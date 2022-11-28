ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Hutch Post

Victim: Kansas City man ransacked our home, our life

KANSAS CITY —A judge Monday sentenced a Kansas City-area man to 12 years in prison after he was convicted of multiple burglaries and thefts, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. In October, Isaiah J.J. Brown, 31, pleaded guilty to Burglary 2nd Degree, Stealing, two counts of Tampering...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

Man dead in Kansas officer-involved shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY —One man is dead following a Kansas officer-involved shooting. Just before 7a.m. Thursday, a police officer initiated a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle occupied by one suspect in the east alley of the 2000 block of SW Lincoln Street in Topeka, according to a media release.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Man who died on Midtown sidewalk was KCMO’s 157th homicide victim, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police say a man who died on a Kansas City, Missouri, sidewalk Wednesday morning was the city’s 157th homicide victim. “Unfortunately, this would bring us to 157 homicide victims in Kansas City for 2022,” the police department’s public information officer told KCTV5 News. “Last year, this is where we were total for the year: 157 homicide victims. So, we’re on Nov. 29 here. So, unfortunately, I don’t know that we’re going to make it through another month of this year without surpassing last year’s total.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

Kan. officer injured in crash that prompted chase, 4-vehicle crash

JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a multi-vehicle crash following a crash that sent a police officer to the hospital. Just before 4p.m. Wednesday, police attempted to stop a stolen vehicle in the 14400 block of West 135th Street in Olathe, according to a media release. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and struck an Olathe Police Officer's vehicle in the process.
OLATHE, KS
Hutch Post

Police find cocaine, meth and marijuana during Kansas drug bust

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects on drug allegations. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served three search warrants in the 1200 BLK NW Polk Street related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police LT. Ronnie Connell.
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas inmate serving time for selling heroin died

LANSING– Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) resident George E. Dobbs died Saturday, November 26, 2022. He was found unresponsive while under observation inside the infirmary. Staff began life-saving measures immediately and continued after emergency medical services arrived. Mr. Dobbs was pronounced deceased by medical staff. The cause of death is...
LANSING, KS
KMBC.com

Shooting victim turns up at KC hospital Monday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after a shooting victim turned up at a hospital Monday afternoon. Authorities said officers were called at 2:11 p.m. to Research Medical Center after a man was dropped off with a gunshot wound. Police said the victim was in critical...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

