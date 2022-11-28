Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Centre Daily
Indiana Women’s Basketball to Face No. 6 North Carolina in Top-10 Matchup
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Here comes another big test for the No. 5-ranked Hoosiers as they welcome No. 6 North Carolina to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. "I know a lot of students will show up (Wednesday) for the men's game, so maybe they'll...
Trent Seaborn, 8th-grade quarterback, leads Thompson (Alabama) to fourth consecutive state championship
The Warriors defeated Auburn 49-24 behind a five-touchdown performance from a middler schooler at quarterback
College Football Playoff ranking brings Alabama’s path into focus
The math is simple for the outside shot Alabama had for the College Football Playoff. There was chaos at the top last weekend, but enough to put the Crimson Tide back into contention? The second-to-last CFP rankings announced Tuesday night set the course. And there really isn’t one -- not...
Centre Daily
A 12-Team Playoff Comes With One Big Concern For Nick Saban: All Things CW
The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh will appear in five parts this week, one each day. This is ... For years, Nick Saban and I had a similar opinion about College Football Playoff expansion: We weren't for it. Actually, that's not accurate. The competition aspect of it...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Keyshawn Johnson makes strong comments about Alabama and its Playoff possibility
Keyshawn Johnson made a strong comment about Alabama’s chances if the Crimson Tide were to get in the College Football Playoff, or perhaps against No. 3 TCU. “I love Sonny Dykes, I know him very well,” Johnson said on Keyshawn, JWill and Max. “I feel like TCU is this year’s Cincinnati for me. Do they really want to see Georgia and Michigan? Do they really want to run up on that? Do they really want to play the big boys? And I know that sounds kind of harsh because they’re undefeated and they’re winning.”
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football loads up on 2023 wide receivers
Alabama football currently has commitments from four 2023 wide receiver prospects, who will bring more depth to a wide receiver room filled with potential. Jalen Hale, Jaren Hamilton, Cole Adams and Malik Benson make up the Tide’s 2023 wide receiver haul. All four are verbally committed to Alabama, and the Crimson Tide are looking to get signatures from them in the future. Each wide receiver brings a different skillset to the table.
Impact of Epic Weekend For Alabama Could be Felt for Years: All Things CW
Football won the Iron Bowl, soccer made the College Cup and men's basketball knocked off the No. 1 team. Now that's a good holiday weekend.
247Sports
Alabama football: Ex-Crimson Tide QB breaks Alabama's College Football Playoff chances
Alabama could find itself in an interesting spot in the next College Football Playoff rankings. Former Alabama quarterback and ESPN analyst Greg McElroy was asked whether the statement, "Alabama does not have the resume to be in the College Football Playoff," qualified as low-hanging fruit or truth. "I think in...
50 years since the ‘Punt Bama Punt’ Iron Bowl
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been 50 years since one of the greatest finishes in Iron Bowl history. It was an ending that left Alabama fans in shock, Auburn fans in awe and everyone with a serious case of deja vu. The date was December 2, 1972. The venue, Legion Field in Birmingham. Gary Sanders […]
footballscoop.com
UAB players accuse president of not granting meeting, "want our voices to be heard"
Technically, UAB has been on the clock to find its next head football coach longer than any other program in this cycle. It’s been more than five months since Bill Clark’s abrupt resignation/retirement from the Blazers’ position shocked both school officials and the college football world. After...
wvtm13.com
Craig and Julie Young open up about raising Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, their Heisman-winning son
Craig and Julie Young sit down with Rick Karle of WVTM13 to talk about raising Bryce Young, the Crimson Tide quarterback and 2021 Heisman winner. When did they know that Bryce had something? Does Bryce like football or basketball better? What makes Bryce such a mobile quarterback? Craig and Julie Young let loose in this candid conversation.
Look: College Football Players Reveal Who They Want As Head Coach
Just before the 2022 season kicked off, the UAB football team learned that head coach Bill Clark was retiring due to health issues. The Blazers finished the season with a 6-6 record after Bryant Vincent took over as the interim head coach. Following the season, the players made it clear they want Vincent to have the interim tag removed from his title.
This Is The Best Pie In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best pie in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
vestaviavoice.com
Five being inducted into Vestavia Hills City Schools Hall of Fame
The third class of the Vestavia Hills City Schools Hall of Fame includes teachers, an administrator and a beloved custodian. Kelly Bagby: special education teacher at Vestavia Hills Elementary Central, Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge and Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park from 2000 to 2022. Brian Cain: math and psychology...
Centre Daily
Low-fuel light leads NC couple to huge lottery prize. ‘We both were screaming’
After a day full of Black Friday shopping for Christmas gifts, Laura Keen and her boyfriend had to make a stop for gas when their truck’s low-fuel light turned on. When they stopped at a 7-Eleven in Kernersville, North Carolina, Keen went inside to grab a coffee and a $30 Millionaire Maker ticket, she told lottery officials, according to a Nov. 29 news release. Back in the truck, she scratched the ticket.
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert rock Alabama, leave ringing ears behind
While many Alabamians braved long Black Friday lines and the sight of Thanksgiving leftovers last week, hundreds of others packed an Alabama arena to hear the deafening chords of heavy metal band, Five Finger Death Punch. The band, with supporting acts Cory Marks and Brantley Gilbert, performed at the Legacy...
Village Living
Mountain Brook Schools announces Teachers of the Year
Mountain Brook Schools announced its six Teachers of the Year on Nov. 10, representing each school in the MBS district. Brookwood Forest Elementary: Tanishia Sims (Second grade) Cherokee Bend Elementary: Lyndsi Kirk (Literacy coach) Crestline Elementary: Debbie Holder (First grade) Mountain Brook Elementary: Anna Carlisle (Counselor) Mountain Brook Junior High:...
Over 39,000 Alabamians impacted by power outages
There is no word yet on how long it will take for power to be restored.
Birmingham City Council approves paying $1 million a year to keep Magic City Classic at Legion Field
The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday approved Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin’s proposal to allocate $1 million annually to keep the Magic City Classic at Legion Field for at least the next four years. The proposal was unanimously approved by the council’s budget and finance committee on November 14 and unanimously approved by the full council.
wbrc.com
Mercedes-Benz Marathon announces final race in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from officials with Mercedes-Benz Marathon:. Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend of Events, presented by Birmingham Marathon, Inc. and Mercedes-Benz U.S. International (MBUSI), announces its final race weekend to take place in Birmingham Feb. 10-12, 2023. The 21-year partnership with Mercedes-Benz U.S. International has attracted more than 200,000 runners, has helped local charities raise in excess of $5 million dollars and provided more than $60 million in direct economic impact for the Greater Birmingham region. Comprised of a Full Marathon, Half Marathon, Marathon Relay, The Bell Center Children’s Run, Regions Superhero 5K and Kids Marathon presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, each race will still start and finish at Birmingham’s Linn Park, where more than 10,000 runners are expected to participate. Founded in 2001, the Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend of Events benefits The Bell Center for Early Intervention Programs along with other local charities.
