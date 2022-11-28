ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 35

Nathan Jones
3d ago

Made up "record." Yes, he did it. No, nobody else ever has. Also, nobody cares. Nobody will ever rember the time he rushed for 220 and jad 70 receiving yards. Quit calling these things records, when they're just fun facts.

Reply(16)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Athlon Sports

Report: NFL Team Worried Stadium Will Be Empty On Christmas Day

The Rams have not been fun to watch, and it has the team worried. Four of the team's six final games will be nationally televised in standalone timeslots. One game, Week 17 against the Chargers, can be flexed. The Rams' Christmas Day matchup against the Broncos, however, can't be. The team fears a ...
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
ClutchPoints

Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident

There was some fear that Odell Beckham Jr. derailed his own career after he was involved in a controversial incident on Sunday that involved him being kicked off a plane in Miami. As it turns out, however, the New York Giants seem undeterred by OBJ’s recent scandal. Videos of Beckham being escorted by police as […] The post Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

'Shocked!' Seahawks' Carroll Reacts to Illegal '12th Man' Play

The Seattle Seahawks are well-known for the phrase "12th Man" ... but outside linebacker Darrell Taylor took that to a new level in Sunday's 40-34 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. On the Raiders' first offensive play, Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs made a diving interception on quarterback Derek Carr's pass...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Cardinals Release Wide Receiver Following Sunday's Loss

The Arizona Cardinals made a roster move that involved a wide receiver on Monday. The team officially waived receiver Andre Baccellia following Sunday's heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Cardinals needed to stop a two-point conversion with less than a minute left to win but were unable to.
The Spun

Pete Carroll Reacts To Longtime Seahawks Star's Reunion

This weekend, veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner will play against his former Seahawks squad for the first time since he joined the Los Angeles Rams prior to the 2022 season. Seattle head coach Pete Carroll was recently asked about this upcoming reunion. “We’ve been watching and catching him all year, I...
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening twist

The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes are upon us. The Dallas Cowboys have placed their name firmly ahead as one of the leaders in pursuit of the wide receiver. With other teams like the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills also hot on his trail, the Cowboys might need to pull a few extra measures to […] The post Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham Jr. plane incident draws reaction from Cowboys’ Stephen Jones

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. found himself in the news after being kicked off a plane in Miami on Sunday. Initial reports indicated that Beckham Jr. was removed from the flight due to his refusal to wear his seatbelt. On Monday, the free agent’s legal representation released a statement on the incident in […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. plane incident draws reaction from Cowboys’ Stephen Jones appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Football World Furious With NFL Network Reporter Tuesday

Tom Pelissero knew what he was doing with this one. On Tuesday, the NFL Network insider reported that Lamar Jackson was headed to the Denver Broncos, but took his time distinguishing which one... The football world's hearts collectively stopped. "Tom," commented NFL Network colleague Ian Rapoport. "My stomach just dropped...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan Questioned Boston Celtics' Championships Because They Never Won With 28 NBA Teams In The League

In 1993, Michael Jordan was sitting at the top of the NBA world. He had just won a third consecutive championship with the Chicago Bulls and clinched his third straight Finals MVP, putting him in the conversation with the game's greatest-ever players. MJ would retire after that run, largely thanks to the devastating loss of his father, but in 1993, the questions were already pouring in about if he was the GOAT and if the Bulls were the greatest team ever.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant’s 4-word reaction to ‘crazy’ Mavs game vs. Warriors

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks played an intense battle with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, and sure enough, the whole NBA world was impressed. Even Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant couldn’t help but heap praise on the kind of basketball the two teams played. The Mavs led by as much as 17 […] The post Ja Morant’s 4-word reaction to ‘crazy’ Mavs game vs. Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
209K+
Followers
123K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy