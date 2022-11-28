ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Darnell Mooney likely needs season-ending ankle surgery after injury during loss to Jets

By Eli Ong
 3 days ago

MEADOWLANDS, N.J. — Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney likely needs season-ending surgery after tearing ligaments in his ankle Sunday against the New York Jets, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport .

Mooney suffered the injury in question during the third quarter of Sunday’s 10-31 loss to the Jets .

The loss is a devastating blow for the wide receiver who established himself as Justin Fields’s go-to target as the season went on. Mooney had 40 catches for 493 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns before being sidelined with the injury.

Chicago brewer’s beer pays tribute to trailblazing Bears’ QB Willie Thrower

The Chicago Bears face the Green Bay Packers next Sunday at home starting at noon.

