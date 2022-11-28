Read full article on original website
The Best Books of the Year According to The New York Times
The staff of the New York Times Book Review released their 100 Notable Books of 2022 list a week ago featuring fiction, nonfiction, and poetry titles. They’ve since whittled this list down to 10 for their Best Books of 2022 list that was released today. The list is made...
Build a Perfect Bookstore and We’ll Recommend a Book for You
As book lovers, we’ve all had that dream of setting our current careers aside and opening up our own bookstores. There’s a certain romance and fantasy to the idea of owning a bookstore, isn’t there? And yeah, we all know in the back of our heads that there are business-related realities to owning any kind of store, even a cozy little bookshop. We can acknowledge that.
Everything But Christmas: Holiday Mystery Books that Are Not about Christmas
The holiday season is upon us! Soon people will be gathering to feast, sing, and exchange gifts to celebrate the holidays in December and January. While Christmas tends to dominate the season in the U.S., people from all over the U.S. and the world celebrate other holidays and traditions in December and January. The list of holiday mystery books that are not about Christmas, including but not limited to Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Boxing Day, New Year’s, and Lunar New Year in January. Each celebration has its own foods, stories, songs, and more.
December 2022 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations
Welcome to Book Riot’s December 2022 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations! It may be the last month of the year, but it’s definitely not too late to grab a fantastic newly released book. Find out which new title is the perfect match for your sign below, along with a glimpse at what you can expect in the month ahead.
We Need Diverse Books Launches #BooksSaveLives Campaign
Over the last two years, book bans have been an ongoing reality. The majority of books being banned are those by and about marginalized people, including individuals of color and those who are LGBTQ+. This week, We Need Diverse Books launched a new campaign to address this onslaught of censorship.
The Best Book Covers of 2022
Where 2021 was the year of the book blob, this year there’s been both a push back against the cover design trend, as well as a movement away from it being the defining book cover design of the year. Certainly, there are still the colorful blobs, but they’re not as abundant as they were just a year ago. And despite what design blogs have speculated to be the cover trends of 2022, the reality is, no single trend seems to define this year. A lot of what we’ve seen play out in previous years continues on this year, making it especially interesting to consider what the best designs were in 2022.
An Absolutely Serious Guide to Fantasy Transportation
Worldbuilding is one of the most important parts of fantasy, and one of the best parts of worldbuilding is working out how the characters get from A to B. Fantasy transportation doesn’t just add texture to a story; it can be a crucial part of the plot, and can also reveal a lot about character. For example, we learn a new side to the Percy Jackson series’ Thalia Grace when, during a flying chariot ride, we discover that this bold daughter of Jupiter is afraid of heights. Ideally, fantasy transport does all three, as in Neverwhere, where the characters are tested as people and learn about themselves by travelling across Night’s Bridge or on the underground train of Earl’s Court.
Comics and Graphic Novels to Read When You’re Under the Weather
Autumn and winter are my favorite seasons, but they come with one big downside: getting sick. As an experienced shut-in, I don’t encounter too many germs, but I do get sick sometimes, including on the October day when I had to come up with a topic for this article: after over two and a half years of successfully dodging COVID, it finally got me.
Meet Your Heroes: A Case for Reading Author Biographies
I’m going to tell you a story. It’s about me, and my favorite author, and how I learned to embrace her in all her messiness. It’s a story about how I met Shirley Jackson. (Not literally! She died 13 years before I was born.) I’m telling you this story, which is very specific and fairly personal, to make a broader claim: you should read a biography of your favorite author. But! You should read the right biography of your favorite author.
Anniversary Editions of YA Novels Perfect for Gifting
There’s nothing we love more than a fantastic edition of a great YA book, and with so many amazing books out there, it’s become quite the cornucopia of lovely anniversary and special editions! Anniversary and special editions often come with gorgeous new or revamped covers, exclusive content in the form of author interviews or commentary, and sometimes even bonus content like short stories! Many even have some jaw-dropping design elements that we are obsessed with, so it makes sense that these editions are ideal for gifting!
The New York Times Bestseller List vs. Their Best of List for 2022
I’ve been keeping close track of the New York Times bestseller lists for several weeks now, and one thing I’ve noticed is just how much it differs from the “buzziest” books. If I was going based off online buzz, I’d think Babel by R.F. Kuang had the longest time on the bestseller list, and if I was looking at the Best of 2022 lists put out by major publications, I’d think it was Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver. In reality, though, the bestselling books are ones you’ve likely not heard about on the bookish internet: on any given week, they’re much more likely to be something like volume 27 in a long-running mystery series by James Patterson or David Baldacci.
The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to NYT, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Amazon
It’s not always easy to be able to tell what the big books of the moment are. The books talked about the most online aren’t necessarily the biggest sellers: a new John Grisham novel will knock almost anything else off the bestseller list, but you probably won’t see it on BookTok. Each bestseller list also has its own criteria and uses its own data; Amazon certainly isn’t letting anyone else in on their sales numbers. There is no single list that includes all book sales.
Unexpected and Compelling Biblical Retellings
Growing up going to a religious day school, by the time school let out, the last thing I wanted to do was anything religious. This included reading anything religious. Even as an adult, I wouldn’t exactly pick up the Bible for fun reading. And for those who do, more power to you, it just isn’t my thing, but I know many people find solace in it, as well as friendship and community in Bible groups.
The Joy of Seeing Yourself in Literature
In the spring of last year when I was in the throes of a complicated identity crisis, reading Filipina author Mia P. Manansala’s cozy mystery debut Arsenic and Adobo felt like validating my entire existence. With its mention of tasty Filipino fare, I felt a shift in me as I was struggling to find a sense of my place in this world. Since most of the time I don’t see myself in the books I read, it made me feel seen long after I turned the last page.
