Florida State

Pro-Israel group that honored Trump blasts his meeting with Ye and Fuentes

By Olafimihan Oshin
 3 days ago

A Pro-Israel group that recently honored former President Trump said it “deplored” his recent meeting with rapper Ye and white nationalist Nick Fuentes.

The right-wing Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) quoted Trump’s 2019 state-of-the-union address, in which he said: “We must never ignore the vile poison of anti-Semitism, or those who spread its venomous creed.”

And the group called on Trump “to live up to his own powerful words, to condemn in the strongest possible terms Jew-hater Kanye West and avowed holocaust denying, white supremacist, Jew-hater Nick Fuentes.”

“ZOA deplores the fact that President Trump had a friendly dinner with such vile antisemites. His dining with Jew-haters helps legitimize and mainstream antisemitism and must be condemned by everyone,” it added.

ZOA also urged President Biden and former Democratic Presidents Clinton and Obama to publicly condemn individuals they deem “Jew haters,” such as Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan and progressive lawmakers who have spoken out in support of Palestine.

Trump accepted the Theodor Herzl Medallion at ZOA’s annual gala earlier this month, with the group calling the former president “the best friend Israel ever had in the White House.”

During his acceptance speech, Trump again complained that American Jews were ungrateful and continued to vote largely for Democrats.

Multiple news outlets reported last week that Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, brought Fuentes, an unabashed racist and Holocaust denier, to dinner at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Trump, who announced his reelection bid for president earlier this month, blamed Ye for bringing uninvited guests.

“He shows up with 3 people, two of which I didn’t know, the other a political person who I haven’t seen in years,” Trump said on Truth Social. “I told him don’t run for office, a total waste of time, can’t win. Fake News went CRAZY!”

Ye is reportedly planning a 2024 presidential run of his own, and said he asked Trump to be his ticket mate.

Several companies have cut their relationship ties with Ye in the past month after he made antisemitic remarks on various social media platforms.

Trump called Ye a “seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black” in his recent post.

Sheri Caldwell
3d ago

He is nothing but a liar you know he knew that guy was coming to his house, His secret service would not let anybody His secret service would not let anybody Past in less trump knew about it

William Mcnulty
3d ago

it's a small world after all. it's a small world after all. trump you need to move to Jupiter apparently this planet don't like you.

