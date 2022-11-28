Chris Paul remains out against Sacramento

Gerald Bourguet: Chris Paul (right heel soreness) remains out for tomorrow’s game against the Kings. Nobody new on the Suns’ injury report

Source: Twitter @GeraldBourguet

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Chris Paul (right heel soreness) remains out for tomorrow’s game against the Kings. Nobody new on the Suns’ injury report – 7:12 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Huge Deandre Ayton offensive board seals win.

#Suns 113 #Jazz 112 Final.

Watch Chris Paul and Devin Booker get in his face afterward.

Ayton line: 29 points (7-of-9 FTs) and 20 boards (all season highs). pic.twitter.com/4iDI6H1rlk – 11:21 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Booker’s gonna get the CP3 mini rest here with 6:36 to go. Suns up 4. – 10:59 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams before the game on the next steps for Chris Paul to return from the sore right heel that’s kept him sidelined for 8 straight games now: pic.twitter.com/k8OQgHp7BU – 8:33 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Landry Shamet has been upgraded to probable for tonight’s Suns game against the Jazz after missing the last seven due to concussion protocol.

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

OKC has a history of scorers they could give the ball to in tight games to go get a game-winning bucket:

Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Paul George, Chris Paul.

And now Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. – 11:13 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Welcome to Adam Silver’s NBA. In just the last week, the Knicks have played the Nuggets without Jokic, the Suns without Chris Paul and now the Blazers without Dame Lillard. – 7:26 PM

