D.C. Council Wants To Make Metrobus Fares Free In The District, Expand Service Overnight
The D.C. Council wants to make WMATA bus service fare-free in the District next year. If approved, D.C. would become one of the largest and most prominent cities in the country to make the bus free at the fare box. Metro for D.C. bill creator and Ward 6 Councilmember Charles...
East Potomac Park Is Getting Bike Lanes In December
A popular recreation area in D.C. is getting a new traffic configuration. The National Park Service and District Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that it will replace one of the two car lanes on Ohio Drive in East Potomac Park with a two-way bike and pedestrian lane. It will be a painted lane only with no bollards or concrete barrier protection, though the Park Service says there is room to add them in the future if needed.
D.C. Street Vendors Stage Pop-Up Vending Zone To Push For Council Vote On Decriminalization Bills
Alfredo Castro of the musical group Son La Lucha performs during the street vending pop-up at the Wilson Building. Reyna Sosa has been street vending in the heart of Columbia Heights for about a decade. Almost every day, she sells antojitos – snacks in the form of pieces of mango and watermelon, taquitos, yuca with chicharron, and many flavors of the warm cornmeal drink, atole. She’s become a regular along the sidewalk at 14th and Irving Street NW, where other vendors sell their goods to pedestrians.
A 16-Year-Old Boy Was Fatally Shot Over The Weekend In Southeast D.C.
A teenage boy was fatally shot over the weekend in the Anacostia neighborhood of Southeast D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Following reports of a shooting around 11:05 a.m on Saturday, police found 16-year-old Jakhi Snider suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1600 block of Morris Road, near Fort Stanton Park. Emergency responders rushed Snider to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.
14 Places To Ice Skate Around The D.C. Area This Winter
Let’s hope the only thing falling at D.C.’s ice-skating rinks this year is the snow. That almost definitely won’t be the case, but still, as far as winter activities go, it’s hard to top gliding around while surrounded by glowing lights. Here’s a guide to where to hit the ice this year.
The D.C. Council Is Voting On A Slew Of Criminal Justice Reform Bills. Here’s What’s In Them
Three large bills that would enact a litany of changes to the city’s policing and criminal justice systems advanced in the D.C. Council on Wednesday. Many of the changes were spurred more than two years ago in the wake of the policing killing of George Floyd and a summer of racial justice protests in D.C. The bills advance a number of demands from advocates that reached a fever pitch in 2020, though they’re sure to receive pushback from several directions, including the police union, D.C. corrections officials, and advocates who feel key provisions were ultimately left out of the final versions.
D.C. Attorney General Alleges Casa Ruby Founder Underpaid Staff, Stole Wages And Other Funds
D.C.’s Attorney General Karl Racine is making additional allegations against the nonprofit Casa Ruby and its founder Ruby Corado, including that she stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from the organization and owes several thousands dollars to employees, landlords, and vendors. In an amended complaint filed in D.C. Superior...
Investigation Finds Fairfax Schools Failed Students With Disabilities During Pandemic
An almost two-year investigation conducted by theU.S. Education Department has found that Fairfax County Public Schools failed to meet the needs of students with disabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights detailed the negligence in a 23-page letter addressed to Fairfax Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid,...
New Mental Health Clinic For Uninsured Patients Opens In Loudoun County
A new behavioral health clinic for uninsured, underinsured, and Medicaid patients opened in Loudoun County this month with the hopes of expanding mental health benefits to some of the thousands of Virginians currently falling through the cracks of the state’s struggling mental health system. The rate of adults in...
Whitman-Walker Health Quietly Drops Mask Requirement, Unsettling Some Patients
Whitman-Walker Health, the D.C. provider that focuses on caring for members of the LGTBQ+ community, no longer requires visitors and staff to wear masks — a move that unsettled some patients who say the new policy endangers at-risk populations the health center is meant to serve. “Long COVID is...
Ex-Corrections Officer Charged With Assaulting A Detained Individual
The former officer allegedy pushed a detained individual’s head into a metal doorframe. A former D.C. corrections officer has been charged with a federal civil rights violation for assaulting a handcuffed and detained individual, U.S. attorney for D.C. Matthew Graves announced Wednesday. A grand jury indicted the officer, Marcus...
D.C. Housing Authority Officials Face Questions And Skepticism Over Plans To Reform Troubled Agency
D.C. Housing Authority officials faced more than three hours of questions and criticism from lawmakers on Wednesday, much of which was focused on whether, how, and how quickly the troubled agency will be able to address dozens of deficiencies identified in a scathing federal audit last month. The audit conducted...
Embattled D.C. Housing Authority Says It Is Fixing Problems Found In Scathing Federal Review
The D.C. Housing Authority says it is undergoing an “urgent transformation” to address a “multitude of inherited problems” with how it manages the city’s stock of public housing, and will soon launch a citywide blitz to inspect and repair thousands of housing units serving low-income residents.
Audit Identifies ‘Major Gaps’ In Montgomery County Police Data Collection
A two-year audit of the Montgomery County Police Department identified “major gaps” in the department’s data collection systems, finding the county’s process for tracking and analyzing use-of-force and crisis intervention “woefully inadequate.”. “The Department has the potential and an opportunity to become a data-driven organization...
All Curative COVID Testing Sites To Close In D.C. Area By End Of December
For much of the pandemic, Curative testing sites in D.C., Md. and Va. have been go-to locations for many residents to get quick COVID results on PCR tests. Now the company is shutting down all locations not just in the D.C. area, but nationwide. Arlington County announced earlier this month...
The Washington Post’s Sunday Magazine Is Shutting Down
The One Franklin Square Building, home of The Washington Post, in downtown Washington, Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. The Washington Post will stop publishing its Sunday print magazine after more than three decades. The last issue will be out on Dec. 25. The newspaper has eliminated the positions of the magazine’s...
13 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Weekend
MERRI MARKET: The folks at Merriweather District are wishing you Merri Christmas this December with their annual Merri and & Bright Holiday Market. Taking place on Friday (5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.), Saturday (1 p.m.-8 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.-5 p.m.), the market brings hot cocoa, an outdoor wine chalet, carolers and a wide selection of holiday shopping to Maryland. (Color Burst Park; Friday-Sunday; FREE)
Democracy Was Tried And Failed, Thus Two D.C. Races Will Be Settled By A Game Of Chance
In a democracy, it is the people who decide who wins elections. But when the people can’t decide, we leave it up to total chance. Two races for Advisory Neighborhood Commission seats in D.C. remained tied after the D.C. Board of Elections certified the final results from the Nov. 8 general election on Wednesday, thus triggering the rare yet legally mandated “drawing of lots” to determine the ultimate winner.
Prince William County Employees Now Have Collective Bargaining Rights
On Tuesday, the Prince William County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of a collective bargaining ordinance, which will allow county employees to negotiate union contracts with elected officials and staff of the county executive’s office. The new 18-page ordinance is a big step in a county that has...
Here Is What’s Happening With School Boundaries In Prince George’s County
Students may be on Thanksgiving break from school later this week, but school will still be on the brain for many Prince George’s County families. On Friday, letters detailing the county’s updated comprehensive boundary plan – including where some children will attend school next year– were mailed to more than 8,000 families with children enrolled in the system who will be affected by school boundary changes.
