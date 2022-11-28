Wine and whiskey investment platform Vinovest has listed a securities offering on Republic. According to the offering page, Vinovest is raising capital for Bottle & Barrel I LLC, a series of Vinovest Capital, LLC. It appears that Vinovest is looking to expand its community by listing Bottle & Barrel on the Republic crowdfunding platform. Bottle & Barrel is looking to raise up to $5 million in a Reg CF (Regulation Crowdfunding) offering for a “Crowd IPA” or Crowd Interests Purchase Agreement – a simple agreement to acquire membership units of a limited liability company.

