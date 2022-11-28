ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Penn State QB announces intentions to hit transfer portal

Penn State football had a quarterback head to the transfer portal on Tuesday. The Nittany Lion confirmed the news from his Twitter account. You can breathe Penn State fans, it’s not Drew Allar. Christian Veilleux is the QB that is leaving the program. Veilleux had this to say to...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Michigan fans honor Aidan O'Connell, brother with $16 donations to Boilermaker Alliance

Aidan O’Connell is dealing with a personal tragedy as Purdue prepares for its first-ever B1G Championship Game appearance. Following an emotional scene in the final moments of the win over Indiana, head coach Jeff Brohm indicated O’Connell was dealing with a lot. O’Connell and his family would later put out a statement via Purdue football revealing the passing of O’Connell’s older brother unexpectedly.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Cincinnati DB, 4-star freshman from 2022 recruiting class, enters portal

Another day, another player has entered the transfer portal. On Sunday afternoon, Cincinnati freshman defensive back, Jonquis “JQ” Hardaway announced via his Twitter account that he will be entering the transfer portal. This announcement comes a little after former Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell accepted an offer to be...
CINCINNATI, OH
Minnesota DB, former 4-star recruit, announces he will enter transfer portal

Minnesota is set to see its defensive backs core reduced by one as a sophomore safety announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opened on Monday. Steven Ortiz Jr. was a 4-star recruit out of the Phoenix area who signed with the Golden Gophers out of the class of 2021. However, on Tuesday, he tweeted that he was bound for the portal.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Maryland sees multiple players head for transfer portal

The Maryland Terrapins are losing two of their players to the transfer portal, linebacker Kam Blount and redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Ja’Khi Green. Blunt announced his intentions on social media. Blount is a two-star outside linebacker from Waldorf, Maryland, and will be entering the portal as a senior. Blount...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Jim Harbaugh names Michigan player who is 'on the verge of stardom'

Jim Harbaugh said Monday that there is a certain Michigan player who he believes is “on the verge of stardom.”. That someone? Sophomore edge Braiden McGregor, an uber-talented player from Port Huron, Michigan who is quickly rising the ranks in his short time on the field this season. McGregor...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Matt Rhule begins Nebraska tenure with early-morning start per Tuesday tweet

Matt Rhule became Nebraska’s head coach last Saturday and is already putting in the work. At roughly 5 a.m. CT on Tuesday morning, Rhule tweeted out a pic on his personal Twitter account, saying “Good Morning.” He included the traditional “GBR” tag with an image of the national championship banners from inside Memorial Stadium.
LINCOLN, NE
Talented Iowa WR Keagan Johnson announces that he will enter transfer portal

Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson announced Thursday that he will be entering the transfer portal. Johnson played in only 2 games in 2022, but was a star in 2021, his freshman year. He led all Iowa receivers with 352 yards. With that kind of shift in production, it’s not exactly a surprise that Johnson is looking for a new home.
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa QB enters transfer portal, per report

Iowa has lost a quarterback to the transfer portal. 247Sports’ David Eickholt reported the news on Tuesday. Alex Padilla is reportedly heading to the portal. Padilla last played in the regular season finale against Nebraska after starting QB Spencer Petras left the game with an injury. Padilla was a former 3-star recruit from the 2019 class per the 247Sports Composite.
IOWA CITY, IA
B1G team's slim chances at bowl contention ended after NMSU bowl waiver is approved by NCAA

New Mexico State’s bowl waiver has been approved, which means the Aggies will be playing in a bowl for the first time in 61 years. It’s not such good for the B1G and SEC, as 2 of their teams won’t be headed bowling. With the NCAA approving New Mexico State’s waiver, both Michigan State and Auburn have been eliminated from bowl contention. Both the Spartans and Tigers were 5-7 on the season, failing to reach the .500 threshold for a bowl game.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Big Ten Football: Conference announces All-B1G offensive selections for 2022 season

Big Ten football has wrapped up the regular season. All that stands between us and the College Football Playoff (and bowl season) is the B1G Championship Game on Saturday. To recap the regular season, the B1G is dishing out All-conference honors and individual awards for the 2022 season. The All-B1G defensive selections were revealed Tuesday with Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell capturing the league’s top defensive honor.
IOWA STATE
Ohio State football: 5 biggest portal transfer needs in 2023

While the nation awaits resolution of the CFP field, Ohio State fans need something to keep them occupied. How about a little early hot stove league talk?. Specifically, where will the 11-1 Buckeyes consider a transfer portal addition or three for the 2023 season? Admittedly, we’re not at all sure who might leave Columbus, which could have a significant bearing on the status of any portal additions. For that matter, OSU has used the portal sparingly, but that doesn’t mean it’s not fun to speculate on some spots where the Buckeyes might go plug-and-play. Here are 5 such spots:
COLUMBUS, OH
College Football Playoff Rankings: Michigan solidifies spot as No. 2 seed entering Championship Weekend

The College Football Playoff Rankings are getting revealed for one final time before Championship Weekend and Selection Sunday. Coming out of Rivalry Week of the 2022 season, many analysts and pundits believe the top 4 is clear — for now. Georgia and TCU remained undefeated at 12-0 while USC maintained a hot second half with a big win over Notre Dame.
GEORGIA STATE
2 B1G players among semifinalists for Comeback Player of the Year Award

Two B1G football standouts were named semifinalists for the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year Award. Minnesota’s senior running back Mo Ibrahim and Michigan’s senior wide receiver Ronnie Bell were both included in the list among other college football athletes from conferences across the country. The Comeback Player of the Year Award recognizes college football student-athletes from various divisions of college football for overcoming injury, illness, or other circumstances.
ANN ARBOR, MI

