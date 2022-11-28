UW-EC alums create winter marathon in friend's honor

EAU CLAIRE — Lacing up shoes for a 26.2-mile run on a winter day to reach an Eau Claire tavern is something Corey Hilber’s friends believe he would’ve appreciated.

One of his college buddies feels like it’s the perfect homage to a friend known for coming up with sometimes absurd ways to have fun and embrace life’s adventures.

“Running in December in Wisconsin is a goofy way for us to remember a goofy friend,” said Davin Haukebo-Bol, who attended UW-Eau Claire with Hilber in the early 2000s.

Haukebo-Bol, now 41 and living in Minneapolis, long had the idea of returning to the city where he’d graduated college in 2005 to put on a running event in honor of his departed friend. Struggling silently with mental illness, Hilber took his own life on Dec. 15, 2012.

After making the inaugural Positive Vector Marathon for Mental Health happen on Dec. 18, 2021, with a few friends at his side, Haukebo-Bol is returning next month to run again — and he’s welcoming more runners to take part.

“It’s going to be bigger,” he said in a phone interview with the Leader-Telegram.

Last year’s run had just three participants — Haukebo-Bol, friend Zac Barnes and then Bjorn Hagstrom, who joined them at the halfway mark. A couple of bike riders and other friends were there along the course to offer support and encouragement during the long trek alongside rural roads that led to Eau Claire.

A month before the upcoming Dec. 17 marathon, Haukebo-Bol said he’s already gotten nine people signed up. He’s preparing for more and will accept registrations up to the day of the event. He’s ordered a run of 50 T-shirts from Eau Claire company Ambient Inks to give to this year’s runners.

Proceeds from the marathon will again go to the Chippewa Valley chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Last year the trio of runners and their supporters gave $3,383 to NAMI Chippewa Valley.

That helped the fledgling organization hire its first paid staff member in October.

One of the first emails Leah Waldie got when she took on the role of executive director was from the marathon’s organizer offering to again donate proceeds from the event to help fund NAMI.

“I feel very honored by it,” Waldie said.

Money from the marathon will help with the organization’s bill costs, allowing it to continue its mission to provide support programs for adults who live with mental illnesses, as well as their families, friends and caretakers.

Waldie, herself an active runner, will help with the event as a volunteer at the starting line before joining the runners at the halfway mark.

While she’s participated in many race events, including other marathons, Waldie admits that running one in wintertime will be different than spring, summer or fall.

“It’s definitely more challenging doing one in the middle of December,” she said.

Haukebo-Bol said last year’s marathon wasn’t too bad with temperatures in the 20s and a fresh inch of snow on the ground.

“Instead of being slippery it felt like extra cushioning for our feet, so it felt just right,” he recalls.

Unless the weather is dangerous to be out in on Dec. 17, the marathon is set to go on — snow or shine.

“We’re prepared to do it in just about everything,” he said.

Hagstrom, who lives in Marine on St. Croix, Minn., again will run the second half of the course, covering 13.1 miles.

He’s usually more partial to cross country skis on his feet this time of year instead of his running shoes, but he wouldn’t pass up the chance to reunite with friends.

The cause also resonates with Hagstrom, who has known people who have struggled with mental illness, including some who took their own lives.

“I feel like it’s all too common,” he said. “It’s a familiar story that needs to be talked about.”

Hagstrom also appreciates the meaning that his friend, Haukebo-Bol, has put into the marathon.

“That ties into the spirit of the event — grinding through a challenge and making it a bit of an adventure, too,” he said.

While Hagstrom also graduated in 2005 from UW-Eau Claire, he didn’t personally know Hilber. But he heard stories about him from mutual friends.

Haukebo-Bol recalled one occasion where a group of then-college kids, including Hilber, were riding in a car on a hot summer day from Eau Claire to Stockholm.

Hilber suggested everyone take part in a game of “hot car.”

The game is simple: Roll up all windows in a car, turn the heat to its highest setting and see how long it takes for someone to open their window for fresh air.

“We all agreed it sounded like a terrible idea,” Haukebo-Bol said.

But they also agreed to do it.

Everyone made it the whole way — roughly an hour drive — without conceding defeat. It made for a memorable, if somewhat sweaty, car ride, Haukebo-Bol said.

The journey in Hilber’s honor next month will start in Mondovi for those running 26.2 miles and in Rock Falls for those going 13.1 miles.

The destination for both will be The Joynt, 322 Water St.

“That was a regular haunt for Corey and a bunch of our comrades,” Haukebo-Bol said.

It was one day while he was at The Joynt that Haukebo-Bol saw an employee of the bar bring out an old shirt from the Bloomin’ Idiots Marathon. That racing event had started in Bloomer and ended at The Joynt, which inspired Haukebo-Bol to start something similar to honor Hilber.