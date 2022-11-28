Read full article on original website
Related
International Business Times
Bank Of Korea Ready To Adjust Tightening Pace, Hopes For Peak Rate Near 3.5%
South Korea's central bank is ready to adjust its pace of policy tightening to achieve a soft landing in real estate and hopes the peak of its target rate in this cycle will be around 3.5%, its governor said at the Reuters NEXT conference on Wednesday. Governor Rhee Chang-yong declined...
International Business Times
Asian Stocks Join Global Rally And Dollar Drops On Fed Rate Joy
Asian stocks extended a global rally Thursday and the dollar fell after Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell flagged a slowdown in the pace of interest rate hikes and China opened the way for a softer approach to fighting Covid. A growing sense of hope that months of sharp monetary tightening...
International Business Times
Dollar Near One-week High As Traders Prepare For Powell, Payrolls Tests
The U.S. dollar stuck close to a one-week high on Wednesday, holding on to gains from a three-day rally, as investors braced for comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later and a crucial monthly jobs report at the end of the week. The euro hovered near a one-week low...
International Business Times
Thai Central Bank Raises Key Rate, Trims Growth Outlook On Global Slowdown
Thailand's central bank raised its key interest rate by 25 basis points for a third straight meeting on Wednesday, as it tries to contain above-target inflation while supporting an economic recovery facing increasing global headwinds. The Bank of Thailand's (BOT) monetary policy committee voted unanimously to raise the one-day repurchase...
International Business Times
Oil Prices Slide On Concerns Over China's Demand
Oil prices dropped in early trade on Tuesday, weighed down by concerns about slowing fuel demand in top crude importer China amid strict COVID-19 curbs. Brent crude futures fell 45 cents, or 0.5%, to trade at $82.74 a barrel at 0113 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 51 cents, or 0.7%, to $76.73 a barrel.
International Business Times
-Japan's Oct Factory Output Falls Again On Global Slowdown, Weak Chip Demand
Japan's factory output fell for a second consecutive month in October, as stalling global demand and lingering supply bottlenecks put a lid on Japanese manufacturers' production plans. The feeble business activity highlights challenges for the world's third-largest economy, which has been lagging behind peers in recovering from the pandemic even...
Wall Street’s top stock strategist says there’s a hidden story to inflation—and investors could get a rude awakening
Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson says 'inflation is what drove profits higher,'and warns that as it falls, corporate margins and stocks will go with it.
International Business Times
Biden's Ambitious Climate Plan Stokes Tension With EU Allies
Certain provisions in US President Joe Biden's landmark climate action plan, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), have provoked strong responses from the European Union, which fears it could hurt its industry. With the IRA set to be one of the main topics discussed during French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit...
Comments / 0