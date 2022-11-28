Read full article on original website
One killed, four injured in shooting at FAMU basketball court
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — UPDATE (10 p.m.): A spokesperson for FAMU said the initial belief is that none of the victims in a deadly shooting on campus were students at the university. The shooting killed one man and sent four to the hospital, according to police. FAMU and TPD continue...
WCTV
One person injured, suspects at large after Tallahassee’s 100th shooting incident
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting early Tuesday morning on the 300 block of West College Avenue. One victim was shot around 1:30 a.m. and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Watch Commander with TPD. When officers arrived on the scene, it was determined...
Parents speak out after FAMU basketball court shooting
Harold Edwards' sons play basketball regularly at the what's known as the FAMU recreation center on Wahnish Way.
WCTV
Tallahassee store robbed Monday night
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they are searching for the person who allegedly robbed the On the Mark Food Store Monday evening. According to a Watch Commander with TPD, it happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Orange Avenue. Police said no weapon was...
FDLE issues Purple Alert for missing man of Tallahassee
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) issued a Purple Alert Tuesday morning for a missing man who is a resident of Leon County.
thefamuanonline.com
Rattlers react to upcoming commencement speaker
Florida A&M University is welcoming John Morgan, founder of the successful law firm Morgan & Morgan, as the Dec. 9 fall commencement speaker. The request came from FAMU President Larry Robinson after he heard Morgan give a motivational speech at a recent event, Morgan said. “We are delighted to welcome...
Thomas County Sheriff's Office makes arrest in relation to death investigation
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that it made an arrest in relation to a death investigation.
Two punished following Sneads/Blounstown fight
SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – One Sneads and one Blountstown football player have been removed from their respective team for their role in a post-game altercation Friday night. Following Blountstown’s 49-14 region final victory over Sneads, a fight involving two players during the post-game handshake resulted in each team being immediately removed from the field. Reports […]
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests John Doe on Charges of Theft and Resisting Arrest on November 26, 2022
On Friday, November 25, 2022, Walmart Loss Prevention Personnel notified the Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office about a man who had stolen several hundred dollars of merchandise, including a 70-inch television. When the suspect was confronted, he fled. Several deputies were in the area and quickly responded to the...
WSVN-TV
Florida teen who lost leg after shark attack bounces back, cheers 1st football game of senior season
TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — From a difficult recovery in the hospital to cheerleading, the teenage victim of a horrifying shark attack in North Florida is bouncing back. Seventeen-year-old Addison Bethea lost her right leg following the June 30 attack off Keaton Beach, near the Florida Panhandle. “I know...
WCTV
Tallahassee Police arrest suspect in armed robbery spree, including three Tuesday night
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An Orlando man is under arrest, accused of six armed robberies across Tallahassee in a week, including three on Tuesday evening. Officers arrested Keshawn Robinson, 21, just before 11 p.m. at a hotel in the 1000 block of Apalachee Parkway. Investigators say just a few hours...
Judge in Chrisley case recommends Todd Chrisley serve sentence in Pensacola: Insider
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced on Nov. 21 on tax evasion charges. According to a report from Insider, the judge in their case recommended that Todd serve his time in Pensacola, while Julie serves her time in Tallahassee. Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of the hit reality […]
Free seasonal festivities set to return in Tallahassee
In celebration of the holiday season, the City of Tallahassee is set to have several holiday festivities return throughout December.
