Abilene, TX

BREAKING NEWS: Buffalo Ridge Apartment catches on fire, dog rescued by neighbors

By Shelly Womack
 3 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A structure fire began at Buffalo Ridge Apartments with no one home this evening.

UPDATE 9:19 p.m. – The fire was contained to a stove-top upon AFD’s arrival due to the sprinkler system. This fire has been ruled accidental and has caused an estimated $5,000 in damage.

Abilene Fire Department received a call around 6:40 p.m. about a structure fire at Buffalo Ridge Apartments. Upon arrival, AFD found that the home owner was not home and immediately evacuated neighbors. The sprinklers were on and aided in extinguishing the fire. Nearby homes were not affected by the fire.

Neighbors worked to rescue one dog from the apartment, who is now safe. An Abilene Firefighter told KTAB/KRBC that the cause of the fire was most likely the stove or oven.

BigCountryHomepage will update as more information becomes available.

BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

