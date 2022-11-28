Read full article on original website
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Grab a butterbeer and enjoy themed photo-ops at the Harry Potter pop-up bar in Lincoln ParkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors upJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Illinois Consumer Group Applauds Effort to Cap Pawn Loan Interest Rates at 36%Advocate AndyIllinois State
Krispy Kreme is shuttering stores: Will the Illinois locations survive?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Bears Received Crushing Injury News On Tuesday Morning
The Chicago Bears' Week 12 drubbing at the hands of the New York Jets was messy from the start. Up until minutes before kickoff, the Bears hadn't disclosed whether Nathan Peterman or Trevor Siemian would start at quarterback. This disfunction carried into the game, as standout Bears Darnell ...
Matt Rhule set to add Ed Foley to Husker staff per report
One of Matt Rhule’s long-time assistant coaches is expected to follow him to Lincoln, according to a national report. Ed Foley, who worked with Rhule at Temple, Baylor and with the Carolina Panthers will join the program according to a report by FOX’s Bruce Feldman. The 55-year-old Foley...
3 perfect options with the Chicago Bears current draft position
It’s just about that time of year for Chicago Bears fans. Once the Bears are essentially out of the playoff picture, fans love to start looking forward a bit. Certainly, we will continue to watch the regular season in hopes of finding which players the team can build on going forward.
Bears Make Flurry of Roster Moves in Wake of Injuries
The Bears sent Darnell Mooney and Eddie Jackson to the IR on Tuesday, with two corresponding moves to fill their roster spots.
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The ACC/Big Ten Challenge has run its course, with the annual event coming to an end this season at the decision of ESPN, and Michigan State's final chapter in the series wasn't a memorable one. The Spartans got blitzed Wednesday night at Purcell Pavilion, falling behind host Notre Dame early and never coming close to staging a rally in their 70-52 loss.
FSU DC Adam Fuller reviews busted plays against Florida, talks personnel, portal hunting, and more
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State defensive coordinator Adam Fuller discussed a variety of topics on Thursday. He spoke about the good and the bad from the defensive performance in the victory over Florida. He spoke about players such as defensive end Jared Verse as well as defensive backs Jammie Robinson and Shyheim Brown. He talked about transfer portal hunting. That and more in the video below:
Four-star WR Adam Hopkins decommits from Auburn
Thomasville (Ga.) Thomas County Central four-star receiver Adam Hopkins reopened his recruitment on Thursday, backing off a verbal he had given to Auburn in September. “Gonna see who needs a good wide receiver,” Hopkins father told 247Sports. “Last time when (Bryan) Harsin got fired many schools reached out to...
Watch: Kenny Payne, players following Louisville's loss to Maryland
Louisville's chase for its first win of the 2022-23 season continues on. No. 22 Maryland downed the host Cardinals, 79-54, as part of the ACC / Big Ten Challenge. The Cardinals shot just 34 percent from the floor, had just six assists, committed 13 turnovers that the Terps converted into 21 points, in a fourth consecutive blowout loss.
Browns Nick Chubb on Deshaun Watson: "He is special. He is a playmaker"; Greg Newsome back, David Njoku misses
BEREA, Ohio -- Although Deshaun Watson has not played in a regular season NFL game in nearly two years, players on the Cleveland Browns have seen enough of him during practices to anticipate his return. Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb says the players are excited to have Watson back...
OL Phillip Daniels re-opens recruitment
Cincinnati Princeton offensive lineman Phillip Daniels tells 247Sports that he has de-committed from Pittsburgh. He considered the Panthers, Minnesota, Boston College and Purdue the first time around in his recruitment. He took official visits with all four of those programs so he would have one official left to use if he chose to.
Auburn offensive guard Keiondre Jones to enter portal, could return after coaching hires
Auburn offensive guard Keiondre Jones will enter the portal as a grad transfer, he announced on social media Thursday afternoon. Jones noted Auburn is "at the top of my list" as a transfer destination, pending whomever Hugh Freeze hires to his assistant staff. Will Friend, Auburn's offensive line coach for the past two years, was let go this week.
Five-star QB Dante Moore locked in with Oregon
Detroit (Mich.) King five-star quarterback Dante Moore led his team to a second-straight state title over Thanksgiving, capping what was a legendary high school football career in the Motor City. Next stop for the 6-foot-2 1/2, 210-pound Moore is Eugene to play for Dan Lanning, as the blue-chip passer and...
Expert Pick: Bills at Patriots
Ryan Harris joins Zach Aldridge to share his expert pick for the matchup between the Bills and the Patriots.
Report: At least three Cincinnati assistant coaches expected to join Luke Fickell at UW
MADISON, Wis. — New University of Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell has moved quickly to assemble his staff. Football Scoop's John Brice reported Thursday morning that Fickell is expected to bring at least three members of his Cincinnati coaching staff with him to Wisconsin. That group includes Mike Tressel (defensive coordinator/linebackers coach), Colin Hitschler (co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach) and Mike Brown (passing-game coordinator/wide receivers coach).
Blake Corum discusses 'blessing' of being named Big Ten RB of the year, updates status of knee injury
Wednesday afternoon, Michigan running back Blake Corum received the first of what will likely be a few honors this month, as the junior was named the Big Ten running back of the year by the league's coaches and media. Running for 1,463 yards, 18 rushing touchdowns and averaging 5.92 yards...
Steelers grind out win over Colts
Three yards and a cloud of dust. A platitude, ethos and way of life that made Woody Hayes one of the greatest coaches in college football history. The concept is simple yet effective when done right: grind it out, crush the clock, finish strong. With parallels of that philosophy at...
Penn State puts out offers as transfer portal heats up
Penn State escalated its exploration of transfer portal options as November ended, extending a pair of scholarship offers. South Florida receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. and Rhode Island offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius each reported their respective opportunity Wednesday night. The FBS postseason transfer portal window officially opens Monday, setting the stage...
Rhule makes six Husker hires official: 'These are high-energy men'
There were no surprises to those who have been tracking Matt Rhule's possible coaching hires closely, but you can write their names in pen now. The new Husker head coach made official six new hires on Thursday morning. In a press release Rhule named five of his 10 full-time assistant...
As Alex Leatherwood progresses, Bears may call on former first round pick to start soon
LAKE FOREST, Ill., — The Chicago Bears have shuffled their offensive line a few different times this season mainly due to injuries that have hit a few key players. And as they get set to take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 13, another change could be coming.
Updated scouting report on elite 2023 defensive lineman James Smith
247Sports provides an updated scouting report on James Smith, one of the nation's top senior defensive lineman. The Montgomery (Ala.) Carver standout stands at No. 22 overall in the 2023 Top247, which puts him No. 1 overall in the state of Alabama and No. 3 among senior D-line prospects. Smith...
