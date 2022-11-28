ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBCMontana

Bozeman Fire Dept. assists with structure fire

MISSOULA, MT — The Bozeman Fire Department reported Engine 2 and Battalion 1 assisted with a working structure fire in the Gallatin Gateway area early Sunday morning. Officials say the fired had been confirmed in a commercial building in the southwest Four Corners. There is no additional information available...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

2 snowmobilers rescued south of West Yellowstone

MISSOULA, Mont. — Two snowmobilers were rescued south of West Yellowstone by the Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue. Search and Rescue West Yellowstone Section responded to two snowmobilers near who needed assistance near Corrette Ridge. The call came in just before 8 p.m. on Monday. One snowmobile had...
WEST YELLOWSTONE, MT
NBCMontana

Main St. in Bozeman will be closed Tuesday

BOZEMAN, Mont — Main Street in Bozeman will be closed Tuesday. Workers will be putting up Christmas decorations in downtown Bozeman. The closure starts at 7:30 a.m. and lasts until around noon. The city asks everyone to move their cars off Main Street and follow detours.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Gianforte, local officials discuss public safety in Bozeman

MISSOULA, Mont. — Public safety was the focus of a roundtable discussion on Wednesday in Bozeman. Gov. Greg Gianforte hosted talks with local officials, law enforcement and treatment providers to discuss the continued crackdown on drug dealers and increasing access to sobriety services. Earlier this year, the governor hosted...
BOZEMAN, MT
Montana Free Press

Iconic LaHood Park Steakhouse readies to reopen after devastating fire

CARDWELL — LaHood Park Steakhouse, an iconic restaurant in business here for decades, is making a comeback after a fire destroyed the building last year. “I took a couple of months to think about it, and I decided to rebuild it from the ground up because it is more than just a place to eat,” said owner, “swamper” and bartender Phil Lalich. “It’s a rural community, and this is a place for ranchers, farmers and friends to meet.”
CARDWELL, MT
NBCMontana

Several avalanches triggered at Bridger Bowl Ski Area

BOZEMAN, Mont — Forecasters now report four avalanches triggered in the boundaries of the Bridger Bowl Ski Area. “Bridger Bowl is closed right now, so the snow in the ski area is identical to the backcountry, it's the same snowpack,” director of the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center Doug Chabot said.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Bridger Bowl set to open next week

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Workers at Bridger Bowl announced the ski area will officially open Dec. 9. Crews are busy preparing for the big day using snowcats to make sure all the grooming is finished on time, while ski patrol is setting up the hill. With the fresh snowfall and...
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Bozeman Animal Shelter Shares News That Will Break Your Heart

If I had all the money in the world, I would adopt every animal I could and give them a loving home. During the holiday season, a lot of people add a furry friend to their family. It can be such a wonderful way to celebrate the giving season and to give a warm home to an animal in need. Every dog and cat I had growing up was as important as the rest of the family.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Person dies after medical emergency at Bozeman footrace

MISSOULA, Mont. — Organizers of Bozeman's Huffing for Stuffing footrace confirmed in a Facebook statement one person died after a medical emergency at the race Thursday. "Please join us in sending your thoughts and prayers to the family and friends that lost a loved one yesterday. We are reminded that life is fragile and that we must cherish each day," organizers wrote.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Meth trafficker sentenced to 6 years in prison

MISSOULA, MT — A California man admitted to trafficking methamphetamine after law enforcement officials found roughly a pound of methamphetamine in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Livingston. Michael Romie Cervantes, 48, of Fresno, California, was sentenced to six years in prison, followed by four years of supervised...
FRESNO, CA
NBCMontana

Montana airports pleased with start to holiday travel season

BOZEMAN, Mont — Montana airline agencies are grateful for a smooth start to the holiday travel season. We reached out to two Montana airline agencies to see the number of Thanksgiving travelers going in and out of the airports. Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport had 62,000 inbound and outbound travelers.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Bozeman Health showcases new psychiatric care area

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Bozeman Health showcased its new psychiatric emergency services area on Wednesday. It is designed for a new level of care, offering a calming and therapeutic environment for patients. The area is adjacent to the emergency department at Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center. Bozeman Health officials...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Montana's Teacher of the Year honored in nation's Capitol

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana's Teacher of the Year is being honored in Washington, D.C. Senator Steve Daines met with Catherine Matthews from Hyalite Elementary School in Bozeman. Senator Jon Tester also met with Matthews. Over the past 20 years, Ms. Matthews has impacted countless Montana students serving as a...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Skier carried in avalanche slide north of Bozeman

Bozeman, Mont — A warning from forecasters in southwest Montana -- avalanches are on the rise due to a combination of weather factors. “We have some instabilities, and so right now, as you're getting out, it's a good idea to treat it as though it is midwinter,” Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center director Doug Chabot said.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman church looks to expand

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Resurrection Parish in Bozeman has plans to expand its current building after doubling in size over the last five years. The catholic parish has $1.6 million to date for its $4 million expansion project. The church congregation includes over 600 families, two times the number it...
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

This Is The Best Place For a Family Day Out in Montana

Sometimes planning a family day out in Montana can be difficult. The weather is unpredictable, and depending on where you are, there aren't a ton of indoor entertainment activities. But we have the perfect to go when you want a fun and stress-free experience. Growing up in Montana, my parents...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

FCS playoff committee chair addresses MSU's seeding, UM's bid

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Questions linger over Selection Sunday, Montana State's seeding and Montana’s first-round home game. NBC Montana had a chance to ask FCS playoff committee chair Jermaine Truax a list of questions on MSU’s questionable seeding at No. 4 instead of No. 3, which is what the team was previously ranked.
BOZEMAN, MT

