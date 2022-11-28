Read full article on original website
See it: The most expensive house for sale in The Bronx for just under $5.5 millionWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Concealing Corpse Leads to Charges in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Cross Bronx Fiery Crash Victim Identified as NJ WomanBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Robber Punches Cell Phone Worker in FaceBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Pizza Shop Stop Led to Kid CarjackingBronxVoiceBronx, NY
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport Says Goodbye to Pleasure Beach Bridge
Bridgeport’s Pleasure Beach will be on the receiving end of some much-needed maintenance. The bridge that was once connecting the city’s East Side of Bridgeport to the small island will be getting demolished within the next few weeks. The city has contracted Terry Contracting for the project, with the hopes of solving many safety issues that have been a concern for the city.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Arrest On City Hall “Incident”
#Briegeport CT–On November 29, 2022 the Bridgeport ECC received a call at 1330hrs from a City Employee located within City Hall 45 Lyon Terrace, indicating a person entered their department and was very agitated regarding an on-going neighbor issue. The male party began threatening the City employee over the issue and indicated he would take matters into his own with the neighbors and come back with a weapon to take out the employee as well. The male party then left the department and the building. Out an abundance of caution, City Hall was immediately placed in a lock-in/lock-out while police presence was increased and visitors were screened upon entering the building. The Bridgeport Police Department began an immediate search of the party based upon the description and address provided by the City employee. Within less than an hour, the suspect identified as Brian Draper age 57 of Bridgeport was placed under arrest without incident. He was then charged with the following: C.G.S 53a-181 Breach of Peace 2nd Degree and C.G.S 53a-62 Threatening 2nd Degree. Bond was set at $1,000.00. The City of Bridgeport does not tolerate any threats to city employees and/or properties and will act accordingly and in a timely fashion.
wiltonbulletin.com
Wilton zoning officials 'concerned' about possible Norwalk cannabis business near border
WILTON — Town zoning officials have voiced their concerns over the looming possibility of cannabis retailers near Wilton's shared border with Norwalk. The concerns largely center around Main Avenue, which Town Planner Michael Wrinn recently discussed with the Wilton Planning and Zoning Commission Monday. Wrinn shared the possibility of cannabis-related businesses opening in neighboring Norwalk and how it might affect Wilton.
Greenwich Man Robbed Of Electronics During A Distraction-Type Larceny, Police Say
Police are investigating a distraction-type larceny in which a handgun was displayed in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Greenwich around 12:30 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 25. According to Greenwich Police, the victim, employed locally, purchased electronics from a downtown business. The victim was followed back to his place...
Driver From West Haven Dies After Crashing Into Semi In 1-95 Milford Rest Area
A 63-year-old man died after crashing a car into a semi-truck at a rest area in Connecticut. The crash happened in New Haven County in the Milford Rest Area on I-95 southbound near Exit 41 at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, Connecticut State Police reported. Police said a...
Boy, 16, Struck, Seriously Injured By Pickup In New Milford
A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured when he was struck by a pickup truck Tuesday night in New Milford, authorities confirmed. The boy was apparently headed across Madison Avenue at River Road when he was struck by the utility company vehicle shortly before 6 p.m., Police Chief Brian Clancy said.
newcanaanite.com
Letter: New Canaan’s Holiday Stroll—What Is It All About?
The weekend after Thanksgiving is dedicated to putting the spotlight on New Canaan’s downtown. The Holiday Stroll was started by a group of local merchants 18 years ago and has evolved to be one of New Canaan’s most beloved traditions. The Chamber invites you to head downtown 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 to walk under the lights, browse in the stores, watch a show performed by young local talent, eat delicious food, and take a selfie with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The Stroll functions as New Canaan’s answer to “Small Business Saturday”, reminding all of us to “think local first” when shopping for friends and family this Holiday season!
