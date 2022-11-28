Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Bozeman Fire Dept. assists with structure fire
MISSOULA, MT — The Bozeman Fire Department reported Engine 2 and Battalion 1 assisted with a working structure fire in the Gallatin Gateway area early Sunday morning. Officials say the fired had been confirmed in a commercial building in the southwest Four Corners. There is no additional information available...
NBCMontana
2 snowmobilers rescued south of West Yellowstone
MISSOULA, Mont. — Two snowmobilers were rescued south of West Yellowstone by the Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue. Search and Rescue West Yellowstone Section responded to two snowmobilers near who needed assistance near Corrette Ridge. The call came in just before 8 p.m. on Monday. One snowmobile had...
NBCMontana
Main St. in Bozeman will be closed Tuesday
NBCMontana
Gianforte, local officials discuss public safety in Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — Public safety was the focus of a roundtable discussion on Wednesday in Bozeman. Gov. Greg Gianforte hosted talks with local officials, law enforcement and treatment providers to discuss the continued crackdown on drug dealers and increasing access to sobriety services. Earlier this year, the governor hosted...
Iconic LaHood Park Steakhouse readies to reopen after devastating fire
CARDWELL — LaHood Park Steakhouse, an iconic restaurant in business here for decades, is making a comeback after a fire destroyed the building last year. “I took a couple of months to think about it, and I decided to rebuild it from the ground up because it is more than just a place to eat,” said owner, “swamper” and bartender Phil Lalich. “It’s a rural community, and this is a place for ranchers, farmers and friends to meet.”
Main street set to temporarily close Tuesday
Main Street is scheduled to close on Tuesday, November 29 from around 7:30 AM until 12:00 PM. The road will be closed to install the Downtown Bozeman holiday decoration.
RSV in Montana: Bozeman family recounts time in ICU
More than 200 new cases of the virus popped up in Montana last week, numbers doctors say they don't typically see until January.
NBCMontana
Several avalanches triggered at Bridger Bowl Ski Area
BOZEMAN, Mont — Forecasters now report four avalanches triggered in the boundaries of the Bridger Bowl Ski Area. “Bridger Bowl is closed right now, so the snow in the ski area is identical to the backcountry, it's the same snowpack,” director of the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center Doug Chabot said.
NBCMontana
Bridger Bowl set to open next week
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Workers at Bridger Bowl announced the ski area will officially open Dec. 9. Crews are busy preparing for the big day using snowcats to make sure all the grooming is finished on time, while ski patrol is setting up the hill. With the fresh snowfall and...
Bozeman Animal Shelter Shares News That Will Break Your Heart
If I had all the money in the world, I would adopt every animal I could and give them a loving home. During the holiday season, a lot of people add a furry friend to their family. It can be such a wonderful way to celebrate the giving season and to give a warm home to an animal in need. Every dog and cat I had growing up was as important as the rest of the family.
NBCMontana
Person dies after medical emergency at Bozeman footrace
MISSOULA, Mont. — Organizers of Bozeman's Huffing for Stuffing footrace confirmed in a Facebook statement one person died after a medical emergency at the race Thursday. "Please join us in sending your thoughts and prayers to the family and friends that lost a loved one yesterday. We are reminded that life is fragile and that we must cherish each day," organizers wrote.
NBCMontana
Meth trafficker sentenced to 6 years in prison
MISSOULA, MT — A California man admitted to trafficking methamphetamine after law enforcement officials found roughly a pound of methamphetamine in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Livingston. Michael Romie Cervantes, 48, of Fresno, California, was sentenced to six years in prison, followed by four years of supervised...
NBCMontana
Montana airports pleased with start to holiday travel season
BOZEMAN, Mont — Montana airline agencies are grateful for a smooth start to the holiday travel season. We reached out to two Montana airline agencies to see the number of Thanksgiving travelers going in and out of the airports. Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport had 62,000 inbound and outbound travelers.
NBCMontana
Bozeman Health showcases new psychiatric care area
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Bozeman Health showcased its new psychiatric emergency services area on Wednesday. It is designed for a new level of care, offering a calming and therapeutic environment for patients. The area is adjacent to the emergency department at Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center. Bozeman Health officials...
NBCMontana
Montana's Teacher of the Year honored in nation's Capitol
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana's Teacher of the Year is being honored in Washington, D.C. Senator Steve Daines met with Catherine Matthews from Hyalite Elementary School in Bozeman. Senator Jon Tester also met with Matthews. Over the past 20 years, Ms. Matthews has impacted countless Montana students serving as a...
NBCMontana
Skier carried in avalanche slide north of Bozeman
Bozeman, Mont — A warning from forecasters in southwest Montana -- avalanches are on the rise due to a combination of weather factors. “We have some instabilities, and so right now, as you're getting out, it's a good idea to treat it as though it is midwinter,” Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center director Doug Chabot said.
NBCMontana
Bozeman church looks to expand
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Resurrection Parish in Bozeman has plans to expand its current building after doubling in size over the last five years. The catholic parish has $1.6 million to date for its $4 million expansion project. The church congregation includes over 600 families, two times the number it...
This Is The Best Place For a Family Day Out in Montana
Sometimes planning a family day out in Montana can be difficult. The weather is unpredictable, and depending on where you are, there aren't a ton of indoor entertainment activities. But we have the perfect to go when you want a fun and stress-free experience. Growing up in Montana, my parents...
Bozeman Health announces opening of Psychiatric Emergency Services area
Bozeman Health announced Wednesday that its new Psychiatric Emergency Services (PES) area will open to patients on Monday, Dec. 5.
NBCMontana
FCS playoff committee chair addresses MSU's seeding, UM's bid
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Questions linger over Selection Sunday, Montana State's seeding and Montana’s first-round home game. NBC Montana had a chance to ask FCS playoff committee chair Jermaine Truax a list of questions on MSU’s questionable seeding at No. 4 instead of No. 3, which is what the team was previously ranked.
