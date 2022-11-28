Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
The police accuse the mother of killing her missing childkandelSavannah, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the StateKennardo G. JamesBluffton, SC
In need this Christmas season? Here’s where to request toys in the Savannah area
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – For many, the holidays are a season for giving that often extends beyond friends and family in order to help those in need. According to Statista, in 2021, about 14 percent of Georgia’s population lived below the poverty line. This accounts for persons or families whose collective income in the proceeding […]
wtoc.com
Local church helps put gifts under the tree, hope back in the season
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Compassion Christian Church opened their doors to those in need for a free Christmas shopping event Monday. Those who attended were able to fill a stocking and pick out toys for the children in their family as well as grab a holiday meal and some treats for their pets.
Hilton Head Island to light holiday tree Friday
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Hilton Head Island will join the holiday fun this Friday with the lighting of its holiday tree. Santa Claus will kick off the lighting event with a meet and greet at 5:30 p.m. in Lowcountry Celebration Park. The 30-foot tall tree will sparkle with lights at 6 p.m. and […]
WJCL
Holiday Events 2022: What's happening in Savannah, Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry
Above file video: Downtown Savannah kicks off Christmas season. There are a lot of events happening in Savannah, Coastal Georgia, and the Lowcountry. We've created a list of all the holiday-related events in the area. Did we miss any? Email us at news@wjcl.com. For Christmas Parades: Click here. Where to...
yourislandnews.com
City will celebrate holidays this weekend
The Christmas season will shift into another gear as the City of Beaufort celebrates all weekend, Dec. 2-4. Beaufort’s holiday extravaganza will be packed with music, food, entertainment, shopping, parades – and Santa, of course. The weekend kicks off with Night on the Town at 6 p.m. on...
wtoc.com
Chicken Salad Chick Giving Cards
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Turn a $5 donation into $60 of savings, and help fight childhood cancer and feed the hungry, by purchasing a Chicken Salad Chick Giving Card. Ann O’Neal is the catering coordinator for Chicken Salad Chick - she is here this morning with Stephanie Brown, of America’s Second Harvest, one of the organizations benefiting from this holiday program that is already underway.
WJCL
Ask Asa: South Carolina farmer proves Santa exists
RIDGELAND, S.C. — Marissa Paykos is no ordinary farmer, and her Jasper County, South Carolina brainchild, theWhippoorwill, is no ordinary farm. The two-acre private vegetable garden she and her husband set up a few years ago has grown to a forty-acre food supplier with thousands of pigs, chickens, vegetables and more.
wtoc.com
Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity hosting ‘Home for the Holidays’ gala
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new black-tie event being added to the local holiday schedule is designed to raise awareness and money for the effort to build homes and change the lives of families in our community. Zerik Samples is the CEO of the Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity. He...
WJCL
Bulloch County veteran perseveres through homelessness, earns job in management
STATESBORO, Ga. — In his 12 years of service to the U.S. Army, D’Angelo Shaw wore many hats, including staff sergeant. His transition to civilian life, however, “wasn’t as smooth as possible,” he said. Two years after returning home, Shaw battled homelessness and depression. “It...
wtoc.com
12 Days of Giving holiday celebration
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 12 Days of Christmas made famous by the song don’t actually start until Christmas Day. But the 12 Days of Giving on Savannah’s riverfront get here much sooner. Plant Riverside District is introducing a new holiday event in partnership with other local merchants...
WSAV-TV
National Organization helps local families know the warning signs of drug abuse with interactive trailer
National Organization helps local families know the warning signs of drug abuse with interactive trailer. National Organization helps local families know the …. National Organization helps local families know the warning signs of drug abuse with interactive trailer. News 3 Today Celebrations for November 30, 2022. Here's a look at...
wtoc.com
‘I was scared:’ Parents react to Savannah High School active shooter hoax
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Parents are all hugging their students a little tighter following active shooter hoax calls. One student described what it was like inside the school Wednesday morning. “They yelled it was a lockdown, and teachers started barricading the room.. You saw the cops sweep through, there was...
connectsavannah.com
PROPERTY MATTERS: Home of Savannah’s drag queens to get royal remodel & other development news
There are a lot of development plans in the works for Savannah, whether they are for new buildings or for repurposing old ones. Here is a summary of some of the latest. The historic Savannah building that houses the venue made famous by the late Lady Chablis (and her participation in “The Book”) could be getting a makeover.
wtoc.com
Memorial Health doctor says hospital is prepared for mass casualty events
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “Better safe than sorry” is the message from the chief of trauma at Memorial Hospital after the hoax here at Savannah High. The chief said they prepare multiple times a year for mass casualty events since they are a level one trauma center. Wednesday was the first time they actually activated their mass casualty plan since the sugar refinery explosion in 2008.
yourislandnews.com
HELP of Beaufort breaks ground on new building
HELP of Beaufort marked its “soon to be 50” year mark, with a groundbreaking ceremony Monday, Nov. 21 on their property at 1600 Ribaut Road in Port Royal. In attendance were HELP volunteers, board members, grantors, Port Royal Mayor Joe DeVito, Rep. Shannon Erickson and Greg Brusnon from Brunson Construction.
Savannah Tribune
The 4 Species Fundraising to Transition from High School to College
Meet Daisia Joyner, Senior at Savannah High School, a member of the National Honors Society, Beta Club,and Upward Bound Student. Daisia serves as a monthly volunteer with (WF NFN) Windsor Forest Neighbors Feeding Neighbors. Daisia is also a member of Israelite Missionary Baptist Church. Latoya Buckner, Senior at Sol C....
locallifesc.com
The latest restaurant news – Hilton Head & Bluffton
Owner of Chophouse 119 and New York City Pizza, Robert Saxton, is opening two new restaurants at 81 Pope Avenue. New York City Pizza will be downsizing to make way for a new “old red sauce joint,” or old-school New York/New Jersey Italian. While a name hasn’t been decided yet, this new restaurant will be open sometime in the spring of 2023. Above these two restaurants will be a third restaurant called The Lobster Bar. This seafood restaurant overlooks Celebration Park and will feature a large bar and an extensive outdoor seating area.
WJCL
AeroDynamic Aviation celebrates Grand Opening of new Effingham facility
SPRINGFIELD, Ga. — AeroDynamic Aviation, Inc., held a ribbon cutting for their new 40,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Effingham County Wednesday morning. This new facility, located on Highway 21 in Springfield, will allow AeroDynamic to continue serving as a reliable and reputable supplier in the aerospace industry. AeroDynamic...
wtoc.com
Savannah business offering two tickets to (Taylor Swift) paradise
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s one of the hottest items on the planet to have right now, a ticket to the Taylor Swift Eras Tour. But as we know ‘All Too Well’ they’re all sold out, unless you’re looking to spend thousands on resale. However,...
allongeorgia.com
New Parker’s Kitchen Opens at Iconic Globe Site in Savannah
Parker’s – a nationally acclaimed convenience store company and food service leader – recently opened a new Parker’s Kitchen at DeRenne Avenue and White Bluff Road in Savannah, Ga. The bright, inviting store design is a brand-new prototype inspired by Southern vernacular architecture. The newest Parkers’ Kitchen location offers a modern, contemporary glass-front look with an expanded retail footprint, optimized layout for higher operational efficiency and a lime-washed brick exterior.
