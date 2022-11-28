ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

Tallahassee store robbed Monday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they are searching for the person who allegedly robbed the On the Mark Food Store Monday evening. According to a Watch Commander with TPD, it happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Orange Avenue. Police said no weapon was...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Rattlers react to upcoming commencement speaker

Florida A&M University is welcoming John Morgan, founder of the successful law firm Morgan & Morgan, as the Dec. 9 fall commencement speaker. The request came from FAMU President Larry Robinson after he heard Morgan give a motivational speech at a recent event, Morgan said. “We are delighted to welcome...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Two punished following Sneads/Blounstown fight

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – One Sneads and one Blountstown football player have been removed from their respective team for their role in a post-game altercation Friday night. Following Blountstown’s 49-14 region final victory over Sneads, a fight involving two players during the post-game handshake resulted in each team being immediately removed from the field. Reports […]
SNEADS, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests John Doe on Charges of Theft and Resisting Arrest on November 26, 2022

On Friday, November 25, 2022, Walmart Loss Prevention Personnel notified the Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office about a man who had stolen several hundred dollars of merchandise, including a 70-inch television. When the suspect was confronted, he fled. Several deputies were in the area and quickly responded to the...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

