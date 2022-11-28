The series finale of The Walking Dead was not the end of The Walking Dead. Characters and stories that started on the mothership show will continue in spin-offs following Daryl Dixon to France, Maggie and Negan to New York City, and Rick Grimes and Michonne to another new corner of the Walking Dead Universe. One more destination is Tales of the Walking Dead, the episodic anthology series that fleshed out the origin tale of the Whisperer Alpha (Samantha Morton). There were hints that more familiar fan favorites would return, but five of six episodes focused on original characters played by franchise newcomers, including Terry Crews, Olivia Munn, Parker Posey, Danny Ramirez, and Anthony Edwards.

2 DAYS AGO