Read full article on original website
Related
See ‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser in Rare Pic With His Brother Posted by His Mom
“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser is a family man. And his mom, Cass Warner, is proud… The post See ‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser in Rare Pic With His Brother Posted by His Mom appeared first on Outsider.
How Old Is Trusty Ranch Hand Lloyd on 'Yellowstone'?
Lloyd Pierce (Forrie J. Smith) is one of Yellowstone's most respected ranch hands. He's been there for years and knows the ins and outs, who's who, and whom to look out for when it comes to the Duttons and whom they associate with. We feel as if we know a lot about him, but there's one bit of info that's never been abundantly clear since Yellowstone hit the airwaves and we met this real-life cowboy. How old is Lloyd, anyway?
Where Is The Real Life Yellowstone Dutton Ranch?
Yellowstone is the hottest shows on television right now and with Season 5 finally underway, fans are dying to know what’s going to happen to the Dutton family. And while the storyline of the show is compelling and the music is phenomenal (we’re talking about Cody Jinks, Colter Wall, Tyler Childers, Whiskey Myers, and even Zach Bryan), the show features some of the most captivating settings in all of TV.
Montanans Point Out This Funny, Major Flaw in the Show ‘Yellowstone’
With the arrival of the new season of Yellowstone, Montanans are pointing out the (blatant) flaws of the show. It's no secret Hollywood inflates reality when producing entertainment for us. But people in Montana very much dislike the TV show and LOVE to bash it on the internet. I personally think it's comedy to hear what people in Montana say about this dramatic TV show.
‘Yellowstone’s Ryan Bingham Recalls Blood ‘Spraying All Over’ in Gruesome Mistake on Set
In a recent interview, Ryan Bingham revealed a goof on the Yellowstone set led to a blood spurt that rivaled an 80s slasher flick. Walker, Bingham’s character on the hit neo-Western, is an instigator. Bingham has played the infamous inmate turned ranch hand since season one of the hit show. The actor and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter admitted during a recent interview that he’s well aware of the large part of the fandom that would love to see his character killed. However, he swears it’s not his fault.
‘Yellowstone’ Fan Says Jimmy Hurdstrom is the Best Character on the Show, Internet Loses It
Is Jimmy a triumphant underdog story? Or the undeniable weak link? If it’s wildly divisive… The post ‘Yellowstone’ Fan Says Jimmy Hurdstrom is the Best Character on the Show, Internet Loses It appeared first on Outsider.
‘Yellowstone’ Recap: Beth Discovers Jamie’s Secret While Kayce & Monica Lay Their Son To Rest
Episode 4 of Yellowstone season 5 begins with Beth in a jail cell. She’s still sitting behind bars after that fight at the bar. She gets released and comes face-to-face with Jamie. In a rare moment, Jamie’s finally got something over Beth. She thinks this will easily be swept under the rug, but Jamie says it’s not that simple.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Opens Up About Leaving LA to Live in Montana
Actor Luke Grimes has played the beloved Montanan cowboy Kayce Dutton in the hit neo-Western Yellowstone for nearly five years now. However, the longtime star actually spent a lot of his time prior to the show in Los Angeles. Ahead of the long-awaited season five premiere of Yellowstone, Grimes shared what it was like moving from the jam-packed city of LA to the vast, stunning landscape of Montana.
U.S. Woman Confirmed Dead in Couple’s Kayak Tragedy in Mexico
Yeon-Su Kim, an American professor who disappeared along with her husband while kayaking in Mexico, has been confirmed dead, the president of Northern Arizona University said in a statement on Sunday. Mexican authorities said earlier in the day that a body had been found in the search for Kim and Corey Allen after the Flagstaff couple vanished in bad weather off Puerto Peñasco on Thanksgiving. They were on the water with their 14-year-old daughter when strong winds came in. Allen reportedly got the teenager to the beach and then went back to help his wife, the executive director of the School of Forestry at Northern Arizona University, but neither of them returned. “This evening, after days of search and rescue efforts, the tragic passing of Yeon-Su was confirmed,” NAU President Jose Luis Cruz Rivera wrote in the Sunday night statement. “The search for Corey continues.”Read it at The Washington Post
Yellowstone Tourist Poses for ‘Cute’ Bison Selfie, and Why are We Not Surprised
It seems that some people will never learn. No matter how many shocking videos go viral of wild animals attacking tourists who get way too close. And, one recent video shows us exactly this as a national park tourist is caught posing for a “cute” selfie beside a massive wild bison at Yellowstone National Park.
