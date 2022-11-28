2023 DL Trey Pierce backs away from his commitment to Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Badgers have lost their second 2023 commit of the day with Trey Pierce de-committing from the Badgers.

Just minutes after the Wisconsin Badgers lost offensive lineman Christopher Terek to Notre Dame , the Badgers have lost another commitment in the 2023 class.

Defensive lineman Roderick "Trey" Pierce took to social media to announce his decision to de-commit from Wisconsin after the hiring of newly minted head coach Luke Fickel l.

Pierce released a statement on Twitter , saying:

"I would like to thank the Wisconsin coaches and staff for recruiting me throughout this process. I thank Coach Ross [Kolodziej], Coach Leonhard, and Coach Chryst for the opportunity to further my academic and athletic career. I will always have love for the Wisconsin family, but I owe it to myself to explore other opportunities. After prayer and careful deliberation with my family, I have decided to announce my decommitment from the University of Wisconsin. My recruitment is 100% open! Thank you."

A three-star defensive lineman out of Chicago, Pierce is the fifth player to rescind his commitment to Wisconsin since the firing of former head coach Paul Chryst, joining wide receiver Trech Kekahuna, wide receiver Collin Dixon, defensive tackle Jamel Howard, and offensive lineman Christopher Terek.

Pierce's commitment had been wavering the past couple of weeks after picking up a slew of offers over the past month or so, with Auburn, Michigan, Michigan State, and Texas all extending scholarships. The talented defensive lineman was recently on campus at Michigan for a pair of visits and also held Power-5 scholarship offers from Duke, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Purdue, Syracuse, and Vanderbilt at the time of his initial commitment to the Badgers in May .

Pierce did not completely shut the door on recommitting to Wisconsin down the road, but it will now be fascinating to see what Luke Fickell does to round out the 2023 recruiting class. Known for his recruiting acumen, Fickell has several intriguing players committed to Cincinnati that he could very well look to bring with him, and there are plenty of uncommitted players around the country still.

With the early signing period under a month away, Fickell will have his work cut out for him. Stay tuned for more recruiting news on All Badgers, as the next month should be incredibly busy with recruiting.

