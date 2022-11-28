ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Jacksonville police: 3 sought in Arlington armed home burglary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday asked for help tracking down a trio they said are suspected in a home burglary. According to the Sheriff’s Office, patrol officers on Nov. 5 responded to a residence on Raley Creek Drive West, in a neighborhood off Monument Road. During the burglary, the Sheriff’s Office said, the people in the photo it shared are suspected of taking a firearm and money.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

‘I am terrified of Troy’: Women accuse Salt Life co-founder of stalking

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of murdering a Lake City teenager has been stalking the girl’s friends and coworkers, according to allegations in court records. According to restraining order petitions obtained by First Coast News, Michael "Troy" Hutto has been following the women into stores and gas stations in Suwannee County, “staring and glaring,” and violating a trespass order at the fitness club where they both work. One of the women is a state witness in the murder case.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Police find no one after bus driver reports seeing suspicious person at Lake Shore Middle School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police searched the campus of Lake Shore Middle School on Thursday morning after a bus driver reported seeing an armed, suspicious person in the area. The driver told police she thought the suspicious person walked on campus, so Duval County School Police and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office searched the entire campus, Chief of School Police Greg Burton said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
counton2.com

Man sentenced for 2019 murder at Lowcountry Walmart

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe on Monday announced the sentencing of a Georgia man who pled guilty to a 2019 murder at a Dorchester Road Walmart. Ke’Various Sparks (22) of Brunswick, Georgia was living and working in North Charleston in September of 2019 when the...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV-TV

Camden County arrests

Officials: Savannah High School gunman call a hoax. Reports of a gunman prompted a massive police presence at Savannah High School and Savannah Early College on Wednesday morning. GBI investigating inmate death at Bacon County Jail. he Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been requested by the Bacon County Sheriff’s...
SAVANNAH, GA
News4Jax.com

Positively JAX: Donate to the Channel 4 Toy Drive

JACKSONVILLLE, Fla. – Channel 4 is looking for a few good elves to help make a child’s Christmas merry and bright. On Thursday, Dec. 8 Channel 4 will collect new, unwrapped toys for the Children’s Christmas Party of Jacksonville. The massive local event was canceled in 2020...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

