Double-doubles and layups: Vote for the Tennessean girls athlete of the week

By Joseph Spears, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago
Vote now for The Tennessean's high school girls athlete of the week.

Fans may vote one time per hour. The poll ends at 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Jailyn Banks, MTCS: Banks scored 20 points in a win over Arab (Al.) and scored 15 points in a loss to Hazel Green (Al.).

Jenna Bush, Cannon County: Bush scored 19 points in a 56-53 loss to DeKalb County and 23 points in a 53-43 win over Houston.

Braley Bushman, Page: Bushman scored 22 points in a loss to American Heritage (Fl.) and recorded a double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds in a win over Northside Christian (N.C.).

Jaloni Cambridge, Ensworth: Cambridge scored 32 points and had 15 rebounds in a 63-40 win over Clarksville Academy.

Tonie Davis, Rockvale: Davis averaged 16 points and seven rebounds in two wins for the Lady Rockets including a 21-point, nine-rebound game against DME Academy (Fl.).

Claire Fleming, Red Boiling Springs: Fleming scored 30 points in the Lady Bulldogs' 67-57 win over Monterey.

Abigail Johnson, Upperman: Johnson averaged 15.7 points and 9.7 rebounds in the Lady Bees three wins.

Quinn Johnston, Summit: Johnston made three 3-pointers and scored 17 points in a win over Mt. Juliet. She then made eight 3-pointers and scored 26 points in a win over La Vergne.

Taylor Turner, Stewarts Creek: Turner led the Lady Red Hawks to three wins over Goodpasture, Mt. Juliet and Union City averaging 16.3 points and four assists.

Jaslynn Walter, East Nashville: Walter dominated Cane Ridge scoring 27 points and hauling in 13 rebounds.

Note: If the poll doesn't appear, click here.

