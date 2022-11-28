Read full article on original website
wfxl.com
Reverend Raphael Warnock visits Mitchell County on "One More Time" runoff tour
Reverend Raphael Warnock has been all over Georgia again Thursday with stops in Bainbridge, Mitchell County, and Albany. FOX 31 caught up with him in Camilla where Warnock spoke about healthcare, voting rights, and rural broadband. Reverend Warnock stressed the importance of voting early and encouraged people to continue going...
Georgia speaker’s widow enters race to fill state House seat
BLUE RIDGE, Ga. (AP) — The widow of former Georgia House Speaker David Ralston is running to fill his vacant legislative seat. Sheree Ralston announced Wednesday that she was running for election in the 7th House District, which covers Fannin and Gilmer counties and part of Dawson County. Gov. Brian Kemp called a special election […]
WALB 10
First day of early voting for the Senate Runoff kicks off in Albany; locals and leaders react
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Hundreds of voters lined up at the Albany Civic Center Monday morning to be some of the very first to cast their ballots in the Senate runoff election. Monday is the first day of early voting for the run-off election between Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker.
WALB 10
Georgia will pass more than 1M early runoff votes, secretary of state predicts
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - By Wednesday afternoon, Georgians will have cast more than one million early votes in this year’s U.S. Senate runoff between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. Gabe Sterling, COO of Georgia’s secretary of state office, made the prediction in a tweet around 12:15 p.m....
Sheree Ralston, wife of late Georgia House Speaker, announces candidacy for office
ATLANTA — Sheree Ralston, wife of the late Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, announced Wednesday she's running to fill his vacant seat. “I’m running to complete the unfinished work of my husband, David Ralston, specifically as it relates to mental health reform and advancing and protecting the interests of Georgia’s 7th House District,” Sheree Ralston said in a statement. “David was our champion and voice at the Capitol, and, if elected, that’s what I intend to be as well.”
WALB 10
Thomas Co. seeing record early voter turnout
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomas County Supervisor of Elections office said Monday’s voter turnout was “overwhelming” and surpassed the 1500 voter threshold. The supervisor of elections office is equipped with about 13 voting machines and ID scanners to streamline the process for voters. Supervisor of elections...
WALB 10
More than 1M early votes have been cast in Georgia Senate runoff
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than one million early votes have been cast in Georgia’s nationally watched U.S. senate runoff between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. On Thursday, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said the pace far exceeds the number of voters who cast ballots in...
WALB 10
Long lines seen on first day of early voting in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Monday marks the first day of early voting in Dougherty County and across southwest Georgia for the Senate runoff race. Hundreds of voters came out to take advantage of the early voting hours voting at the Albany Civic Center. Voters said despite the lines, they were able to move through and cast their ballot in a reasonable time.
WALB 10
‘Just ... WOW!’ More than 500K ballots cast in U.S. Senate runoff
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than 7% of all of Georgia’s registered voters have cast ballots in the state’s nationally-watched Senate runoff between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and UGA football legend Herschel Walker. As of Tuesday morning, 503,792 Georgians have cast ballots, either through absentee voting...
Albany Herald
Georgia GOP chairman, Trump chief advisor dealt setbacks in Fulton election probe
ATLANTA -- The Georgia Republican Party chairman and a close advisor to former President Trump were dealt setbacks this week in a Fulton County investigation into potential illegal interference in the 2020 presidential election. Fulton County Judge Robert McBurney ruled on Wednesday that Georgia GOP Chairman David Shafer cannot be...
WALB 10
Albany City Commission passes pay raises for city leaders
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany City Commission has passed salary increases for the mayor, city commissioners and board members at Tuesday night’s meeting. The commission voted in favor of raising the mayor’s salary from $25,000 to $35,000, and city commissioners’ salaries from $15,000 to $22,800, according to a city report. The ordinance passed by a 6-1 vote and will not take effect until the January after the next city election.
Sunday 5,067 people voted early for the December runoff
AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- Polling sites opened up in one local county Sunday morning, giving a chance for people to get their votes in early ahead of the Georgia runoff election. “If you can get out and stand in line and wait to get in the club, you can stand in line to make a change […]
WALB 10
Warnock makes campaign stop in Tifton
Help WALB and Feeding the Valley make sure families have food for the holidays. Lee Co. High student takes part in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade. Greater Valdosta United Way's 'Uniting for More' campaign underway. Updated: 5 hours ago. Greater Valdosta United Way’s mission is to create positive change by bringing...
Political Rewind: Walker under scrutiny for Texas residence; Meadows must testify in Fulton County
1. Herschel Walker is under scrutiny after he claimed a Texas house as his primary residence. LISTEN: Greg Bluestein speaks on questions surrounding Herschel Walker's Texas residence. 2. Former President Barack Obama is visiting Georgia tomorrow to campaign for Sen. Raphael Warnock. The former president will hold a rally in...
Georgians show up in force for early runoff voting and more school busses will soon be going green
Nearly 200,000 people turned out for early voting, the federal government is providing funding for electric buses in Georgia, and Sen. Jon Ossoff is pushing for justice in the unsolved murder cases of lynching victims. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello Welcome to the New Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is...
South Georgia officials address Valdosta High incident
Local South Georgia officials addressed the community following reports of an alleged active shooter incident at Valdosta High School on Wednesday.
‘2 counties lied:’ 157 of Georgia’s 159 counties have gang issues, attorney general says
CONYERS, Ga. — As Atlanta Police continue to investigate what they are saying is a gang-related murder of a 12-year boy in Midtown over the weekend, state officials are talking about the sheer magnitude of the gang problem in Georgia. “I’d say it’s as bad as people believe it...
Albany Herald
Lee County Exchange Club chartered with 37 members
LEESBURG — The Exchange Club of Lee County, the Georgia District’s newest club, held its opening meeting this week. The club was chartered with 37 members and expects to grow to approximately 45 members by the end of the charter period on Dec. 28. The installation of officers...
wgxa.tv
Seven indicted in $30M unemployment benefits scheme
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Seven Middle Georgia residents have been indicted in a scheme that is responsible for defrauding the government out of $30 Million that was intended to help citizens who are unemployed. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Tyshion Hicks, Macovian Dotson, and Membrish...
WALB 10
Keeping the Flint River clean
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Keeping Albany’s most famous body of water clean is a passion for some residents. WALB’s Jim Wallace sat down with one man who has made it his mission to keep Albany’s Flint River healthy so all can enjoy it. This is the 50th...
