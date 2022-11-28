Report: Darnell Mooney likely needs season-ending ankle surgery after injury during loss to Jets

MEADOWLANDS, N.J. — Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney likely needs season-ending surgery after tearing ligaments in his ankle Sunday against the New York Jets, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport .

Mooney suffered the injury in question during the third quarter of Sunday’s 10-31 loss to the Jets .

The loss is a devastating blow for the wide receiver who established himself as Justin Fields’s go-to target as the season went on. Mooney had 40 catches for 493 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns before being sidelined with the injury.

The Chicago Bears face the Green Bay Packers next Sunday at home starting at noon.

