CINCINNATI - Viliami Fehoko has been named to the Pro Football Focus (PFF) All-America Second Team, announced by the organization on Tuesday. Fehoko was named the 2022 Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year earlier in the week and leads the Mountain West with 18.5 tackles for loss and is second in the conference with nine sacks.

EAST PALO ALTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO