Montgomery County, MD

East Potomac Park Is Getting Bike Lanes In December

A popular recreation area in D.C. is getting a new traffic configuration. The National Park Service and District Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that it will replace one of the two car lanes on Ohio Drive in East Potomac Park with a two-way bike and pedestrian lane. It will be a painted lane only with no bollards or concrete barrier protection, though the Park Service says there is room to add them in the future if needed.
WASHINGTON, DC
D.C. Street Vendors Stage Pop-Up Vending Zone To Push For Council Vote On Decriminalization Bills

Alfredo Castro of the musical group Son La Lucha performs during the street vending pop-up at the Wilson Building. Reyna Sosa has been street vending in the heart of Columbia Heights for about a decade. Almost every day, she sells antojitos – snacks in the form of pieces of mango and watermelon, taquitos, yuca with chicharron, and many flavors of the warm cornmeal drink, atole. She’s become a regular along the sidewalk at 14th and Irving Street NW, where other vendors sell their goods to pedestrians.
WASHINGTON, DC
A 16-Year-Old Boy Was Fatally Shot Over The Weekend In Southeast D.C.

A teenage boy was fatally shot over the weekend in the Anacostia neighborhood of Southeast D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Following reports of a shooting around 11:05 a.m on Saturday, police found 16-year-old Jakhi Snider suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1600 block of Morris Road, near Fort Stanton Park. Emergency responders rushed Snider to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.
WASHINGTON, DC
14 Places To Ice Skate Around The D.C. Area This Winter

Let’s hope the only thing falling at D.C.’s ice-skating rinks this year is the snow. That almost definitely won’t be the case, but still, as far as winter activities go, it’s hard to top gliding around while surrounded by glowing lights. Here’s a guide to where to hit the ice this year.
WASHINGTON, DC
The D.C. Council Is Voting On A Slew Of Criminal Justice Reform Bills. Here’s What’s In Them

Three large bills that would enact a litany of changes to the city’s policing and criminal justice systems advanced in the D.C. Council on Wednesday. Many of the changes were spurred more than two years ago in the wake of the policing killing of George Floyd and a summer of racial justice protests in D.C. The bills advance a number of demands from advocates that reached a fever pitch in 2020, though they’re sure to receive pushback from several directions, including the police union, D.C. corrections officials, and advocates who feel key provisions were ultimately left out of the final versions.
WASHINGTON, DC
Ex-Corrections Officer Charged With Assaulting A Detained Individual

The former officer allegedy pushed a detained individual’s head into a metal doorframe. A former D.C. corrections officer has been charged with a federal civil rights violation for assaulting a handcuffed and detained individual, U.S. attorney for D.C. Matthew Graves announced Wednesday. A grand jury indicted the officer, Marcus...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Washington Post’s Sunday Magazine Is Shutting Down

The One Franklin Square Building, home of The Washington Post, in downtown Washington, Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. The Washington Post will stop publishing its Sunday print magazine after more than three decades. The last issue will be out on Dec. 25. The newspaper has eliminated the positions of the magazine’s...
WASHINGTON, DC
13 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Weekend

MERRI MARKET: The folks at Merriweather District are wishing you Merri Christmas this December with their annual Merri and & Bright Holiday Market. Taking place on Friday (5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.), Saturday (1 p.m.-8 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.-5 p.m.), the market brings hot cocoa, an outdoor wine chalet, carolers and a wide selection of holiday shopping to Maryland. (Color Burst Park; Friday-Sunday; FREE)
WASHINGTON, DC
Democracy Was Tried And Failed, Thus Two D.C. Races Will Be Settled By A Game Of Chance

In a democracy, it is the people who decide who wins elections. But when the people can’t decide, we leave it up to total chance. Two races for Advisory Neighborhood Commission seats in D.C. remained tied after the D.C. Board of Elections certified the final results from the Nov. 8 general election on Wednesday, thus triggering the rare yet legally mandated “drawing of lots” to determine the ultimate winner.
WASHINGTON, DC
Here Is What’s Happening With School Boundaries In Prince George’s County

Students may be on Thanksgiving break from school later this week, but school will still be on the brain for many Prince George’s County families. On Friday, letters detailing the county’s updated comprehensive boundary plan – including where some children will attend school next year– were mailed to more than 8,000 families with children enrolled in the system who will be affected by school boundary changes.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
