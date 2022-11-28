ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOKI FOX 23

Scammers targeting vendors at Owasso Holiday Craft Fair

OWASSO, Okla. — There’s a warning from the Owasso Community Center over scammers targeting their Holiday Craft Fair. Jean Patterson is getting the Owasso Community Center ready for what she says is its biggest event of the year, their Holiday Craft Fair. “It’s grown every year it really...
KTUL

A New Leaf selling poinsettias to spread holiday cheer

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A New Leaf is selling poinsettias to bring holiday cheer to everyone's doorstep. The money raised will go toward programs and resources for people with developmental disabilities. Chief Development Officer Maranda Figueroa says clients working at the non-profit work hard to care for the plants...
KOKI FOX 23

OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
KTUL

Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum welcomes two baby bison this fall

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum has welcomed two baby bison so far this fall. In late October, the ranch welcomed baby bison Kathryn, and just Tuesday, welcomed baby bison Doc Holliday. In spring of this year, the ranch also welcomed three baby bison.
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Food On The Move Launches $7.5M 'The Food Home' Project

A group in Tulsa wants to feed more hungry people, and one way they want to do that is to grow their own food and get the community to help. Once they get the rest of the donations, Food on the Move plans to use technology like hydroponics and aquaponics to help grow the food. People will also learn how to grow their own food.
KTUL

'This is scary': Prescription medication shortages impact Oklahoma parents

TULSA, Okla. — Some commonly prescribed medications are in short supply. Amoxicillin and Tamiflu are on the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists' list of drug shortages. For Tesla Christner, the shortages of the first two medications have made caring for her sick daughters hard. One daughter has an ear...
KTUL

Brand new fire engine delivered to Tulsa International Airport

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A brand new fire engine was delivered to Tulsa International Airport on Monday. They say this one will replace a 1992 E-One Titan truck. TIA also says the engine is not red like traditional firetrucks people may see on the street because the Federal Aviation Administration requires airport fire engines to be painted lime-yellow for higher visibility.
KTUL

Tulsa apartment tenant struggles with lack of gas for a month

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There's a newness at the Legacy at 64th Apartments with multiple renovations going on, but for one tenant, a certain situation has gotten very old. "How long have you been without gas?" NewsChannel 8 asked. "Four weeks now," said apartment resident LaQuesha Nelson. On Oct.29,...