University of Idaho murders: Cops believe killer ‘proud of’ the ‘brutal weapon’
The father of one of the four victims in the Nov. 13. University of Idaho stabbings says his daughter suffered “large punctures” from a “brutal weapon.” Steve Goncalves — father of slain Kaylee Goncalves, 21 — said he learned a little more about who the police believe is responsible for the attack Tuesday. “The detective said this weapon is probably something [the killer] paid money for and something that they’re proud of,” he told ABC news in his first on-screen interview. He also vented his upset that the killer is “having a great life out there, and [we’re] just left in shambles.” Kaylee, best...
Daily Beast
An Overflowing Bathtub Stuffed with Clothes Hid Two Kids’ Bodies from the NYPD
The troubled New York City mother accused of stabbing her two young sons to death—then concealing their bodies under a pile of clothes in a bathtub filled with water—may have done so because she believed they were possessed by demons, her heartbroken family revealed Sunday. The bodies of...
Police rule out ‘red Mustang’ Idaho murders conspiracy theory rampant on Reddit
The Moscow Police Department has refuted a conspiracy theory regarding a red Mustang in the Idaho murders case even as they scrambled for more clues.In a statement, the Moscow police department said “there have been online reports of a red Mustang on S Deakin St being processed as part of the investigation” but “this case is not related” to the ongoing murder investigation”.The mystery of the four murders on 13 November in which Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Gonsalves, 21, were brutally killed has baffled not just the police but internet sleuths as...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes’ Wife Drops Awesome Pics From Montana ‘Getaway’
“Yellowstone” star Luke Grimes and his wife Bianca Rodrigues went on a Montana getaway recently, and Rodrigues shared some photos from their stay-cation on Instagram. She tagged the Green O in Greenough, Montana, and posted a few photos of the lodgings from their trip. “Quick getaway,” Bianca wrote on...
Idaho Student Murders Crime Scene Could Reveal if Suspect Is Serial Killer
"Certainly not insinuating that this is a serial offender but from the outside looking in, you can't rule it out," one expert told Newsweek.
Popculture
'Below Deck' Star Kyle Dickard Arrested
Below Deck Adventure star Kyle Dickard was arrested after charging onto a soccer field in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Nov. 19. The 24-year-old also allegedly tried to bribe the police officers who arrested him. Dickard joked about the incident on Instagram, although police and security found nothing funny about it.
Watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 4, Horses in Heaven
Watch Yellowstone S5 E4, Horses in Heaven, as The Kevin Costner-led drama is back for season 5. Here's how to watch episode 4 (Horses in Heaven) from anywhere in the world, and what time it airs. No spoilers.
'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 4 Recap: A Funeral for John Dutton
Season 5, Episode 4 of Yellowstone, "Horses in Heaven," deals with firings, feuds and a funeral. Here's a recap of everything that happened.
VIDEO: Grizzly Bluff Charges Woman at Yellowstone
VIDEO: Grizzly Bluff Charges Woman at Yellowstone Bears Video ...
newsnationnow.com
Former FBI agent: Idaho killer might be at vigil
(NewsNation) — People in the city of Moscow are desperate for answers regarding the University of Idaho murders, yet police have not held a news conference in five days. Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer tells NewsNation that she doesn’t think authorities will release new information because they are still “knee-deep” in the investigation.
Comments / 0