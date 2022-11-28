ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dougherty County, GA

WSAV News 3

Georgia speaker’s widow enters race to fill state House seat

BLUE RIDGE, Ga. (AP) — The widow of former Georgia House Speaker David Ralston is running to fill his vacant legislative seat. Sheree Ralston announced Wednesday that she was running for election in the 7th House District, which covers Fannin and Gilmer counties and part of Dawson County. Gov. Brian Kemp called a special election […]
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Sheree Ralston, wife of late Georgia House Speaker, announces candidacy for office

ATLANTA — Sheree Ralston, wife of the late Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, announced Wednesday she's running to fill his vacant seat. “I’m running to complete the unfinished work of my husband, David Ralston, specifically as it relates to mental health reform and advancing and protecting the interests of Georgia’s 7th House District,” Sheree Ralston said in a statement. “David was our champion and voice at the Capitol, and, if elected, that’s what I intend to be as well.”
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Thomas Co. seeing record early voter turnout

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomas County Supervisor of Elections office said Monday’s voter turnout was “overwhelming” and surpassed the 1500 voter threshold. The supervisor of elections office is equipped with about 13 voting machines and ID scanners to streamline the process for voters. Supervisor of elections...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

More than 1M early votes have been cast in Georgia Senate runoff

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than one million early votes have been cast in Georgia’s nationally watched U.S. senate runoff between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. On Thursday, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said the pace far exceeds the number of voters who cast ballots in...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Long lines seen on first day of early voting in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Monday marks the first day of early voting in Dougherty County and across southwest Georgia for the Senate runoff race. Hundreds of voters came out to take advantage of the early voting hours voting at the Albany Civic Center. Voters said despite the lines, they were able to move through and cast their ballot in a reasonable time.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

‘Just ... WOW!’ More than 500K ballots cast in U.S. Senate runoff

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than 7% of all of Georgia’s registered voters have cast ballots in the state’s nationally-watched Senate runoff between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and UGA football legend Herschel Walker. As of Tuesday morning, 503,792 Georgians have cast ballots, either through absentee voting...
ATLANTA, GA
WALB 10

Albany City Commission passes pay raises for city leaders

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany City Commission has passed salary increases for the mayor, city commissioners and board members at Tuesday night’s meeting. The commission voted in favor of raising the mayor’s salary from $25,000 to $35,000, and city commissioners’ salaries from $15,000 to $22,800, according to a city report. The ordinance passed by a 6-1 vote and will not take effect until the January after the next city election.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Warnock makes campaign stop in Tifton

Help WALB and Feeding the Valley make sure families have food for the holidays. Lee Co. High student takes part in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade. Greater Valdosta United Way's 'Uniting for More' campaign underway. Updated: 5 hours ago. Greater Valdosta United Way’s mission is to create positive change by bringing...
TIFTON, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Walker under scrutiny for Texas residence; Meadows must testify in Fulton County

1. Herschel Walker is under scrutiny after he claimed a Texas house as his primary residence. LISTEN: Greg Bluestein speaks on questions surrounding Herschel Walker's Texas residence. 2. Former President Barack Obama is visiting Georgia tomorrow to campaign for Sen. Raphael Warnock. The former president will hold a rally in...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

Lee County Exchange Club chartered with 37 members

LEESBURG — The Exchange Club of Lee County, the Georgia District’s newest club, held its opening meeting this week. The club was chartered with 37 members and expects to grow to approximately 45 members by the end of the charter period on Dec. 28. The installation of officers...
LEE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Seven indicted in $30M unemployment benefits scheme

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Seven Middle Georgia residents have been indicted in a scheme that is responsible for defrauding the government out of $30 Million that was intended to help citizens who are unemployed. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Tyshion Hicks, Macovian Dotson, and Membrish...
CORDELE, GA
WALB 10

Keeping the Flint River clean

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Keeping Albany’s most famous body of water clean is a passion for some residents. WALB’s Jim Wallace sat down with one man who has made it his mission to keep Albany’s Flint River healthy so all can enjoy it. This is the 50th...
ALBANY, GA

