Jackson, TN

Rushing standouts and double-doubles: Vote for the Jackson Sun's boys athlete of the week

By Joseph Spears, Nashville Tennessean
The Jackson Sun
The Jackson Sun
 3 days ago

Vote now for The Jackson Sun's high school boys athlete of the week.

Fans may vote one time per hour. The poll ends at 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Barkley Biggs, Greenfield: Biggs scored 27 points and made four 3-pointers in a 95-42 loss to Gibson County.

Malaki Brooks, Union City: Brooks week included a 13-point game against Franklin County and a 43-point night with 10 3-pointers in a 76-73 loss to Pope John Paul II.

Easton Byars, Huntingdon: Byars led the Mustangs defense in their 13-point loss to Riverside recording 18 total tackles and two tackles for loss.

Jackson Cassidy, McKenzie: Cassidy was 5-of-8 passing for 51 yards, a touchdown and also ran 80 yards and two more touchdowns in the Rebels dominant 34-0 win over MASE. He also had seven tackles and an interception on defense.

Tylon Chatman, Haywood: Chatman averaged 24 points in games against Whitehaven and Dyersburg including a 32-point night in the Tomcats' 71-67 win over Dyersburg.

Preston Hollingsworth, Bruceton: Hollingsworth led the Tigers averaging 28.5 points in games against Gleason and South Fulton.

Luke Ledbetter, Scotts Hill: Ledbetter scored 27 points in a 74-66 loss to McNairy Central.

Ayden Shaw, Jackson Christian: Shaw averaged 16 points, three assists and two steals for the Eagles in wins over Gleason and Chester County.

Desmond Thomas, Riverside: Thomas ran for 242 yards and scored three rushing touchdowns to lead the Panthers past Huntingdon 26-13 and into their first state finals appearance.

Cordero Walker, Haywood: Walker had a monster night for the Tomcats in a 53-47 loss to Pearl-Cohn rushing for 217 yards and four touchdowns. He was also 6-of-9 passing for 145 yards and another touchdowns.

Note: If the poll doesn't appear, click here.

Reach Joe Spears at jspears2@gannett.com. Follow him on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter @joe_spears7.

