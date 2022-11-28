Read full article on original website
Related
'Yellowstone' Fans Notice Very Specific Error in Latest Episode
Yellowstone season 5 is currently airing on Paramount Network, and fans of the show are always on the lookout for easter eggs or errors. In the latest episode, one eagle-eyed fan made an accurate observation about a minute mistake in the show. The episode flashes back to a scene featuring...
Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) Confirms That He Isn’t Going To Die In Season 5: “I Do The Killing”
With the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere less than a week away, there has been one thing on everybody’s mind… who is gonna die?. So goes it when you have an action-packed cowboy drama like Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone… people just tend to die. However, is it just fans being paranoid?
Did ‘Yellowstone’ Leak a Huge Season 5 Tragedy?
This Yellowstone theory video comes with an apology for something we said in our last video that might not only prove to be wrong, but offensive. When Yellowstone released the Season 5 trailer, fans noticed several things that seemed to predict certain events on the Paramount Network drama. One was that John Dutton becomes governor of Montana. Another was that the Dutton Ranch is hosting live events to boost revenue. Neither of those are too wild or controversial, but another of our five observations proved to be.
‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals His Son Has Part in His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’
Kevin Costner may portray the ruthless Yellowstone patriarch in the wildly popular Taylor Sheridan-led neo-western drama series. In the series,... The post ‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals His Son Has Part in His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’ appeared first on Outsider.
‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Confesses Fans Are ‘Disappointed’ When Meeting the Real Life Beth Dutton
Kelly Reilly has invested so much of herself into her Yellowstone character Beth Dutton. As… The post ‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Confesses Fans Are ‘Disappointed’ When Meeting the Real Life Beth Dutton appeared first on Outsider.
John Dutton Is Leaving the ‘Yellowstone’ Ranch in Season 5: Here’s Why
“John Dutton has proven time and again that there’s nothing he won’t do to save the ranch,” Kevin Costner begins of his Yellowstone patriarch. “He’s more than ready to make a decision that doesn’t land popularly,” Costner adds, his commentary peppered throughout the new ‘Inside Yellowstone Season 5′ featurette. Alongside, we hear his character growl: “You’re all fired. I’ll advise myself on policy” to the pre-existing gubernatorial cabinet of Yellowstone‘s Montana. If anything, the rancher’s first days as the new Governor of Montana are going about as we’d expect.
How Old Is Trusty Ranch Hand Lloyd on 'Yellowstone'?
Lloyd Pierce (Forrie J. Smith) is one of Yellowstone's most respected ranch hands. He's been there for years and knows the ins and outs, who's who, and whom to look out for when it comes to the Duttons and whom they associate with. We feel as if we know a lot about him, but there's one bit of info that's never been abundantly clear since Yellowstone hit the airwaves and we met this real-life cowboy. How old is Lloyd, anyway?
‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals ‘The Moment’ He’ll Leave the Show
“It all depends on the writing,” Kevin Costner says before delving deeper into the subject of when – if ever – he’d leave Yellowstone behind. “What you do needs to stand up. And that’s what I’m watching constantly,” the Western icon continues of the scripts he’s given by series mastermind Taylor Sheridan. Though, so far, those scripts speak for themselves.
Kelly Reilly Admits She Really Can't Stand Beth Smoking On Yellowstone
Smoking in films and television shows has seen a strange resurgence. Series like "Mare of Easttown," "The Umbrella Academy," and even "Law & Order: SVU" have shown more characters enjoying a cigarette in the past several years, with streaming services like Netflix often being one of the major culprits (via Truth Initiative).
Where Have We Seen the New ‘Yellowstone’ Villain Before?
Yellowstone's much anticipated Season 5 premiere introduced a deliciously villainous new character, and sharp-eyed fans of the franchise may be wondering where they've seen her before. Did you recognize Sarah Atwood from another show?. Who Is the New Character on Yellowstone?. Sarah Atwood is a brand new character joining Yellowstone...
Who Are Kevin Costner's Children? Meet the 'Yellowstone' Star's Seven Kids
As the fan frenzy for all things Yellowstone grows, we're seeing a renewed interest in the star of the show, Kevin Costner, and his personal life. After all, it's pretty surprising to find out the 67-year-old actor is a father of seven. Yep—seven children!. In 2018, he told Parade...
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere Ends with a Shocking, Tragic Death
What a premiere. Yellowstone is back, and Season 5 wastes no time before plunging the… The post ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere Ends with a Shocking, Tragic Death appeared first on Outsider.
Is Sally Struthers on Yellowstone? Who Plays Caroline Warner?
Fiinally! Yellowstone season 5 is here! It seems like just yesterday when we were tuning in to find out who perpetrated the attack on the Duttons. And one question that seems to have been on viewers' minds all season is, "Is that Sally Struthers as the head of Market Equities?"
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Rejoice After Major Character Seemingly Exits
Fans are rejoicing after it seems like Caroline Warner has taken her leave from “Yellowstone.” The context: Beth made a... The post ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Rejoice After Major Character Seemingly Exits appeared first on Outsider.
‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Celebrates Season 5 Premiere in Sweet Family Photo
“Yellowstone” held an exclusive premiere event of season 5 in New York City on Nov. 3, and the cast showed up in their best looks for the event. Cole Hauser brought his whole family, minus his oldest son, Ryland, who’s making waves in the high school football world. His wife, Cynthia Hauser, posted a sweet photo of her and Cole and their two younger children, son Colt and daughter Steely.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Posts Stunning Pics From Season 5 Premiere Party
Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille is amping up for the show’s upcoming premiere episode in a huge way, taking to the “red carpet” in a stunning sheer dress at the season five premiere party. Check it out. Compared to her beloved character Monica Dutton, Kelsey Asbille chose jaw-dropping...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Warns Fans That Season 5 Is Going to Be ‘Bloody’
In a new clip promoting season 5 of ‘Yellowstone,’ Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton) warns fans that the new season is going to be ‘bloody.'
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser and Wife Cynthia Stun on CMA Awards Red Carpet: PHOTOS
“Yellowstone” came to Nashville recently when Cole Hauser, who plays fan-favorite ranch hand Rip Wheeler on the show, dropped by the CMA Awards to present the award for Album of the Year. The upcoming premiere of “Yellowstone” Season 5 has the cast making the usual talk show rounds and public appearances. Hauser’s Music City appearance became the country music-Yellowstone crossover everyone’s talking about.
5 Netflix shows you need to watch right now
Our streaming editor picked five Netflix shows — including drama, reality and comedy titles — that need to be seen.
Outsider.com
596K+
Followers
67K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 1