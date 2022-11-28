Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Second-Grader Writes Novel And Places It In Local LibraryJudyDBoise, ID
3 Great Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Rebate Checks Worth up to $1,000 - Are You Qualified?Aneka DuncanBoise, ID
Chick-fil-A Restaurant ReopeningBryan DijkhuizenMeridian, ID
4 Great Pizza Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Related
Post Register
Boise Police search for young girl in suspicious circumstances
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police are looking for a young girl to check on her welfare after a report of suspicious circumstances. She was in Boise on November, 25th when this surveillance photo was taken. Anyone with information that would help police identify her is asked to call...
Boise Police looking to check on girl's well-being
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Department are asking the public's help regarding a young girl and her well-being. According to police, they received a report of "suspicious circumstances," and want to identify her. She was in Boise on Friday, Nov. 25 and was seen on surveillance camera footage. Police...
Electrifying Video Shows Idaho State Police Tasing Man on Road
It's tough to do anything these days without it being caught on camera. Whether you're doing something and intentionally filming it to save for later or post--or perhaps you're doing something and someone else is watching and filming...somehow, everything makes its way to the internet. A recent TikTok that has...
Boise Man Dies after Crash in Meridian
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 37-year-old man died at the hospital following a car crash Saturday evening in Meridian. The Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens said Tuesday afternoon that 37-year-old Joseph Kiler, of Boise, died in the intensive care unit at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center following the single-vehicle crash a little after 8 p.m. November 26. The Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.
Highway 21 from Idaho City to Lowman is closed
IDAHO CITY, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) has closed the highway from Idaho City to Lowman. In a press release, ITD said that they are anticipating heavy snow fall in the area and are closing it for safety. The maintenance crews will keep checking the situation and...
Coroner Identifies Young Nampa Man Shot in Gang-related Homicide
NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-A 20-year-old Nampa man died Saturday in what police say was a suspected gang-related shooting. According to the Nampa Police Department, officers responded to N. Pegram Way for a reported shooting at a party. When they arrived they found the young man with a gunshot wound; the Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens identified the victim Tuesday as Isaac Bernal. Officers attempted life-saving measures on the victim who was later taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center where he later died. The Nampa Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and the public was not at risk. Investigators are seeking anyone with information on the shooting to come forward.
Man charged with battery after 2-month-old found with head injuries
TWIN FALLS — An 18-year-old man told police he “blacked out and snapped” last week when he injured a 2-month-old infant who was in critical condition in a Boise hospital at last report, according to court records. Logan Danial Penner, of Twin Falls, is charged with aggravated battery after the incident, which left the baby with head trauma including brain bleed and a fractured skull bone. Penner admitted to police...
Boise Office of Police Accountability exonerates most officers in three newly released reports
BOISE, Idaho — Three reports from the Boise Office of Police Accountability (OPA) were released Wednesday, mostly exonerating the officers who discharged their guns in a 2019 incident, a 2021 incident and the Boise Towne Square Mall shooting. Fall of 2019. OPA said in the report that in October...
Nampa man dies in hospital after being shot
BOISE, Idaho — A man in Nampa died from injuries sustained from a gunshot wound Saturday night, according to the Nampa Police Department (NPD). On Saturday, Nov. 26 at around 11:30 p.m. police went to a location close to 17000 N. Pegram Way in Nampa regarding a shooting. According to a press release from Nampa Police, when the police got there they found a 20-year-old man who had been shot.
Mayor Lauren McLean holding news conference on BPD investigation
BOISE, Idaho — A news conference is planned to share information about the independent investigation into the retired Boise Police Officer, Matt Bryngelson. The conference will take place Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 10:30 a.m. People can watch the conference on KTVB.com and KTVB's YouTube channel. According to a press...
Vandals, non-Vandals support grieving University of Idaho community
BOISE, Idaho — As 200 Boiseans gathered on Wednesday night to honor the lives of the four University of Idaho students murdered earlier this month, UI student Sophia Legault felt the Vandal love. “I think that the Vandal community definitely has done all that they can do,” Legault said....
