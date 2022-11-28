Owner of Chophouse 119 and New York City Pizza, Robert Saxton, is opening two new restaurants at 81 Pope Avenue. New York City Pizza will be downsizing to make way for a new “old red sauce joint,” or old-school New York/New Jersey Italian. While a name hasn’t been decided yet, this new restaurant will be open sometime in the spring of 2023. Above these two restaurants will be a third restaurant called The Lobster Bar. This seafood restaurant overlooks Celebration Park and will feature a large bar and an extensive outdoor seating area.

