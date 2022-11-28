Read full article on original website
Related
3 Lincoln County businesses cited during alcohol inspections
Nebraska State Patrol investigators performed alcohol inspections at businesses in Scotts Bluff and Lincoln Counties earlier this month. During the evening hours of Friday, November 18, investigators conduced alcohol inspections at 12 businesses in Lincoln County. Three of those businesses sold alcohol to a minor, for a compliance rate of 75%. All of the businesses checked the minor’s ID.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Annual Holiday Market set to return at Uptown Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - An annual event returns December 3rd at Uptown Scottsbluff from 10:00am-3:00pm. The Holiday Market will be filled with vendors, crafters, food vendors, and Santa himself!. This event is free and open to the public for all to enjoy. If you are interested in booth space, please...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Unauthorized purchases on a company credit card leads to a Gering man arrested
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Mark Chrisman Trucking Company contacted Gering Police Department for unauthorized charges to their business debit card. These charges were from Walmart, Capital One, Amazon, Menards, etc. Police investigation indicated that Aaron Geiger, of Gering, was the employee that made those charges on the card. Documents stated...
Daily Beast
This City Will Give You a Reason Not to Fly Over Nebraska
This is the latest for our series on underrated destinations, It's Still a Big World. Want some trivia for your next social gathering? Ask the question “Where is Scottsbluff?” and for a bonus round, “What is the topography of Nebraska?” More than likely, you will get confused glances and amused head shakes. Or you will get the response “Isn’t Nebraska just… flat?”
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Large structure fire breaks out on Seagull Rd
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Early morning fire breaks out on Seagull Road in Scottsbluff. Local emergency personnel and mutual aid was called on scene to extinguish the structure fire as temperatures were below freezing. The cause of the fire is still unknown as this is still a developing story, we...
Alliance man sentenced to prison for lighting woman on fire, possession of LSD
24-year-old Jon Mazanec of Alliance will serve 10-15 years in prison for second degree domestic assault with a prior conviction (Class 2A Felony), third degree domestic assault with a prior conviction (Class 3A Felony), and possession of LSD (Class 4 Felony). Box Butte County District Court Judge Travis O'Gorman credited...
News Channel Nebraska
Former Bayard cemetery district secretary-treasurer charged with embezzlement
A former Morrill County woman is facing felony charges for embezzling from the Bayard Cemetery District when she served as its secretary-treasurer. Joyce Mick, 69, of Lincoln, will be arraigned in Morrill County District Court January 3rd on charges of theft by unlawful taking $5,000 or more and theft by unlawful taking of $1,500 to $5,000.
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney firefighters called to hazmat/explosion hazard
Sidney first responders were called to a possible hazardous materials/explosion hazard south of Sidney Sunday morning, Nov. 27. Firefighters, first responders and law enforcement were called to the 1400 block of Cheyenne County Road 113, near Sidney Municipal Airport, at about 9:45 a.m. The call was in relation to a...
News Channel Nebraska
House fire displaces Terrytown family
TERRYTOWN - An electrical fire is blamed for displacing a family of four Tuesday night in Terrytown. The Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department says an active fire was found the attic of the home at 115 Woodley Park Road when they were dispatched at 7:34 p.m. Scottsbluff Rural and Gering Fire prevented the fire from moving from the hallway it originated in.
News Channel Nebraska
Weather service upgrades Kimball, Banner, and east Laramie County to winter storm warning
PINE BLUFFS - A total of five to nine inches of snow is possible in Kimball, Pine Bluffs, and Harrisburg according to a winter storm warning posted by the National Weather Service Office in Cheyenne. The warning for Kimball, Banner, and east Laramie County is in effect until to 2...
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney officials watching predicted snow
Supt. Jay Ehler: No justification for school closure as of Monday afternoon, Nov. 28. The National Weather Service is calling for snow tonight and tomorrow morning. Currently forecasters are calling for 1-3 inches tonight with new accumulation Tuesday of possibly an inch. Sidney School District officials remind everyone to drive safely in the morning and give yourself a few extra minutes to get to school.
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202201048 16:54 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF : minor damage to a vehicle/ multiple cracks on driver's side window/ multiple wittnesses advised they saw a female throw an object toward the vehicle causing the window to crack/ Am investigation was conducted/ Charges recommended. Closed - Charges Recommended. P202201048 16:54 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF : minor...
News Channel Nebraska
Van vs. deer collision near Morrill sends four people to hospital
MORRILL - Four people, including two children, were transported by ambulance to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the van they were in collided with a deer Sunday evening. Two other people in the Dodge Grand Caravan escaped injury, according to Nebraska State Patrol Spokesman Cody Thomas. He says the...
News Channel Nebraska
Snow, bitter cold temperatures accompany incoming cold front
SIDNEY - The next "snow producer" is on its way, according to the National Weather Service Office in Cheyenne. Meteorologists at the NWS say the storm system, with a strong cold front with snow and very cold temperatures, is expected to arrive to the Sidney area Monday evening. Sidney has a 65% chance of receiving two or more inches of snow. Kimball has a 79% chance, Scottsbluff an 86% chance, and Alliance a 74% chance. Scottsbluff has a 21% chance of getting six inches or more snow, Torrington a 28% chance, and Bridgeport an 8% chance.
Comments / 0