Longmeadow, MA

Tree lighting goes off despite rain

By Julia Cunningham
 3 days ago

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – This evening’s wet weather didn’t stop residents of Longmeadow from coming out and enjoying the town’s tree lighting ceremony. The community tree lighting ceremony was held by the First Church of Christ, getting people into the holiday spirit.

“Tonight we had the annual lighting of the Longmeadow Christmas tree in town. It’s been hosted at First Church and with First Church for years and years, and we were able to return this year with a little bit of rain. But under the portico we got the tree lit and had some introductions from our police chief and fire captain and we were able to have Santa come and sing some incredible carols with us,” said Khaliegh Licher, Youth Leader First Church of Christ.

Families enjoyed Santa and carols, basking in the glow of the tree’s colorful lights. The First Church of Christ in Longmeadow also gearing up to have it’s annual Christmas fair next weekend on December 3rd.

