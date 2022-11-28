ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Indiana Jones 5’: The First Trailer, Official Title & Everything Else You Need To Know

More fortune and glory are ahead! The iconic movie series Indiana Jones will get its fifth installment in 2023. The upcoming movie’s full title has finally been revealed: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The first trailer dropped on December 1, giving a glimpse at all the action that’s in store and the dynamic between Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny trailer: Harrison’s last hurrah

On Thursday afternoon at CCXP 2022 in Brazil, Lucasfilm pulled back the curtain on the official trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The fifth installment in the beloved Indiana Jones franchise, Dial of Destiny will be the last to star Harrison Ford, who remains as busy as ever after turning 80 earlier this year. Based on the trailer, it looks like the movie will spend nearly as much time exploring Indy’s past as it will his final adventure.
Unexpected: Outstanding 80s Star Irene Cara, Dead at 63

RIP Irene Carey - Her Legacy. During her career, Cara had three top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 — “Fame,” “Flashdance…What a Feeling” and “Breakdance.” “Flashdance … What A Feeling” spent six consecutive weeks at No. 1. The exuberant track also led Dance Club Songs for three weeks and hit No. 2 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and No. 4 on Adult Contemporary. She was behind some of the most joyful, high-energy pop anthems of the early ’80s.
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

