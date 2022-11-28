ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Little Apple Post

Victim: Kansas City man ransacked our home, our life

KANSAS CITY —A judge Monday sentenced a Kansas City-area man to 12 years in prison after he was convicted of multiple burglaries and thefts, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. In October, Isaiah J.J. Brown, 31, pleaded guilty to Burglary 2nd Degree, Stealing, two counts of Tampering...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Little Apple Post

Man dead in Kansas officer-involved shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY —One man is dead following a Kansas officer-involved shooting. Just before 7a.m. Thursday, a police officer initiated a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle occupied by one suspect in the east alley of the 2000 block of SW Lincoln Street in Topeka, according to a media release.
TOPEKA, KS
mycouriertribune.com

Gladstone woman sentenced for arson-for-hire attempt

A Gladstone woman was sentenced in federal court this month for attempting to hire an arsonist to destroy her commercial building in Kansas City, which contained several businesses. Mia Lee Jamison, 70, was sentenced to three years in federal prison without parole on both counts to run concurrently, followed by...
GLADSTONE, MO
Little Apple Post

Man, woman in custody after deadly Kansas shooting

WYANDOTTE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have two suspects in custody. Just after 1p.m. Tuesday, detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department responded to report of a shooting in the 500 block of N. 64th Street, according to a media release. First responders found...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Man who died on Midtown sidewalk was KCMO’s 157th homicide victim, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police say a man who died on a Kansas City, Missouri, sidewalk Wednesday morning was the city’s 157th homicide victim. “Unfortunately, this would bring us to 157 homicide victims in Kansas City for 2022,” the police department’s public information officer told KCTV5 News. “Last year, this is where we were total for the year: 157 homicide victims. So, we’re on Nov. 29 here. So, unfortunately, I don’t know that we’re going to make it through another month of this year without surpassing last year’s total.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Boy in KCK dies following shooting thought to be accidental

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A child has died following a shooting on Monday afternoon that is thought to have been accidental, according the KCKPD. The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said the shooting happened just after noon inside a residence along N. 123rd Street, south of Donahoo Road and McGurk Road.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Kansas City police investigate overnight homicide outside liquor store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide outside a liquor store. Police said they were called to Cloud 9 Liquor, on NE Antioch Road, just before midnight. Police said when they got there, they noticed a victim suffering from what they called "apparent trauma." Medics attempted to save the victim, but they died at the scene.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
8K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy