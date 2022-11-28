SEE IT: Confederate flag flies over Jacksonville Jaguars game



A plane flew over Sunday's Jacksonville Jaguars game with a Confederate flag .

The Jaguars were playing against the Baltimore Ravens when the not-for-profit Save Southern Heritage had its commissioned plane fly over the TIAA Bank Field stadium with a banner that read: "Put monuments back." SSH chose this game to make its statement because both teams' cities have removed statues of Confederate figures.

“This is a Thanksgiving gift to the people of these cities who are suffering under these cancel culture tyrants,” SSH spokesman Kirk Lyons said in a statement . “We are letting the tyrannical government officials know that the people will not be ignored.”

Courtesy: Save Southern Heritage News Release



SSH conducted a poll, claiming to find that 75% of the city opposed the removal of Confederate Veteran War Memorials. Their statement did not include the demographics of the poll or its margin of error. The organization did not respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

"As I’ve said before, there is no place for hate of any kind in our City," Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted. "My position on monuments remains clear, I have allocated money for removal and empowered city council to take action."



Curry's proposed budget of $500,000 to remove remaining Confederate monuments in Jacksonville was rejected by the city council earlier this year. Since becoming mayor, he's successfully removed one Confederate soldier monument across from city hall and changed the name of the park.

SSH was established in 2015 in response to then-Gov. Nikki Haley's efforts to remove monuments and memorials to the Confederacy.