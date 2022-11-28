Helena Bonham Carter defended her Alice in Wonderland and Dark Shadows co-star Johnny Depp in an interview with London’s Sunday Times Magazine, saying the actor was “completely vindicated” in his defamation trial against his ex Amber Heard last spring. In the interview, during which Bonham Carter expressed support for Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, said of Depp, “I think he’s fine now.” Regarding Heard, Bonham Carter said, “That’s the problem with these things — that people will jump on the bandwagon because it’s the trend and to be the poster girl for it,” and added that Heard “got on that pendulum.” Last...

3 DAYS AGO