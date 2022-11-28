ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCBD

LPD identify motorcycle crash victim, MCIU investigating

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. Officers were initially dispatched to a traffic crash with injuries that occurred at 12:27 p.m. on November 29th in the 3500 block of Parkway Drive. Through the initial course...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

DPS provides details, reopens Highway 84 after Wednesday semi-truck rollover

LUBBOCK, Texas — The road is reopened, where a semi-truck and pickup truck crashed Wednesday morning along US Highway 84 and FM 1294, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Thursday. According to DPS, the driver sustained minor injuries and was being treated at University Medical Center. Six people...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Semi-truck crash in Lubbock County prompts hazmat response

LUBBOCK, Texas — According to The Texas Department of Public Safety, there was a crash involving a semi-truck near FM 1294 and US Highway 84 at 11:27 a.m. At 11:38 a.m., Lubbock Fire Rescue said it arrived to assist with a “hazmat response.”. DPS said the person was...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
fox34.com

Police report reveals new details about fatal Friday morning stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The police report detailing events surrounding the fatal stabbing of Ruben Garcia last Friday has been made available as Metro continues to investigate the incident. According to the police report, officers responded to the 5500 block of Amherst Street around 2:30 a.m. for a domestic disturbance....
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Suspect identified in South Central Lubbock house fire, one in critical condition

LUBBOCK, Texas— One person was taken into custody following a house fire that left a person critically injured, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD identified the suspect as Ynez Spencer, 27. According to LPD, officers responded to domestic disturbance at a residence near 106th Street and Elgin Avenue. The female victim was transported to a Lubbock hospital with critical injuries. LPD said she remained in “serious, but stable condition.”
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

UPDATED: Suspect named in officer-involved crash in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock police officer is recovering after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night. According to the police report, officers responded to a check subject call involving squatters in an apartment in the 2300 block of 51st Street just after 9 p.m. Matthew Plank, 44, was in his vehicle as officers approached the apartment and began reversing out of a parking space. Plank then stopped the vehicle, placed it in drive, and began making his way towards an officer at a “high rate of speed.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

LPD officer sustains moderate injuries after being hit by vehicle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock Police Officer has sustained moderate injuries after being struck by a vehicle after responding to a squatter call. The officer responded to the call just after 9 p.m. and LPD confirms they have one person in custody. LPD could not confirm if the officer...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Monday morning top stories: One person injured in overnight shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Monday morning brief,. One person was seriously injured in a shooting near a South Lubbock Walmart. Just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to 114th and Quaker for a shots fired call. There, they found one person with serious injuries. More information here: 1...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD investigating deadly crash early Tuesday morning as hit-and-run

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was investigating a crash that killed one person Tuesday morning. At 1:12 a.m., police responded to a call near Marsha Sharp Freeway and Avenue U. All eastbound traffic was being diverted off of the main lanes of...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 seriously injured in South Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured after a shooting near a South Lubbock Walmart Sunday night. Just after 11 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired called at the Walmart near 114th Street and Quaker Ave. One person was found with serious but non-life threatening injuries and...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

One seriously hurt, shots fired near Walmart Sunday night

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police responded to a shots fired call Sunday night at 11:08. One person was found with serious injuries near Walmart on 114th Street and Quaker Avenue. The incident happened on the north side of the store, according to the Lubbock Police Department. A police report...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy