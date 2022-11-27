ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose State University Spartans

SJSU's Wilson Named to United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I All-Pacific Team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — San José State center back Jada Wilson was named to the 2022 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Women's All-Pacific Region Third Team on Tuesday. Jada Wilson, Fifth-Year Senior, Defense, Oceanside, Calif./El Camino High School. 2022 Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year. 2022...
San Jose State University Spartans

Fehoko Named to PFF All-America Second Team

CINCINNATI - Viliami Fehoko has been named to the Pro Football Focus (PFF) All-America Second Team, announced by the organization on Tuesday. Fehoko was named the 2022 Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year earlier in the week and leads the Mountain West with 18.5 tackles for loss and is second in the conference with nine sacks.
