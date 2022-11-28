Read full article on original website
Larry Oliver
3d ago
Only reason Abbott's quick response is because the entire problem was caused by power outages. He'll have a cover up team here in a heartbeat to cover up everything if it had anything to do with the power grid. Especially after the owners of the power grid donated 1 million dollars to his reelection campaign.
KSAT 12
A growing number of Texas rural counties are declaring local immigration “disasters”
SULPHUR SPRINGS — More than 500 miles separate Hopkins County from the Texas-Mexico border. The distance did not stop the county commissioners from declaring a “local state of disaster” caused by an “invasion” of immigrants. Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom signed the resolution in mid-November...
Click2Houston.com
Your response to our ‘DRAINED’ KPRC 2 Investigation into City of Houston water issues
HOUSTON – Your response to our investigation of the Houston Water Department shows us the stories resonated. We spent months investigating and brought you a week’s worth of stories focusing on issues people in our area are having with the City of Houston water department. The KPRC 2 Investigates team is fielding your emails and phone calls while working on getting you help.
Click2Houston.com
Residents to receive emergency order to vacate apartments in Dickinson due to lack of hot water
DICKINSON, Texas – Residents living at a Dickinson apartment complex learned of an emergency order to vacate due to lack of hot water, which is creating an unsafe environment, the notice letter read. According to the notice on Nov. 30, the city of Dickinson Building Official, with approval and...
Click2Houston.com
Testing planned at Harris County MUD No. 70 after potentially high levels of lead found in drinking water
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Residents who live within Harris County Municipal District No. 70 should use caution when using their water after officials said recent testing indicated potentially high levels of lead. The notice comes after officials said recent sample testing conducted from June 1 through Sept. 30 indicated...
Boil water notice issued for entire City of Houston
HOUSTON — A boil water notice has been issued for the City of Houston's main water system. That means the notice is in effect for everyone in Houston. Houston Public Works issued the notice on Sunday. City officials said they expect it to be lifted on Tuesday. The city said it will notify customers when the water is safe to consume without boiling.
Houston lifts boil water notice after confirming tap water is safe to drink, city says
The city of Houston on Tuesday lifted the boil water notice issued two days earlier after water quality testing confirmed that tap water now "meets all regulatory standards and is safe to drink," the city said.
Mayor Sylvester Turner spars with Third Ward residents over controversial bike lane expansion
A proposed street rejuvenation became a point of contention during Tuesday's Houston City Council meeting.
fox26houston.com
Boil water notice issued for large part of Harris County, Houston area
HOUSTON - The City of Houston has issued a boil water notice for the city's main water system. According to the notice, the water pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plan around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Houston Chronicle
Mayor Sylvester Turner issues update on Houston boil water notice
Mayor Sylvester Turner's office tweeted a message late Sunday night with new details on the ongoing boil water notice affecting Houston residents. "We believe the water is safe but based on regulatory requirements when pressure drops below 20 psi we are obligated to issue a boil water notice," the mayor's office stated. "The City is submitting its plan to TCEQ for approval tonight."
conroetoday.com
Governor Abbott Directs Immediate Resources To Houston Water Issue
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to deploy necessary resources to support the city of Houston after it announced a boil water notice following the loss of local power to three water treatment plants.
Republican requests recount after loss in battleground race for state Senate seat in South Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Republican Adam Hinojosa requested a recount Wednesday in his hard-fought race for a state Senate seat in South Texas. Hinojosa lost the race for Senate District 27 after finishing 659 votes behind Democrat Morgan LaMantia, according to official results that were released Monday. There were 175,415 total votes in the election. […]
Does my area fall under Houston's boil water notice? What we know
How can you tell if your water provider is part of the boil water notice for City of Houston customers? Check the following list for more guidance.
Houston issues boil water notice for 2.2 million customers
The city of Houston is under a boil water notice after a Sunday morning power outage at one of its water treatment plants. Houston ISD schools will be closed on Monday.
Private wells may be affected after wastewater spills due to sustained rainfall in Baytown
You might need to boil your drinking water if you have a private well in Baytown. City officials assure residents that this is unrelated to Houston's boil water advisory.
proclaimerscv.com
Texans To Receive $391 One-Time Payment of SNAP Benefits This November, December; Gov. Greg Abbott Says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the fifth round of Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) was approved and each eligible member of the family will receive $391. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the Department of Agriculture approved the fifth round of Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT). This will benefit roughly 3.5 million Texans and each will receive a one-time payment of $391 until December this year.
fox26houston.com
Texas Southern University police chief files lawsuit against university
HOUSTON - Texas Southern University police chief Mary Young has filed a lawsuit against the university. Young claims TSU planned to remove her after she warned police officers to "maintain professionalism" when working for the TSU president. She said officers appeared to be acting as "chauffeurs, errand-runners, and personal assistants"...
Click2Houston.com
Steps to take now that Houston’s boil water notice has been lifted🚰
HOUSTON – The City of Houston has officially lifted the boil water notice that has been in place since Sunday. Representatives from the city announced early Tuesday morning that water samples have been tested and approved by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for safe consumption once again. Below...
Word on the street Texas City/La Marque...
Click2Houston.com
By tradition, the minority party gets to chair some Texas House committees. Some in the GOP want to end that.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. As the 2023 legislative session nears, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan is under pressure from a small but vocal group of fellow Republicans who want to ban Democratic committee chairs, a longtime tradition that has allowed the minority party a seat at the table despite being out of power.
fox26houston.com
Houston remains under water boil order
Hopefully, this is the last night that involves everyone boiling their water to bathe. If that isn't the case, Dr. Danish Ali shares some helpful tips.
Comments / 12