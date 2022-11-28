ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

247Sports

Matt Rhule set to add Ed Foley to Husker staff per report

One of Matt Rhule’s long-time assistant coaches is expected to follow him to Lincoln, according to a national report. Ed Foley, who worked with Rhule at Temple, Baylor and with the Carolina Panthers will join the program according to a report by FOX’s Bruce Feldman. The 55-year-old Foley...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The ACC/Big Ten Challenge has run its course, with the annual event coming to an end this season at the decision of ESPN, and Michigan State's final chapter in the series wasn't a memorable one. The Spartans got blitzed Wednesday night at Purcell Pavilion, falling behind host Notre Dame early and never coming close to staging a rally in their 70-52 loss.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

FSU DC Adam Fuller reviews busted plays against Florida, talks personnel, portal hunting, and more

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State defensive coordinator Adam Fuller discussed a variety of topics on Thursday. He spoke about the good and the bad from the defensive performance in the victory over Florida. He spoke about players such as defensive end Jared Verse as well as defensive backs Jammie Robinson and Shyheim Brown. He talked about transfer portal hunting. That and more in the video below:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Four-star WR Adam Hopkins decommits from Auburn

Thomasville (Ga.) Thomas County Central four-star receiver Adam Hopkins reopened his recruitment on Thursday, backing off a verbal he had given to Auburn in September. “Gonna see who needs a good wide receiver,” Hopkins father told 247Sports. “Last time when (Bryan) Harsin got fired many schools reached out to...
THOMASVILLE, GA
247Sports

OL Phillip Daniels re-opens recruitment

Cincinnati Princeton offensive lineman Phillip Daniels tells 247Sports that he has de-committed from Pittsburgh. He considered the Panthers, Minnesota, Boston College and Purdue the first time around in his recruitment. He took official visits with all four of those programs so he would have one official left to use if he chose to.
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

Five-star QB Dante Moore locked in with Oregon

Detroit (Mich.) King five-star quarterback Dante Moore led his team to a second-straight state title over Thanksgiving, capping what was a legendary high school football career in the Motor City. Next stop for the 6-foot-2 1/2, 210-pound Moore is Eugene to play for Dan Lanning, as the blue-chip passer and...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Report: At least three Cincinnati assistant coaches expected to join Luke Fickell at UW

MADISON, Wis. — New University of Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell has moved quickly to assemble his staff. Football Scoop's John Brice reported Thursday morning that Fickell is expected to bring at least three members of his Cincinnati coaching staff with him to Wisconsin. That group includes Mike Tressel (defensive coordinator/linebackers coach), Colin Hitschler (co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach) and Mike Brown (passing-game coordinator/wide receivers coach).
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Steelers grind out win over Colts

Three yards and a cloud of dust. A platitude, ethos and way of life that made Woody Hayes one of the greatest coaches in college football history. The concept is simple yet effective when done right: grind it out, crush the clock, finish strong. With parallels of that philosophy at...
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

Penn State puts out offers as transfer portal heats up

Penn State escalated its exploration of transfer portal options as November ended, extending a pair of scholarship offers. South Florida receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. and Rhode Island offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius each reported their respective opportunity Wednesday night. The FBS postseason transfer portal window officially opens Monday, setting the stage...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

