Maui Flood Warning until 11 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the island of Maui until 11 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. At 8:05 p.m., radar showed heavy rain from nearly stationary thunderstorms anchored over East Maui. Rain was falling at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour. The NWS reports that flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Flood Watch issued ahead of incoming rain

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A trend toward cloudier, muggier and wetter weather will begin tonight, with elevated rainfall chances continuing into mid-week. A trough moving over the islands from the south will bring a noticeable increase in moisture, and the potential for locally heavy rainfall. Shower chances may be on the decline during the second half […]
Forecast: Light winds persist, more heavy rain possible

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A low pressure system far north of the Hawaii region will continue to weaken the large scale winds over the state through Wednesday afternoon. Periods of showers will remain in the forecast through Tuesday with locally heavy showers possible. Isolated thunderstorms continue through the overnight hours. On Wednesday more stable trade winds will takeover lasting through Saturday.
Flood Watch issued for Hawaiian Islands as deep moisture moves over the islands

Flood Watch for all islands through Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch through Monday afternoon for all of the main Hawaiian Islands due to the possibility of excessive rainfall. Flood prone roads and other low-lying areas may be impacted by elevated runoff and overflowing...
Flood watch issued statewide as area of possible heavy rain approaches

Despite inflation-driven price hikes, business is brisk at Christmas tree sellers. Inflation is driving up prices for just about everything, including Christmas trees. But that isn’t stopping people from getting into the holiday spirit. Hawaii football falls to San Jose State, 27-14 to close out the 2022 season. Updated:...
First Alert Forecast: Flood watch posted for the entire state, heavy rainfall possible

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A statewide Flood Watch is on until 6 pm tonight. A trend toward muggier and wetter weather is expected to begin tonight, then continue through Monday night, bringing some widespread beneficial rain to most areas. Light to moderate southeast to south winds will develop Monday and Tuesday, with a few locally heavy downpours possible. Shower coverage will be on the decline and sunshine will be on the increase by mid week, with a more typical trade wind weather pattern developing Wednesday night and holding in place through next weekend.
City: Emergency work to fix Kakaako sinkhole could take 6 months

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city says an emergency project to fix a sinkhole in Kakaako could take up to six months. The sinkhole was discovered on Oct. 18 at the intersection of Halekauwila and Cooke streets. The intersection has been closed off since then. Officials say inspections found that leaking...
What happens if Mauna Loa eruption cuts off Saddle Road?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — What happens if lava threatens or closes the Saddle Road highway? KHON2 obtained a plan the State has made for how it would handle Highway 200 closure if it becomes necessary. The updated plan, released on Wednesday, delineates closures near the 8 and 28 mileposts, enforced and manned, and signage on feeder […]
Incredible video shows lava slowly flowing from Mauna Loa

Hit with a 'double whammy,' Hawaii's only rainbow trout aquaponic prepares to close doors. The owner says the pandemic, inflation and a massive power outage earlier this year has made it too difficult for them to stay afloat. Hawaii to get nearly $6M to provide high-speed internet access ‘for all’...
Humid and wet weather on the horizon

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Mostly dry weather and light winds are expected tonight and Sunday, but skies will become increasingly cloudy as high clouds thicken. A trend toward muggier and wetter weather is expected to begin late Sunday, then continue for several days. Light to moderate southeast to south winds will develop Monday and Tuesday, bringing […]
State develops action plan as lava approaches key Hawaii Island highway

City hires contractor to evaluate, review Koko Head shooting range amid lead concerns. The Koko Head Shooting Complex is facing multiple investigations after nine city workers tested positive for elevated levels of lead. Updated: 48 minutes ago. |. “Uncle Emmett leaves an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of...
