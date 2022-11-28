Read full article on original website
Penn State QB announces intentions to hit transfer portal
Penn State football had a quarterback head to the transfer portal on Tuesday. The Nittany Lion confirmed the news from his Twitter account. You can breathe Penn State fans, it’s not Drew Allar. Christian Veilleux is the QB that is leaving the program. Veilleux had this to say to...
Michigan fans honor Aidan O'Connell, brother with $16 donations to Boilermaker Alliance
Aidan O’Connell is dealing with a personal tragedy as Purdue prepares for its first-ever B1G Championship Game appearance. Following an emotional scene in the final moments of the win over Indiana, head coach Jeff Brohm indicated O’Connell was dealing with a lot. O’Connell and his family would later put out a statement via Purdue football revealing the passing of O’Connell’s older brother unexpectedly.
Cincinnati DB, 4-star freshman from 2022 recruiting class, enters portal
Another day, another player has entered the transfer portal. On Sunday afternoon, Cincinnati freshman defensive back, Jonquis “JQ” Hardaway announced via his Twitter account that he will be entering the transfer portal. This announcement comes a little after former Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell accepted an offer to be...
Minnesota DB, former 4-star recruit, announces he will enter transfer portal
Minnesota is set to see its defensive backs core reduced by one as a sophomore safety announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opened on Monday. Steven Ortiz Jr. was a 4-star recruit out of the Phoenix area who signed with the Golden Gophers out of the class of 2021. However, on Tuesday, he tweeted that he was bound for the portal.
Maryland sees multiple players head for transfer portal
The Maryland Terrapins are losing two of their players to the transfer portal, linebacker Kam Blount and redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Ja’Khi Green. Blunt announced his intentions on social media. Blount is a two-star outside linebacker from Waldorf, Maryland, and will be entering the portal as a senior. Blount...
Jim Harbaugh names Michigan player who is 'on the verge of stardom'
Jim Harbaugh said Monday that there is a certain Michigan player who he believes is “on the verge of stardom.”. That someone? Sophomore edge Braiden McGregor, an uber-talented player from Port Huron, Michigan who is quickly rising the ranks in his short time on the field this season. McGregor...
Matt Rhule begins Nebraska tenure with early-morning start per Tuesday tweet
Matt Rhule became Nebraska’s head coach last Saturday and is already putting in the work. At roughly 5 a.m. CT on Tuesday morning, Rhule tweeted out a pic on his personal Twitter account, saying “Good Morning.” He included the traditional “GBR” tag with an image of the national championship banners from inside Memorial Stadium.
Matt Rhule lands on new RBs coach for Nebraska coaching staff, per report
Matt Rhule has reportedly landed on a new running backs coach for his first Nebraska staff. According to Nate Clouse with Rivals, Rhule’s choice for RBs coach in Lincoln will be EJ Barthel. Barthell most recently served in the same capacity for UConn during the 2022 season. Barthel has...
Luke Fickell reportedly has interest in bringing defensive staff from Cincinnati over retaining Jim Leonhard
Luke Fickell reportedly has an interest in going a different direction with who he wants to be his DC. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported that Fickell has a different preference in mind over Jim Leonhard. Instead of Leonhard, Rittenberg is reporting Fickell would like to bring his DC and Co-DC...
Talented Iowa WR Keagan Johnson announces that he will enter transfer portal
Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson announced Thursday that he will be entering the transfer portal. Johnson played in only 2 games in 2022, but was a star in 2021, his freshman year. He led all Iowa receivers with 352 yards. With that kind of shift in production, it’s not exactly a surprise that Johnson is looking for a new home.
Iowa QB enters transfer portal, per report
Iowa has lost a quarterback to the transfer portal. 247Sports’ David Eickholt reported the news on Tuesday. Alex Padilla is reportedly heading to the portal. Padilla last played in the regular season finale against Nebraska after starting QB Spencer Petras left the game with an injury. Padilla was a former 3-star recruit from the 2019 class per the 247Sports Composite.
FOX Big Noon Kickoff crew predicts penultimate College Football Playoff rankings
The 2nd-to-last College Football Playoff rankings before Dec. 4’s selection day will be revealed on Tuesday. Michigan will look to secure its spot in the Playoff for the 2nd straight year by taking down Purdue in the B1G Championship Game. FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff crew predicted who would be...
Andy Katz explains why he considers Purdue No. 1 in the country: 'They are looking like a Final Four Team'
Andy Katz has been impressed with Purdue’s start to the 2022-23 season. The Boilermakers, a Sweet 16 team in March, are 6-0 and are coming off a 75-56 victory over Duke on Sunday in Portland to win the Phil Knight Invitational. In Katz’s eyes, Matt Painter’s team is No....
B1G team's slim chances at bowl contention ended after NMSU bowl waiver is approved by NCAA
New Mexico State’s bowl waiver has been approved, which means the Aggies will be playing in a bowl for the first time in 61 years. It’s not such good for the B1G and SEC, as 2 of their teams won’t be headed bowling. With the NCAA approving New Mexico State’s waiver, both Michigan State and Auburn have been eliminated from bowl contention. Both the Spartans and Tigers were 5-7 on the season, failing to reach the .500 threshold for a bowl game.
Big Ten Football: Conference announces All-B1G offensive selections for 2022 season
Big Ten football has wrapped up the regular season. All that stands between us and the College Football Playoff (and bowl season) is the B1G Championship Game on Saturday. To recap the regular season, the B1G is dishing out All-conference honors and individual awards for the 2022 season. The All-B1G defensive selections were revealed Tuesday with Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell capturing the league’s top defensive honor.
Ohio State football: 5 biggest portal transfer needs in 2023
While the nation awaits resolution of the CFP field, Ohio State fans need something to keep them occupied. How about a little early hot stove league talk?. Specifically, where will the 11-1 Buckeyes consider a transfer portal addition or three for the 2023 season? Admittedly, we’re not at all sure who might leave Columbus, which could have a significant bearing on the status of any portal additions. For that matter, OSU has used the portal sparingly, but that doesn’t mean it’s not fun to speculate on some spots where the Buckeyes might go plug-and-play. Here are 5 such spots:
The B1G 10: Ryan Day wanted to do it his way. Michigan couldn't be happier
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten:. This all began when Urban Meyer gave Ryan Day the ceremonial whistle to transition from one coach to another at Ohio State. Here’s your ready-made program. Don’t screw it up. But Day didn’t follow the...
Abdul Carter listed among 5 finalists for Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award
Penn State freshman linebacker Abdul Carter has been named a finalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award, which, you guessed it, is given to the best freshman in college football yearly. Carter has been nothing short of incredible for the Nittany Lions this season alongside fellow freshman...
College Football Playoff Rankings: Michigan solidifies spot as No. 2 seed entering Championship Weekend
The College Football Playoff Rankings are getting revealed for one final time before Championship Weekend and Selection Sunday. Coming out of Rivalry Week of the 2022 season, many analysts and pundits believe the top 4 is clear — for now. Georgia and TCU remained undefeated at 12-0 while USC maintained a hot second half with a big win over Notre Dame.
2 B1G players among semifinalists for Comeback Player of the Year Award
Two B1G football standouts were named semifinalists for the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year Award. Minnesota’s senior running back Mo Ibrahim and Michigan’s senior wide receiver Ronnie Bell were both included in the list among other college football athletes from conferences across the country. The Comeback Player of the Year Award recognizes college football student-athletes from various divisions of college football for overcoming injury, illness, or other circumstances.
