The guest list for President Joe Biden's first state dinner Thursday night at the White House included a local power couple. The president and first lady Jill Biden invited Virginia McGregor and her husband, Robert, to attend the dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte. The McGregors, residents of Scranton's Green Ridge neighborhood, were expected to join about 300 people in a candlelit pavilion on the South Lawn.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO