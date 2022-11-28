Meghan Trainor Sparkles In Pink Sequin Mini For Festive ‘Made You Look’ Performance During Holiday Special

Image Credit: ABC

Meghan Trainor was pretty in pink at Disneyland for her “Here Comes Santa Claus” and “Made You Look” medley. Meghan rocked a pink sequined mini dress with matching metallic pink boots for her performance during The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration. Pink is definitely her signature color!

Meghan Trainor performing during the holiday special. (ABC)

Meghan was surrounded by dancers, who were also wearing pink. The Grammy winner was able to mix a Christmas hit with her latest jam effortlessly. “Made You Look” has been climbing the charts since it was released in October 2022 and has gone viral on TikTok.

Ahead of the ABC holiday special, Meghan posted a behind-the-scenes video from Disneyland. “I’m singing #madeyoulook on Wonderful World of Disney: #DisneyHolidayCelebration TONIGHT,” she captioned the Instagram video that featured her doing her “Made You Look” dance with her dancers.

It has been all about embracing the pink for Meghan. In her “Made You Look” music video, Meghan sizzled in a similar hot pink number. For her performance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Meghan slayed in a pink bodysuit that would have made Elle Woods proud.

Since welcoming her son, Riley, in 2021, Meghan has lost 60 pounds. “I was very dedicated, and I started seeing the pounds come off like one week at a time one pound. I learned that I do like healthy food, and I learned what portions mean. And I learned my brain is so happy when I exercise, so I’m just [feeling] better than ever,” she told ET Canada.

“Made You Look” is the second single off Meghan’s latest album Takin’ It Back. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Meghan about the inspiration behind her new album.

“The whole album is definitely a journey. You will laugh, cry, and dance. I am super vulnerable in a couple of the songs – ‘Superwoman’ and ‘Remind Me’ — where I talk all about the new challenges I’ve faced as a mama but also talk about how strong I have become in the process,” she said.

Meghan was just one of many holiday performances during the holiday special, which was hosted by Derek and Julianne Hough. Jordin Sparks, Maren Morris, NE-YO, Becky G, Katharine McPhee and David Foster, and more performed. Most of these stars will also perform during the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade speical, which will air on December 25.