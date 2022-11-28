ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natural cover fire creates smokey conditions at the Lake of the Ozarks

A natural cover fire at the Lake of the Ozarks creates smokey conditions. The Lake Ozark Fire Protection District reported the fire occurred Wednesday in the area of Horseshoe Bend Parkway and Highland Shores, just east of the Village of Four Season. The fire department warns that smoldering debris may...
Where Missouri stands with drought and where it’s going

This past Monday the 28th, Missouri's governor Mike Parson signed an executive order extending the drought alert until March 1, 2023. The point of this executive order was to help and continue to support Missouri farmers throughout the winter month's. As the growing season for crops has passed, the focus goes toward hydration for Missouri's cattle farmers who have issues with properly maintaining ponds and embankments.
2 drown in ‘Missouri’s most dangerous lake’

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Two men from India drowned over the weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks, a lake recently named as not only the most dangerous lake in Missouri, but the most dangerous lake in the United States. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at […]
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests on Wednesday morning, November 30, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting five arrests this Wednesday morning. Forty-nine-year-old John Calhoon of Kidder was arrested in Caldwell County. He was accused of alleged felony driving while intoxicated with alcohol, chronic offender, careless and imprudent driving, and failure to place the vehicle on the right shoulder of the road. Calhoon was also accused of exceeding the post speed limit by allegedly traveling 96 miles an hour in a 65 zone. Calhoon was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
Highway Patrol: Eight deaths, 115 injured, 113 DWI arrests during Thanksgiving counting period

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol said on Monday that eight people died on during the Thanksgiving counting period, which lasted from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release. In addition, there were 115 people injured, 113 arrests made for driving while intoxicated, 414 crashes and 35 The post Highway Patrol: Eight deaths, 115 injured, 113 DWI arrests during Thanksgiving counting period appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Iowa and Missouri gasoline prices continue downward trend

Iowa-Missouri — Average gasoline prices in Iowa have fallen 15.2 cents per gallon in the last week. On Monday, prices at the pump are averaging $3.25 a gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 27.5 cents per gallon lower than a month...
