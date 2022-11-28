LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock police officer is recovering after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night. According to the police report, officers responded to a check subject call involving squatters in an apartment in the 2300 block of 51st Street just after 9 p.m. Matthew Plank, 44, was in his vehicle as officers approached the apartment and began reversing out of a parking space. Plank then stopped the vehicle, placed it in drive, and began making his way towards an officer at a “high rate of speed.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO