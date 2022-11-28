Read full article on original website
Natural cover fire creates smokey conditions at the Lake of the Ozarks
A natural cover fire at the Lake of the Ozarks creates smokey conditions. The Lake Ozark Fire Protection District reported the fire occurred Wednesday in the area of Horseshoe Bend Parkway and Highland Shores, just east of the Village of Four Season. The fire department warns that smoldering debris may...
Mid-Missouri Sheriff's Dive Team searching for missing eastern Missouri man
Authorities and divers in mid-Missouri are hoping to bring closure to the family of a missing eastern Missouri man. Kenny Loudermilk, 35, of Washington, was last seen on October 26, paragliding over the Missouri River in his hometown. Witnesses saw him enter the water with his gear, but he did not resurface.
Where Missouri stands with drought and where it’s going
This past Monday the 28th, Missouri's governor Mike Parson signed an executive order extending the drought alert until March 1, 2023. The point of this executive order was to help and continue to support Missouri farmers throughout the winter month's. As the growing season for crops has passed, the focus goes toward hydration for Missouri's cattle farmers who have issues with properly maintaining ponds and embankments.
2 drown in ‘Missouri’s most dangerous lake’
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Two men from India drowned over the weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks, a lake recently named as not only the most dangerous lake in Missouri, but the most dangerous lake in the United States. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at […]
Potentially 'Monstrous' Weather System Hits Missouri Today
It brings with it the chance of severe storms in St. Louis
MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL REPORTS EIGHT FATALITIES OVER THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports eight people died in traffic crashes during the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday counting period. The counting period ran from 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 23, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, November 27. There were no boating crashes or boating fatalities, but two drownings reported. Officials say troopers...
Finally! Scientific Proof That Missourians Can’t Drive
Study finds Missouri is the 4th most dangerous state for drivers
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests on Wednesday morning, November 30, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting five arrests this Wednesday morning. Forty-nine-year-old John Calhoon of Kidder was arrested in Caldwell County. He was accused of alleged felony driving while intoxicated with alcohol, chronic offender, careless and imprudent driving, and failure to place the vehicle on the right shoulder of the road. Calhoon was also accused of exceeding the post speed limit by allegedly traveling 96 miles an hour in a 65 zone. Calhoon was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
Firefighters explains challenges in recovery of 2 kayakers at Lake of the Ozarks
Easton Washam is your typical four-year-old. He goes to preschool, and he’s learning how to be a fifth generation farmer on his family’s farm. There was a time when his parents, Derek and Brittany, didn’t know if he’d grow up to be like other kids.
Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies two bodies recovered at Lake of the Ozarks
Most Devastating Tornado in NE Missouri History Killed 14 in 1876
I grew up in the Hannibal/Quincy area and tend to be a weather nerd, but have never heard of this historic storm. It was the most devastating tornado in northeast Missouri history and it claimed 14 lives back in March of 1876. The National Weather Service has a recorded history...
Highway Patrol: Eight deaths, 115 injured, 113 DWI arrests during Thanksgiving counting period
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol said on Monday that eight people died on during the Thanksgiving counting period, which lasted from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release. In addition, there were 115 people injured, 113 arrests made for driving while intoxicated, 414 crashes and 35 The post Highway Patrol: Eight deaths, 115 injured, 113 DWI arrests during Thanksgiving counting period appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
See Inside a 176-Year-Old Missouri Castle You Really Can Stay In
Did you know that a 176-year-old castle on a countryside in Missouri is awaiting your arrival on horseback? OK, so you can drive there, too...but it really is a castle in Missouri that you can stay in and I have pics to prove it. I found this regal castle on...
Missouri Department of Conservation reports young hunters harvested 2,881 deer during late youth portion of the season
Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows young hunters ages 6-15 harvested 2,881 deer during Missouri’s late youth portion of the 2022 deer hunting season, Nov. 25-27. Of the 2,881 deer harvested, 1,302 were antlered bucks, 322 were button bucks, and 1,257 were does. Within the Green...
The mystery of Missouri’s single zip code that starts with ‘7’
Why is there one zip code in Missouri that starts with a 7 instead of a 6? Is there a ghost town there?
Iowa and Missouri gasoline prices continue downward trend
Iowa-Missouri — Average gasoline prices in Iowa have fallen 15.2 cents per gallon in the last week. On Monday, prices at the pump are averaging $3.25 a gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 27.5 cents per gallon lower than a month...
1 Tiny Town Holds the Missouri Record for Hottest & Coldest Temps
There is one tiny Missouri town that can claim something that very few can. It is the record holder for both the hottest and coldest temperature ever recorded in the Show Me State. I found this interesting factoid on the University of Missouri Climate Center website. It documents many of...
9,000 hens killed after latest Missouri case of avian flu
Nearly 9,000 laying hens in Webster County were killed after federal officials confirmed an outbreak of bird flu in the flock, state agriculture officials said.
Wind Advisory issued December 1 at 1:46PM CST until December 2 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Springfield MO
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE…Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east. central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN…From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs...
