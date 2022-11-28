ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

Local church helps put gifts under the tree, hope back in the season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Compassion Christian Church opened their doors to those in need for a free Christmas shopping event Monday. Those who attended were able to fill a stocking and pick out toys for the children in their family as well as grab a holiday meal and some treats for their pets.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Hilton Head Island to light holiday tree Friday

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Hilton Head Island will join the holiday fun this Friday with the lighting of its holiday tree. Santa Claus will kick off the lighting event with a meet and greet at 5:30 p.m. in Lowcountry Celebration Park. The 30-foot tall tree will sparkle with lights at 6 p.m. and […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
yourislandnews.com

City will celebrate holidays this weekend

The Christmas season will shift into another gear as the City of Beaufort celebrates all weekend, Dec. 2-4. Beaufort’s holiday extravaganza will be packed with music, food, entertainment, shopping, parades – and Santa, of course. The weekend kicks off with Night on the Town at 6 p.m. on...
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

Chicken Salad Chick Giving Cards

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Turn a $5 donation into $60 of savings, and help fight childhood cancer and feed the hungry, by purchasing a Chicken Salad Chick Giving Card. Ann O’Neal is the catering coordinator for Chicken Salad Chick - she is here this morning with Stephanie Brown, of America’s Second Harvest, one of the organizations benefiting from this holiday program that is already underway.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Ask Asa: South Carolina farmer proves Santa exists

RIDGELAND, S.C. — Marissa Paykos is no ordinary farmer, and her Jasper County, South Carolina brainchild, theWhippoorwill, is no ordinary farm. The two-acre private vegetable garden she and her husband set up a few years ago has grown to a forty-acre food supplier with thousands of pigs, chickens, vegetables and more.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

12 Days of Giving holiday celebration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 12 Days of Christmas made famous by the song don’t actually start until Christmas Day. But the 12 Days of Giving on Savannah’s riverfront get here much sooner. Plant Riverside District is introducing a new holiday event in partnership with other local merchants...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Memorial Health doctor says hospital is prepared for mass casualty events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “Better safe than sorry” is the message from the chief of trauma at Memorial Hospital after the hoax here at Savannah High. The chief said they prepare multiple times a year for mass casualty events since they are a level one trauma center. Wednesday was the first time they actually activated their mass casualty plan since the sugar refinery explosion in 2008.
SAVANNAH, GA
yourislandnews.com

HELP of Beaufort breaks ground on new building

HELP of Beaufort marked its “soon to be 50” year mark, with a groundbreaking ceremony Monday, Nov. 21 on their property at 1600 Ribaut Road in Port Royal. In attendance were HELP volunteers, board members, grantors, Port Royal Mayor Joe DeVito, Rep. Shannon Erickson and Greg Brusnon from Brunson Construction.
PORT ROYAL, SC
Savannah Tribune

The 4 Species Fundraising to Transition from High School to College

Meet Daisia Joyner, Senior at Savannah High School, a member of the National Honors Society, Beta Club,and Upward Bound Student. Daisia serves as a monthly volunteer with (WF NFN) Windsor Forest Neighbors Feeding Neighbors. Daisia is also a member of Israelite Missionary Baptist Church. Latoya Buckner, Senior at Sol C....
SAVANNAH, GA
locallifesc.com

The latest restaurant news – Hilton Head & Bluffton

Owner of Chophouse 119 and New York City Pizza, Robert Saxton, is opening two new restaurants at 81 Pope Avenue. New York City Pizza will be downsizing to make way for a new “old red sauce joint,” or old-school New York/New Jersey Italian. While a name hasn’t been decided yet, this new restaurant will be open sometime in the spring of 2023. Above these two restaurants will be a third restaurant called The Lobster Bar. This seafood restaurant overlooks Celebration Park and will feature a large bar and an extensive outdoor seating area.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WJCL

AeroDynamic Aviation celebrates Grand Opening of new Effingham facility

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. — AeroDynamic Aviation, Inc., held a ribbon cutting for their new 40,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Effingham County Wednesday morning. This new facility, located on Highway 21 in Springfield, will allow AeroDynamic to continue serving as a reliable and reputable supplier in the aerospace industry. AeroDynamic...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

New Parker’s Kitchen Opens at Iconic Globe Site in Savannah

Parker’s – a nationally acclaimed convenience store company and food service leader – recently opened a new Parker’s Kitchen at DeRenne Avenue and White Bluff Road in Savannah, Ga. The bright, inviting store design is a brand-new prototype inspired by Southern vernacular architecture. The newest Parkers’ Kitchen location offers a modern, contemporary glass-front look with an expanded retail footprint, optimized layout for higher operational efficiency and a lime-washed brick exterior.
SAVANNAH, GA

