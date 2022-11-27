ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Tar Heels lose second straight as Alabama pulls through in fourth overtime

By Zack Pearson
 3 days ago

This will be a weekend to forget for the UNC men’s basketball program in Portland.

After losing to Iowa State on Friday , the Tar Heels were looking to at least leave the Phil Knight Invitational with a winning record. But Alabama had other ideas in the third-place game.

The Crimson Tide pulled off the upset in four overtimes, finally getting a bucket at the end and a stop to seal the 103-101. It’s a tough loss for the Tar Heels who are now 5-2 on the year and have a tough upcoming few weeks.

The two teams exchanged the lead a few different times in the first half as Alabama took a 37-34 lead at the break.

In the second half, UNC turned it up a bit despite Pete Nance picking up his fourth foul with just under 18 minutes to go. Hubert Davis turned to his bench for some valuable minutes as Puff Johnson, and D’Marco Dunn got key minutes.

The Tar Heels pulled ahead in the second, holding a 69-63 lead at the 7:58 mark. But Alabama battled back and tied it at 71-71. The two teams battled down the stretch as UNC held a 77-76 lead late. But two shots from Love were missed opening the door for Alabama as they split a pair of free throws.

The Crimson Tide’s attempt with just 3 seconds left fell short and the two teams went to overtime. Both teams were sloppy in the first overtime and it was UNC’s turn to have the last shot. But like Alabama, Love’s shot fell short and we went to the second overtime.

After another back-and-forth overtime, the two teams couldn’t settle it. And we went to a third overtime as it was Alabama’s turn to have their final shot fall short.

The Tar Heels opened up the third overtime on a 6-0 run to take a 95-89 lead but after Alabama rallied, the teams went to another overtime. In a back-and-forth, UNC couldn’t get a key bucket late as Caleb Love’s floater was blocked and R.J. Davis’ last-second heave fell short.

UNC had another chance late after a turnover by Alabama but the Tar Heels committed a turnover of their own that eventually sent the Crimson Tide to the free-throw line.

Love finished the game with a career-high 34 points, taking 36 shots. Davis had 19 while Armando Bacot had 20.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
packinsider.com

Wolferetti: A recap of UNC’s no-good, very bad weekend

Sure, this is an NC State site, and we like to keep things positive. So we were positive in our decision to rehash with our readers, the awful weekend that UNC just had. And yeah it’s Tuesday and I should have written this Monday, but I was busy, so you get it today. Let’s get to it.
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State’s Bowl Projections After the End of the Regular Season

The College Football Regular Season has come to a close an end, and teams will find out their bowl fates after this upcoming weekend’s Conference Championship games are wrapped up. Here’s where NC State is projected to go Bowling after Week 13. Currently, the Duke’s Mayo Bowl seems to...
RALEIGH, NC
backingthepack.com

The 2023 NC State Baseball Schedule is out, and there’s a problem

NC State’s 2023 Baseball schedule is out and, well, it leaves a bit to be desired. Non-conference games are listed below since those are the only ones within the team’s scheduling control. For those doing the quick math at home, that’s a little over an average opponent RPI...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Archdale furniture company lays off employees without warning

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Employees at an Archdale furniture company had their benefits terminated without warning or notice. The employee parking lot at UFI in Asheboro normally would be filled with cars. Around 11 a.m. on Monday, it was empty about a week after thousands of employees including 500 here in the Triad got a […]
ASHEBORO, NC
pinehurst.com

What You Need To Know About Pinehurst No. 8

Pinehurst No. 8 opened in 1996 to celebrate Pinehurst’s first 100 years, earning it the nickname “The Centennial Course.” Originally designed by Tom Fazio, No. 8 combines classic Pinehurst elements with the natural beauty of the landscape. In 2022, No. 8 underwent subtle aesthetic and agronomic renovations....
PINEHURST, NC
