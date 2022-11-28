Matt Rhule was a guest on Jim Rome's radio show Thursday. The Huskers' new head football coach touched on a number of topics, including what attracted him to the Nebraska job. The complete audio follows the two video segments below. Rhule's comments about the Mickey Joseph situation can be found at the 5:47 mark in the full audio. (Rhule said he was "shocked and surprised" by Joseph's arrest. "We were scheduled to meet yesterday, but then obviously things have changed since then," he said.)

