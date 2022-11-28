Read full article on original website
KCSL ready to serve up another year of Red Stocking Breakfasts
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A morning of fun, food and VIP servers is back on the menu. Kansas Children’s Service League has its annual Red Stocking Breakfast events the next two Saturdays: Dec. 3 at Bruff’s in Emporia, and Dec. 10 at The Pennant in Topeka. KCSL CEO...
Emporia parade goers line the streets for ‘A Joyful Christmas’
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - ‘Tis the season for “A Joyful Christmas” in Emporia. That was the theme for this year’s Christmas parade. After a Christmas Dedication in front of the Trusler Business Center, the parade took off. Music, lights and festivity filled the air as it...
Topeka church has sweet way to shop for the holidays, support their missions
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A historic Topeka church invites you to indulge your sweet tooth - and support their efforts to help others. Nancy Taylor and Dee Ellis with St. John’s Lutheran Church visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about their annual cookie walk and bizarre, and show off some of the items you’ll find. Proceeds from the sale support the church’s various mission and service projects.
Good Kids... Manhattan Kansas Ballerina
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan Kansas native Mikaela Cameron is turning heads in the world of ballet, at the age of 12! Cameron recently won a prestigious ballet competition in Paris France, and she stars as Clara in a production of ‘The Nutcracker’ debuting in Chicago.
Topeka Rescue Mission hunts for volunteers as Christmas nears
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Rescue Mission is on the hunt for volunteers to help spread holiday cheer as Christmas nears. With Christmas less than a month away, the Topeka Rescue Mission says it has adopted more than 270 households from the United Way Christmas Bureau and will provide gifts and food as it takes care of its own guests and unsheltered neighbors.
Ernest-Spencer wins “Coolest Thing” trophy for Terramac Crawler
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - What is the RT6 Terramac Crawler?. It’s the coolest thing in Kansas! The tractor won the annual tournament put on by the Kansas Chamber and Kansas Manufacturing Council to find the coolest thing built in Kansas. Ernest-Spencer President and owner Neal spencer says the tractor can carry heavy loads and turn on a dime. He says the machine’s versatility reflects the work put into making it.
Crews respond to garage fire in central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews extinguished a garage fire Thursday morning in central Topeka. The blaze was reported around 10 a.m. Thursday in the east alley of the 1600 block of S.W. Clay. The location was just south of Central Park. The garage was in flames and was producing a...
Topeka church offering Noon Noels programs featuring local high school choirs
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown Topeka church is continuing its tradition of offering holiday music over the lunch hour on Wednesdays during the Christmas season. First Presbyterian Church, 817 S.W. Harrison, will start its “Noon Noels” concerts at noon Wednesday, Nov. 30, with the Topeka West High School Singers providing the music.
Evergy releases ladder safety tips as many decorate for holidays
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy has released some safety tips as many decorate for the holidays. As many begin to decorate their homes for the holidays, Evergy said it has released a few safety tips for those who may be working on a ladder or around power lines. If residents...
Salvation Army creates weekend challenge to push towards its red kettle goal
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Salvation Army has created a weekend challenge so that the organization can get closer to its $285,000 goal, and all it takes is $20. On Saturday, December 3, every $20 bill placed in the Salvation Army’s red kettle buckets will be matched up to $5,000 by an anonymous donor.
Highland Park High School students hosting shoe fundraiser
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highland Park High School students are asking you for shoes. “We need to collect a minimum of 3,000 shoes, 3,000 pairs of shoes,” said Nicole Fraise, a Spanish teacher at Highland Park High School. Spanish 2 students at Highland Park high School are asking for...
Wichita man falls out of bed of truck on Kansas City interstate ramp
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man is recovering in the hospital after he fell out of the bed of a truck on an interstate ramp in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:23 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, emergency crews were called to the ramp from eastbound I-70 to southbound I-435 with reports of an injury accident.
Girls On the Run adjusts 5K time to support ‘Cats in Big 12 Championship
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Girls On the Run has adjusted the time of its 5K in order to cheer on the K-State Wildcats in the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday. Girls On the Run says on Wednesday, Nov. 30, that it is excited to have the Kansas State University Wildcats play in the Big 12 Championship on Saturday. It said it teaches its girls that community support is essential and has decided to move the time of its 5K on Saturday, Dec. 3, to accommodate the football game schedule to reflect that.
Power outage reported in East Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 1,000 Topekans have been left without power as Evergy reported an outage in the east part of the city. According to Evergy’s Outage Map, four outages were reported in Topeka on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1. As of 12:50 p.m., 1,182 customers were reported...
FORK IN THE ROAD: Annie’s Place
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One local eatery has been serving up made-to-order food since first opening its doors nearly four decades ago. But it’s their in-house bakery that makes their corner of Gage Center a little slice of heaven. “Years ago, I had somebody tell me, ‘I tried to...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Dist. 9 Topeka city council candidates prepare for Dec. 6 interview
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people will be interviewed for Topeka’s District 9 open city council seat, vacated by Mike Lesser. Michaela Saunders, Joe Cheray, Nicholas Trammell, Michelle Hoferer, and Janel Johnson are all vying to join Topeka’s governing body. Saunders moved to the capital city in 2011...
KC Crime Stoppers: Anthony Hobson
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 35-year-old man has a warrant issued for his arrest following a sex offender registration violation. Hobson was last known to be living in homelessness in the Lawrence, Kansas, area. Officials stated he is a non-compliant registered sex offender in Douglas County, Kansas. Hobson has...
Driver collides with Minor Med building after mistaking gas pedal for brakes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka driver collided with the Minor Med building after he mistook the gas pedal for the brakes. Emergency crews in Topeka were called to Minor Med at 1119 SW Gage Blvd. around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, with reports that a car hit the building.
One arrested after Emporia foot chase
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was arrested after a foot chase in Emporia. While details remain sparse, KVOE reports that an arrest has been made following a foot chase in Emporia on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Around 7:40 a.m. Emporia Police indicated that officers were called to the area of...