Blaze breaks out in New Haven restaurant
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in a restaurant on Thursday morning. The flames erupted at a restaurant building on Winchester Avenue and were first reported around 6:30 a.m. Fire officials believe the fire broke out on the first floor of the restaurant and was confined […]
West Haven man dies in crash on I-95 South in Milford
A West Haven man is dead following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 South in Milford.
greaterlongisland.com
The body of a missing boater found at Smith Point County Park
Suffolk County Police located the body of a Far Rockaway man who went missing from Smith Point Marina on Nov. 18. Pierre Morris, 45, was found lifeless this morning (Nov. 30) off of Smith Point County Park, SCPD confirmed. Morris, an employee of Hauppauge’s H&L Contracting, had been missing for...
ctexaminer.com
Stamford Approves, Old Saybrook Rejects Marijuana Outlet — a Tale of Two Cities and Traffic
It’s a tale of two municipalities. One, Stamford – population 136,300 – is Connecticut’s second-largest city. The other, Old Saybrook – population 10,600 – is among the state’s smallest towns.Subscribe to CT ExaminerFor just $15/year or $5/month you receive full access to CT Examiner’s award-winning nonpartisan state and local news We will never sell your personal information Easy online cancellation Ad-free […]
7 Delicious Pizza Spots to Check out in Fairfield County, CT
Connecticut keeps coming up everywhere as one of the states with the best pizza. It sure looks like New York has some competition. Here are a few buzzworthy pizza spots that have been highly rated this past year.
Man Accused Of Driving Impaired After 2-Vehicle Crash In Derby
A 55-year-old man was charged with operating under the influence along with a series of additional charges after Connecticut State troopers reported that he was uncooperative while they investigated a crash. The New Haven County crash happened on Route 8 southbound in the city of Derby near Exit 15 at...
Do You Know This Man? New Milford Cops Are Investigating Him for Larceny, Vow Justice
The New Milford Police Department is seeking the public's help to identify a man, they say is a larceny suspect. On Sunday, Novemeber 27, 2022, the New Milford Police Department published the following statement to their Facebook page:. "Officer McIntyre is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the following suspect...
Eyewitness News
Milford I-95 south rest area reopens after deadly crash
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A rest area along Interstate 95 south in Milford is back open Wednesday after a deadly crash. State police said the crash involved a tractor trailer and a car. A man drove his Nissan Altima into the rear end of a tractor trailer, police said. The...
Multiple Departments Respond To Report Of Smoke At Mahopac Strip Mall
A report of a possible blaze at a Hudson Valley strip mall sent numerous police and fire departments to make sure the building was safe. On Monday, Nov. 28, police and firefighters responded to reports of possible smoke coming from a multi-store strip in Mahopac at 900 South Lake Blvd., according to Mahopac Falls Fire Department spokesman Jack Casey.
greenwichfreepress.com
Holiday Weekend Burglaries Under Investigation by Greenwich Police
The Greenwich Police Dept is investigating 4 separate burglaries which occurred over the past weekend. Hillside Rd at 6:25pm. House was unoccupied and alarm was activated. Glenville Rd at 7:30pm. House was unoccupied and alarm was activated. Greenwich Police were sent to each residence due to a home alarm activation....
NBC Connecticut
West Haven Man Killed in Crash at I-95 Rest Stop in Milford
A West Haven man was killed when his car crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer at the rest area on I-95 South in Milford Wednesday morning. The truck was parked in the fire lane of the rest area around 11 a.m. when a car driven by 63-year-old Brian Lambert slammed into the back end of the tractor-trailer, according to state police.
larchmontloop.com
Police Blotter – Village of Mamaroneck
Tis the season for a hike in DWI arrests, someone stealing the tip jar from a Mamaroneck Avenue restaurant, and why would someone steal red holiday free parking meter bags? These are among the latest incidents reported by Village of Mamaroneck Police. November 27, 2022 Fight in progress, Criminal Mischief,...
ID Released For Norwalk Resident Killed In Single-Car Crash
Police in Fairfield County have identified a man killed during a single-car crash that injured three others. The crash took place in Norwalk around 8 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 27, on Martin Luther King Drive. According to Lt. Joe Dinho, of the Norwalk Police, Oscar Abraham Valdovinos, age unknown, of Norwalk,...
