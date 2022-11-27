Read full article on original website
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
UC Daily Campus
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Huskies defeat No. 12 Merrimack 3-1 in conference battle
The No. 8 UConn men’s hockey team won their Tuesday night contest against the Merrimack College Warriors in North Andover, Massachusetts, winning 3-1. Coming off of their worst loss of the season, a 6-0 landslide to Cornell University at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, the Huskies’ were in search of a strong bounce-back effort against a scorching-hot Warriors squad that entered the contest amidst a seven-game win streak. Following puck-drop on Tuesday, both teams exchanged possessions over the opening minutes of the frame. The game’s first scoring opportunity came in the fifth minute of action when Merrimack sophomore Devlin O’Brien penetrated UConn’s goal, but goalkeeper Arsenii Sergeev tracked O’Brien down as he closed down on Connecticut’s net and knocked the puck away.
No. 8 UConn aims to stand tall over Oklahoma State
If history does in fact repeat itself, No. 8 UConn will feel pretty good about its long-term goals for the
kentwired.com
Women’s basketball clinches first holiday tournament in over a decade
For the first time in 12 years, the Kent State women’s basketball team won its holiday tournament Sunday. The program defeated Quinnipiac and Southern Illinois in the Christmas City Classic in Bethlehem, Penn. “It’s another gutsy win over a very talented team,” coach Todd Starkey said. “I’m really proud...
Clingan lifts UConn past Iowa State for Phil Knight title
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Donovan Clingan had 15 points and 10 rebounds to power No. 20 UConn to a 71-53 win over Iowa State in the championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational on Sunday night. Tristen Newton scored 13 points for the Huskies (8-0), who went 20 for 25 at the free-throw line. Alex Karaban and Andre Jackson, Jr. each had 10 points. Osun Osunniyi led Iowa State (5-1) with 14 points. Tamin Lipsey had 12 points and Jaren Holmes finished with 11. “They were the more aggressive team,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “We wanted a physical game. We didn’t want a physical game with them getting the rebounds and then also us putting them on the foul line. Lesson that we’ve got to learn is we need to embrace being the aggressor at both ends of the floor at all times.”
hattersherald.com
Danbury vs. Ridgefield in Season Finale
The Danbury Hatters 2022 season has officially come to a close after their game vs Ridgefield on Wednesday 11/25 at the Tiger Hollow. Although this wasn’t a “must-win game” for either team, it did not matter as both of the rivals came into their annual Thanksgiving Eve game with a record of 4-5. Both the Hatters and the Tigers were looking to finish their seasons at the .500 mark.
UC Daily Campus
Breaks are not breaks
As classes resume following the week-long November break, we can’t help but notice the typical post-break lull many students experience following their return to classes. As it currently stands — assuming no snow days or other unplanned days off — the 2022-23 academic year consists of 11 scheduled days off: Labor day and 10 days during the November and spring recess combined.
eastoncourier.news
They’re In! Falcons Take on Granby/Canton in State Playoffs on Tuesday
The Falcons have qualified to play in the Class SS state football tournament after a dominating 56-20 win in the over their rivals Weston on Wednesday night. The early part of the 2022 Turkey Bowl was a little helter-skelter as teams traded touchdowns early on making the score an even 14-14. After that, though, Barlow exerted its dominance and started to pull away from the Trojans. Danny Shaban had an unbelievable night with 320 yards rushing and five touchdowns, including one passing TD.
darientimes.com
The 2022 CIAC Class S Football Quarterfinal Preview Capsules
The 2022 CIAC Class S football quarterfinal preview capsules. Compiled by Pete Paguaga, Sean Patrick Bowley and Mike Fornabaio. More quarterfinal previews: Class LL | Class L | Class MM | Class M | Class SS. Class S. No. 8 North Branford at No. 1 Ansonia. Where — DeFilippo Field...
UC Daily Campus
UConn appoints provost and executive vice president
The University of Connecticut has appointed a new provost & executive vice president for academic affairs. UConn President Dr. Radenka Maric sent an email to the university alerting them of the announcement early Tuesday afternoon. Anne D’Alleva has been appointed to the position, which will go into effect in just...
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Quinnipiac president buys $3.85 million home in Arizona
Quinnipiac University President Judy Olian and her husband Peter Liberti finalized a $3.85 million purchase on Oct. 11, for a 4,899-square-foot home in Arizona, according to property records obtained by the Chronicle. The records indicate that Olian, the university’s ninth president, and Liberti paid $1.78 million in cash for a...
West Haven, November 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
World-Track and Field (blog)
2022 Manchester Road Race results and money prize
Here are the 2022 Manchester Road Race results from the event that took place on Thanksgiving Day in Manchester, CT, on Thursday, November 24. A total of 8,271 participants finished the race on the day, which is an increase from 7,420 in 2021. Weini Kelati and Conner Mantz secured the...
Former Fairfield University Standout Goalie Shuts Out Iran As Team USA Advances In World Cup
Team USA is advancing in the World Cup after its dramatic win against Iran, in large part thanks to its goalkeeper, who played collegiate soccer in Connecticut. Goalie Matt Turner, who was a standout at Fairfield University, was able to keep Iran from scoring in its match with Team USA on Tuesday, Nov. 29 which ended with the US winning 1-0.
UC Daily Campus
UConn UNCHAIN club to host Club Q shooting vigil
Today from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m., the University of Connecticut club UNCHAIN will be hosting a vigil to pay respects to the victims of the Club Q shooting. On Saturday, Nov. 19 a shooting in an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs occurred, killing five people and leaving 17 injured, an NBC article said.
Local hero: Bristol officer honored with WWE belt
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bristol police officer, who has been dubbed a local hero following the tragic double shooting last month, was honored by the WWE. During a stop at Hartford’s XL Center, the WWE presented Officer Alec Iurato with a customized belt. The bedazzled belt features the Bristol police logo. “The WWE has […]
Connecticut 5th most invested state in World Cup, Google shows
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is all in for Team USA, according to Google Trends. The search giant found that the Constitution State ranked fifth for “World Cup” searches among all the states Tuesday. Coming in ahead is the District of Columbia, New Jersey, California and Massachusetts. The region Googling “World Cup” the least […]
a-z-animals.com
First Snow in Connecticut: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record
First Snow in Connecticut: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Do you know when the first snow in Connecticut typically falls? How much snow does this state experience on average, and what might some extreme winter weather conditions bring to this location? Bordered by New York and Massachusetts, Connecticut is well-known for its idyllic New England towns and coastline. But what are the winters like in this particular state?
Eric Coleman announces bid for Hartford mayor
Just one day after Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin revealed he isn't running for the third time in 2023, a former Superior Court judge and Democratic state senator announced his bid for mayor.
darientimes.com
Ninety Nine Restaurants close three Connecticut locations in one day
Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub, a Massachusetts-based chain of family-friendly eateries, abruptly closed three locations in Connecticut Monday. A spokesperson for the chain confirmed Tuesday that Ninety Nine had closed its restaurants in Cromwell, Groton and Stratford on Nov. 28, effective immediately. "The Ninety Nine is in the process of...
Thousands without power in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — About 10,500 Eversource customers were without power as of 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, as high winds blew across the state. Eversource outages impacted .81% of customers. About 375 United Illuminating customers were without power, most clustered around Easton. At one point in North Branford, 98% of Eversource customers didn’t have power. […]
