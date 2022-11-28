ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

SEE IT: Confederate flag flies over Jacksonville Jaguars game

By Jenny Goldsberry
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s5Sq6_0jPOphbp00


A plane flew over Sunday's Jacksonville Jaguars game with a Confederate flag .

The Jaguars were playing against the Baltimore Ravens when the not-for-profit Save Southern Heritage had its commissioned plane fly over the TIAA Bank Field stadium with a banner that read: "Put monuments back." SSH chose this game to make its statement because both teams' cities have removed statues of Confederate figures.

“This is a Thanksgiving gift to the people of these cities who are suffering under these cancel culture tyrants,” SSH spokesman Kirk Lyons said in a statement . “We are letting the tyrannical government officials know that the people will not be ignored.”

CMA OFFICIALS BAN CONFEDERATE FLAGS AT COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL

Courtesy: Save Southern Heritage News Release


SSH conducted a poll, claiming to find that 75% of the city opposed the removal of Confederate Veteran War Memorials. Their statement did not include the demographics of the poll or its margin of error. The organization did not respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

"As I’ve said before, there is no place for hate of any kind in our City," Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted. "My position on monuments remains clear, I have allocated money for removal and empowered city council to take action."


Curry's proposed budget of $500,000 to remove remaining Confederate monuments in Jacksonville was rejected by the city council earlier this year. Since becoming mayor, he's successfully removed one Confederate soldier monument across from city hall and changed the name of the park.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

SSH was established in 2015 in response to then-Gov. Nikki Haley's efforts to remove monuments and memorials to the Confederacy.

Comments / 407

Lydia Correa
3d ago

that flag has no meaning it exists for racists uneducated people who are controlled by evil, Lord have mercy they have hate running in their veins.

Reply(95)
66
Tommy coiner
3d ago

hey here's an idea!! if you see something that offends you little butt hurt liberals than DONT LOOK AT IT!!!! Since when did you become so entitled that we have to cancel out everything you don't like or OFFENDS you!! Jesus we've taken syrups and rice off the shelves for you, taken down statues of war veterans down and your still whinning!!! shut up for GOD sakes and move along!!!

Reply(5)
26
michael
3d ago

I have to say I love this it shows our history and people seem to forget history. people seem to forget that there were white people fighting for Freedom as well. I just wish that our politicians would stop dividing us and using racial tactics. it's a shame that racism lives in both sides still. but we must live for today not in the past. 60% of the people in America are mixed.

Reply(9)
17
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Deshaun Watson Accusers Plan to Attend Cleveland Browns Game Upon His NFL Return, Says Attorney

Attorney Tony Buzbee said at least 10 of Deshaun Watson's accusers plan to attend the Cleveland Browns game to make a statement: "We're still here. We matter" Deshaun Watson, a Cleveland Browns quarterback, is set to make his return to the NFL for the first time this season on Sunday following an 11-game suspension after being hit with sexual misconduct allegations.  Earlier this year, two dozen accusers alleged that Watson committed indecent acts during massage therapy appointments, including allegedly exposing himself. Watson has settled 23 of the 24...
CLEVELAND, OH
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
257K+
Followers
73K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy