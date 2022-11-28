Ja Morant proves too much as Knicks’ comeback falls short to Grizzlies

It’s been the story of the Knicks’ underwhelming season. The opposition so frequently has a superstar and they don’t, a painful reminder of Leon Rose’s inability to land Donovan Mitchell this offseason.

The Grizzlies and Ja Morant presented yet another example Sunday night of this maddening trend. Despite a herculean effort by Jalen Brunson and a strong all-around performance from the Knicks, Morant was just too much down the stretch.

His basket with 13.9 seconds left — on the carom after he was blocked by Mitchell Robinson — proved to be the game-winner and sent the Knicks to their fifth loss in six tries at the Garden, 127-123. Brunson had a chance to give the Knicks the lead twice in the final 10 seconds, but missed twice, and so a valiant effort from 12 points down ended up as just another loss in front of the frustrated home fans.

Ja Morant scores during the Grizzlies’ win over the Knicks. NBAE via Getty Images

“I say this all the time: My teammates and coaches have a lot of trust in me. They welcomed me with open arms,” the ever-accountable Brunson said. “That hurts when I can’t pull through for them. It hurts.”

After an uneven first half, Morant was his typical terrific self, finishing with a triple-double of 27 points, 14 assists and 10 assists, and Dillon Brooks added 23. Brunson did all he could on a night he was a game-time decision with a right quad contusion, notching 30 points and nine assists in 36 gritty minutes. RJ Barrett scored 22 points in one of his better games this season, and Julius Randle had 14 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. The Knicks fell to 9-11 and still have yet to defeat a solid foe at home. Their inability to control the defensive glass — a season-long issue — hurt them dearly, as the Grizzlies (12-8) turned 16 offensive rebounds into 19 second-chance points.

Brunson was brilliant in the final stanza, scoring 17 points on 5 of 8 shooting, but whenever the Grizzlies needed a big play, Morant was there. It was similar to the first meeting between the teams, won by the Grizzlies in overtime on opening night in Memphis, when Morant exploded for 34 points.

Tom Thibodeau reacts during the Knicks’ loss to the Grizzlies. Noah K. Murray-NY Post

“He’s been special since he stepped foot in the league,” Brunson said. “It’s pretty remarkable to see.”

A rocky third quarter put the Knicks in a difficult spot, trailing by 10 entering the final quarter. Memphis shot a through-the-roof 55.6 percent (15 of 27) in the frame and Morant had a fantastic nine-point, six-assist quarter highlighted by a three-point play in which he went right by Immanuel Quickley and drew the foul on Derrick Rose with a spectacular up-and-under hanging layup.

“He’s a fast break unto himself, he’s an offense unto himself and he reads the game well,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said.

Jalen Brunson dribbles against Ja Morant during the first half. Noah K. Murray-NY Post

The Knicks were able to claw their way into the lead, going ahead on two Brunson free throws with 26.3 seconds left. Morant attacked at the other end and had his shot blocked by Robinson. He, however, immediately grabbed the loose ball without it hitting the floor and scored to put the Grizzlies ahead for good.

“For him to get that rebound after the shot, that was pretty incredible,” Brunson said.

It’s the kind of play the Knicks have been on the wrong end of so often this year, whether it is Morant or Mitchell, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum or Steph Curry making it. The best teams in the league have superstars who can carry their respective teams to the finish line in crunch time. The Knicks do not. It’s why they are two games under .500 through 20 games.

“We got to find a way to win at the end,” Thibodeau said. “We got to come up with a loose ball.”