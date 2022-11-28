ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Patrick Peterson Doubles Down on Kyler Murray Criticism

Even with the Arizona Cardinals on their bye week, there's still some drama. Current Minnesota Vikings CB Patrick Peterson appeared on his podcast "All Things Covered" with fellow NFL CB Bryant McFadden and discussed a viral clip of Cardinals QB Kyler Murray admitting the team was "schematically f-----" on a crucial fourth-down play that resulted in a turnover.
MINNESOTA STATE
AllHuskers

Matt Rhule on the Jim Rome Show

Matt Rhule was a guest on Jim Rome's radio show Thursday. The Huskers' new head football coach touched on a number of topics, including what attracted him to the Nebraska job. The complete audio follows the two video segments below. Rhule's comments about the Mickey Joseph situation can be found at the 5:47 mark in the full audio. (Rhule said he was "shocked and surprised" by Joseph's arrest. "We were scheduled to meet yesterday, but then obviously things have changed since then," he said.)
LINCOLN, NE

