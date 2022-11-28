Read full article on original website
KTUL
Salvation Army working to help 5,500 children this holiday at toy drive
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's Giving Tuesday, a day built on the idea of practicing radical generosity. We have the perfect opportunity for you to be part of the global effort and help those in need right here in our community through the Salvation Army Toy Drive. This year...
KOKI FOX 23
Scammers targeting vendors at Owasso Holiday Craft Fair
OWASSO, Okla. — There’s a warning from the Owasso Community Center over scammers targeting their Holiday Craft Fair. Jean Patterson is getting the Owasso Community Center ready for what she says is its biggest event of the year, their Holiday Craft Fair. “It’s grown every year it really...
KOCO
Over 1,500 students at EPIC Charter Schools experiencing homelessness
OKLAHOMA CITY — Over 1,500 students at EPIC Charter Schools are experiencing homelessness. Many students are without backpacks or suitcases to store all their personal things while they travel from place to place. However, one teacher did something about it. The students aren’t in the same place for long,...
KTUL
A New Leaf selling poinsettias to spread holiday cheer
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A New Leaf is selling poinsettias to bring holiday cheer to everyone's doorstep. The money raised will go toward programs and resources for people with developmental disabilities. Chief Development Officer Maranda Figueroa says clients working at the non-profit work hard to care for the plants...
Tulsa homeowner gets free home repairs
A Tulsa homeowner is getting some much-needed free renovations on her home. The organization Revitalize T-Town says it’s all to make her home safer.
KOKI FOX 23
OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
KTUL
Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum welcomes two baby bison this fall
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum has welcomed two baby bison so far this fall. In late October, the ranch welcomed baby bison Kathryn, and just Tuesday, welcomed baby bison Doc Holliday. In spring of this year, the ranch also welcomed three baby bison.
KTUL
North Tulsa man pleads for traffic safety improvements from city council
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A north Tulsa man is pushing for traffic safety improvements in front of the Tulsa City Council. James Johnson is on a mission. "This is a public nuisance," he said. For months he's been raising the alarm about accidents that have been happening near his...
KTUL
Game wardens searching for suspect after deer illegally poached at Turkey Mountain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Game Wardens are asking for information after a deer was illegally poached at Turkey Mountain over the weekend. Hunting is prohibited in Tulsa Parks under the City of Tulsa's Code of Ordinances and punishable by up to 90 days in jail. "It's an...
Food On The Move Launches $7.5M 'The Food Home' Project
A group in Tulsa wants to feed more hungry people, and one way they want to do that is to grow their own food and get the community to help. Once they get the rest of the donations, Food on the Move plans to use technology like hydroponics and aquaponics to help grow the food. People will also learn how to grow their own food.
TCSO Offering Tips For Online Shopping After Man Robbed At Gunpoint During Meet Up
The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office says two people were arrested after a meeting to sell an SUV went wrong. Deputies are offering tips for anyone meeting up to buy something they found online. The sheriff’s office says William Backlund and Stephanie Cochran were arrested for robbery just days after...
Packed hearing over Black Creeks case held Thursday
A Tulsa attorney is working to get the descendants of Black Creeks the same benefits as the rest of the tribe. He’s presenting his case in court Thursday morning.
Law enforcement shoots, kills accused rapist in Mayes County
Law enforcement shot and killed a man while serving a felony warrant in rural Mayes County on Tuesday afternoon.
Visit This Oklahoma Town on Route 66 for an Unforgettable Christmas Experience
If you're looking to get into the Christmas spirit hit the Mother Road for an unforgettable holiday season. This small town in Oklahoma on historic Route 66 is the place to be if you're looking for comfort and joy. This is a lot more than a holiday happening, the entire...
Tulsa woman speaks out after sister attacked by dogs on west Tulsa trail
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman said her family’s life will never be the same after her sister was mauled by two pit bulls and had to have her leg amputated. The attack happened while Tina Garner’s sister, Tammy Copeland, was walking in west Tulsa on Nov. 7.
KTUL
Food on the Move to fight food insecurities in north Tulsa with 'The Food Home'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Getting groceries in north Tulsa can be a trek. "We gotta go way out of out of like you say you're almost out of town just to get to a decent store," Kennie Wallace said. Wallace says there are not many nearby options for healthy...
KTUL
'This is scary': Prescription medication shortages impact Oklahoma parents
TULSA, Okla. — Some commonly prescribed medications are in short supply. Amoxicillin and Tamiflu are on the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists' list of drug shortages. For Tesla Christner, the shortages of the first two medications have made caring for her sick daughters hard. One daughter has an ear...
KTUL
Food on the Move launches 'The Food Home' to strengthen food systems in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Food on the Move announced a major project to help fight food insecurity and strengthen food systems in Oklahoma, called "The Food Home." The organization made the announcement on Giving Tuesday, kicking off its first of four phases to complete the Food Home. Phase one...
KTUL
Brand new fire engine delivered to Tulsa International Airport
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A brand new fire engine was delivered to Tulsa International Airport on Monday. They say this one will replace a 1992 E-One Titan truck. TIA also says the engine is not red like traditional firetrucks people may see on the street because the Federal Aviation Administration requires airport fire engines to be painted lime-yellow for higher visibility.
KTUL
Tulsa apartment tenant struggles with lack of gas for a month
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There's a newness at the Legacy at 64th Apartments with multiple renovations going on, but for one tenant, a certain situation has gotten very old. "How long have you been without gas?" NewsChannel 8 asked. "Four weeks now," said apartment resident LaQuesha Nelson. On Oct.29,...
