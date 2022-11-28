Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT: Swell brings High Surf Advisory level waves; North and West shores, Niihau to Maui
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mostly drier trend through the weekend with light to moderate trade winds. Some brief windward showers, but probably not enough to make it over to the leeward side. We know that vog from Kilauea Volcano/Hawaii Island can make some people uncomfortable; Kilauea being just above 4,000 ft...
mauinow.com
Maui Flood Warning until 11 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the island of Maui until 11 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. At 8:05 p.m., radar showed heavy rain from nearly stationary thunderstorms anchored over East Maui. Rain was falling at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour. The NWS reports that flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
KITV.com
NWS Honolulu meteorologist discusses climate, air quality impacts from Mauna Loa eruption
The Ash Advisory issued earlier Monday has been canceled. But officials are constantly encouraging Hawaii Island residents to standby for possible changes. National Weather Service - Honolulu Meteorologist Genki Kino spoke with KITV4 to talk about how the eruption affects the atmosphere, nearby climate, and the air quality.
O’ahu is under a flash flood watch
Honolulu City and County Officials said the the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for O'ahu.
Flood Watch issued ahead of incoming rain
HONOLULU (KHON2) – A trend toward cloudier, muggier and wetter weather will begin tonight, with elevated rainfall chances continuing into mid-week. A trough moving over the islands from the south will bring a noticeable increase in moisture, and the potential for locally heavy rainfall. Shower chances may be on the decline during the second half […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Light winds persist, more heavy rain possible
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A low pressure system far north of the Hawaii region will continue to weaken the large scale winds over the state through Wednesday afternoon. Periods of showers will remain in the forecast through Tuesday with locally heavy showers possible. Isolated thunderstorms continue through the overnight hours. On Wednesday more stable trade winds will takeover lasting through Saturday.
mauinow.com
Flood Watch issued for Hawaiian Islands as deep moisture moves over the islands
Flood Watch for all islands through Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch through Monday afternoon for all of the main Hawaiian Islands due to the possibility of excessive rainfall. Flood prone roads and other low-lying areas may be impacted by elevated runoff and overflowing...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Flood watch issued statewide as area of possible heavy rain approaches
Despite inflation-driven price hikes, business is brisk at Christmas tree sellers. Inflation is driving up prices for just about everything, including Christmas trees. But that isn’t stopping people from getting into the holiday spirit. Hawaii football falls to San Jose State, 27-14 to close out the 2022 season. Updated:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Flood watch posted for the entire state, heavy rainfall possible
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A statewide Flood Watch is on until 6 pm tonight. A trend toward muggier and wetter weather is expected to begin tonight, then continue through Monday night, bringing some widespread beneficial rain to most areas. Light to moderate southeast to south winds will develop Monday and Tuesday, with a few locally heavy downpours possible. Shower coverage will be on the decline and sunshine will be on the increase by mid week, with a more typical trade wind weather pattern developing Wednesday night and holding in place through next weekend.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Ash advisory canceled for Hawaii Island; flood watch posted for entire state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An ash advisory for the Big Island has been canceled, but officials are urging residents to remain vigilant as the Mauna Loa eruption continues. Officials urge those with respiratory sensitivities to take extra precautions to minimize exposure. Meanwhile, a statewide flood watch is on until 6 p.m....
MEMA: Thousands of people across Massachusetts without power after storm hit
BOSTON — A strong storm left nearly 50,000 customers without power in Massachusetts Wednesday night. Just after 9:40 p.m. more than 44,000 customers had lost power across the state, according to MEMA. In Quincy, more than 55% of power customers were in the dark around 9:30 p.m., according to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
City: Emergency work to fix Kakaako sinkhole could take 6 months
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city says an emergency project to fix a sinkhole in Kakaako could take up to six months. The sinkhole was discovered on Oct. 18 at the intersection of Halekauwila and Cooke streets. The intersection has been closed off since then. Officials say inspections found that leaking...
What happens if Mauna Loa eruption cuts off Saddle Road?
HONOLULU (KHON2) — What happens if lava threatens or closes the Saddle Road highway? KHON2 obtained a plan the State has made for how it would handle Highway 200 closure if it becomes necessary. The updated plan, released on Wednesday, delineates closures near the 8 and 28 mileposts, enforced and manned, and signage on feeder […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
City hires contractor to evaluate Koko Head shooting range amid lead concerns
Mauna Loa lava flow moving at slower pace, could now be over a week until it reaches key highway. Hawaii Volcano Observatory scientists said the lava flow from Mauna Loa is moving at a slower pace as it spread into flatter area. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Jonathan Jared Saupe...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Incredible video shows lava slowly flowing from Mauna Loa
Hit with a 'double whammy,' Hawaii's only rainbow trout aquaponic prepares to close doors. The owner says the pandemic, inflation and a massive power outage earlier this year has made it too difficult for them to stay afloat. Hawaii to get nearly $6M to provide high-speed internet access ‘for all’...
12-inch main break in Wahiawa fixed, service restored
The BWS is responding to repair a 12-inch main break on California Avenue between Karsten Drive and Haumalu Place. Area motorists are asked to drive with caution in the work area.
Mauna Loa flow now 4.5 miles from Saddle Road
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory brought new updates during the overnight eruption of Mauna Loa including information about a fourth fissure forming.
Humid and wet weather on the horizon
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Mostly dry weather and light winds are expected tonight and Sunday, but skies will become increasingly cloudy as high clouds thicken. A trend toward muggier and wetter weather is expected to begin late Sunday, then continue for several days. Light to moderate southeast to south winds will develop Monday and Tuesday, bringing […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
State develops action plan as lava approaches key Hawaii Island highway
City hires contractor to evaluate, review Koko Head shooting range amid lead concerns. The Koko Head Shooting Complex is facing multiple investigations after nine city workers tested positive for elevated levels of lead. Updated: 48 minutes ago. |. “Uncle Emmett leaves an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of...
koze.com
Moderate Snow Over Portions of Inland Northwest Sunday; Chance of Significant Winter Storm on Wednesday
SPOKANE, WA – The National Weather Service says parts of the Inland Northwest can expect some moderate snow tomorrow. Moderate to locally heavy snow impacting travel over mountain passes is in the forecast along with gusty winds of 30 to 45 mph. A “major winter storm” is looking likely...