Victims' families urge love, kindness as Idaho campus mourns
BOISE, Idaho — As hundreds of students mourned together inside the University of Idaho's stadium Wednesday night, family members of four slain classmates urged them to raise their eyes from grief and focus on love and the future. “The only cure to pain is love — it's the only...
Caldwell welcomes a 400,000 square-foot industrial park
CALDWELL, Idaho — A groundbreaking celebrated the start of construction for the Sky Ranch Logistics Center in Caldwell Wednesday. The facility will have about 400,000 square feet of warehouse and distribution center space. The industry park will feature two buildings. One will be 59,520 square feet, and the other...
Multiple sections of State Highway 21 are closed
IDAHO, USA — The Idaho Transportation Department has issued several road closures. State Highway 21 is closed from Grandjean to Banner Summit because of a high avalanche risk. The department's crew will keep checking temperature and snowpack in the area and will reopen the highway when the risk is over. ITD is advising people to take a different route and travel between the Treasure Valley and Stanley area are to go east on Interstate 84, exit in Mountain Home on Exit 95 to U.S. Highway 20 and go north on State Highway 75.
Caldwell Police respond to reports of gunfire at The Ranch bar
BOISE, Idaho — Caldwell Police are searching for a suspect they believe may have shot a gun outside of The Ranch bar in the early hours on Saturday morning. Just after 1:00 a.m., police responded to a report of a bar fight and possible gunfire at The Ranch, located at 4919 Hwy 20/26. Once officers arrived, they found a man who had been punched in the face, with multiple bruises and bumps and lacerations to his face, but no gunshot wound.
Who is Idaho’s Most Notorious Criminal?
For decades Boise Idaho housed some of the most violent, vicious, and downright scary criminals in the country. Horrific humans came from all over the world to serve their time at the Old Penitentiary. Who do you think Idaho's worst has been?. Readers Digest Idaho's most notorious criminal was James...
Boise Should Beware of Brown Lump Hiding in Fresh Cut Christmas Trees
It's tough to beat the amazing smell a fresh-cut Christmas tree brings to your living room, but is that smell worth the risk of this chaos happening in your living room?. Live Christmas trees are absolutely beautiful, but they can bring some unwanted visitors into your home. In 2019, a Georgia family was shocked to find a tiny owl had been living in their tree for over a week before one of their children found it. Last year, a family in South Africa was stunned to find a venomous snake slithering its way through their tree.
Major Winter Storm Approaching Idaho; 6 Experts Weigh In on Snowfall in Boise
The National Weather Service in Boise has been tweeting about a "significant winter storm" forecasted to impact our region. When we were younger, that type of verbiage led us to try all the "Snow Day" superstitions. Wear your PJs inside out. Stick a spoon under your pillow. You name it, we tried everything we could to make snow blanket the valley floor and make it nearly impossible for busses to get to our neighborhood. Should your kids be doing the same for the storm headed our way?
See What is Hiding in the Master Closet of This Extraordinary $5.5 Million Boise Home
No doubt this home is an absolute stunner. From the layout to the finishes to the decks to the resort like pool to the unbelievable views of Boise. As I was scrolling through the striking photos of the home the master closet shocked me the most. I have scrolled through a lot of multi million dollar homes in the area and have never seen anything like it. Check out the extraordinary home and see what is hiding in the master closet.
This Charming Christmas Village Just 4 Hours From Boise Is a Must See
When it comes to the holidays we are always looking for something that will give us and the kiddos the full experience of Christmas. When I was in Colorado last weekend we did just that with a Christmas-themed train ride that had Santa visiting the train, and a drive through the "North Pole" it was so much fun watching all the kids enjoy this magical experience.
Idaho's Newschannel 7
Boise, ID
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Boise local newshttps://www.ktvb.com/
Comments / 0