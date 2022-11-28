ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Larry Oliver
3d ago

Only reason Abbott's quick response is because the entire problem was caused by power outages. He'll have a cover up team here in a heartbeat to cover up everything if it had anything to do with the power grid. Especially after the owners of the power grid donated 1 million dollars to his reelection campaign.

Click2Houston.com

Your response to our ‘DRAINED’ KPRC 2 Investigation into City of Houston water issues

HOUSTON – Your response to our investigation of the Houston Water Department shows us the stories resonated. We spent months investigating and brought you a week’s worth of stories focusing on issues people in our area are having with the City of Houston water department. The KPRC 2 Investigates team is fielding your emails and phone calls while working on getting you help.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Boil water notice issued for entire City of Houston

HOUSTON — A boil water notice has been issued for the City of Houston's main water system. That means the notice is in effect for everyone in Houston. Houston Public Works issued the notice on Sunday. City officials said they expect it to be lifted on Tuesday. The city said it will notify customers when the water is safe to consume without boiling.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Boil water notice issued for large part of Harris County, Houston area

HOUSTON - The City of Houston has issued a boil water notice for the city's main water system. According to the notice, the water pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plan around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Mayor Sylvester Turner issues update on Houston boil water notice

Mayor Sylvester Turner's office tweeted a message late Sunday night with new details on the ongoing boil water notice affecting Houston residents. "We believe the water is safe but based on regulatory requirements when pressure drops below 20 psi we are obligated to issue a boil water notice," the mayor's office stated. "The City is submitting its plan to TCEQ for approval tonight."
HOUSTON, TX
conroetoday.com

Governor Abbott Directs Immediate Resources To Houston Water Issue

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to deploy necessary resources to support the city of Houston after it announced a boil water notice following the loss of local power to three water treatment plants.
HOUSTON, TX
ValleyCentral

Republican requests recount after loss in battleground race for state Senate seat in South Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Republican Adam Hinojosa requested a recount Wednesday in his hard-fought race for a state Senate seat in South Texas. Hinojosa lost the race for Senate District 27 after finishing 659 votes behind Democrat Morgan LaMantia, according to official results that were released Monday. There were 175,415 total votes in the election. […]
TEXAS STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Texans To Receive $391 One-Time Payment of SNAP Benefits This November, December; Gov. Greg Abbott Says

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the fifth round of Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) was approved and each eligible member of the family will receive $391. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the Department of Agriculture approved the fifth round of Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT). This will benefit roughly 3.5 million Texans and each will receive a one-time payment of $391 until December this year.
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Texas Southern University police chief files lawsuit against university

HOUSTON - Texas Southern University police chief Mary Young has filed a lawsuit against the university. Young claims TSU planned to remove her after she warned police officers to "maintain professionalism" when working for the TSU president. She said officers appeared to be acting as "chauffeurs, errand-runners, and personal assistants"...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Steps to take now that Houston’s boil water notice has been lifted🚰

HOUSTON – The City of Houston has officially lifted the boil water notice that has been in place since Sunday. Representatives from the city announced early Tuesday morning that water samples have been tested and approved by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for safe consumption once again. Below...
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Word on the street Texas City/La Marque...

Nitro Extreme at Tanger Outlets, Houston. JOIN US @ 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 𝑪𝒊𝒕𝒚, 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 DON'T FORGET TO USE PROMO CODE:. 𝟓𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐑𝐎 for $5 OFF EVERY ticket on ANY level of seating DON'T MISS MOTORCYCLES, FIRE STUNTS & MORE 𝑫𝑬𝑪𝑬𝑴𝑩𝑬𝑹 𝟖-𝟏𝟏 𝒂𝒕 Tanger Outlets, Houston Get your tickets NOW: https://nitro.cirqueitalia.com/?cid=FBC !!
TEXAS CITY, TX
Click2Houston.com

By tradition, the minority party gets to chair some Texas House committees. Some in the GOP want to end that.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. As the 2023 legislative session nears, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan is under pressure from a small but vocal group of fellow Republicans who want to ban Democratic committee chairs, a longtime tradition that has allowed the minority party a seat at the table despite being out of power.
TEXAS STATE

