Brothers to file $125M wrongful imprisonment lawsuit
Two brothers from Pontiac who spent 25 years behind bars for crimes they didn't commit filed a 125-million-dollar lawsuit.
The Oakland Press
Prison sentence handed to last of 3 people charged in severed fingers case
The last of three people charged in connection with the assault of a man who had his fingers cut off was sentenced recently to a prison term far longer than his co-defendants. On Nov. 21, Oakland County Circuit Judge David Cohen handed Patrick Leak, 42, a sentence of 15-45 years for the Sept. 20, 2020 attack on Mauricio Miller of Pontiac. Leak, also known as Patrick Sykes, was sentenced as a four-time habitual offender.
Detroit News
Mt. Clemens boy, 10, charged in knife incident at school
A 10-year-old Mount Clemens boy accused of bringing a knife to his school with a so-called "hit list" now faces criminal charges, officials said Thursday. Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said the boy, who has been charged as a juvenile, allegedly brought the knife with him to classes Tuesday at Prevail Academy, a charter school in Mount Clemens.
Detroit News
Families shattered by Oxford shooting share their heartache and hopes
Navigating life without your child after a violent attack feels different for every family forever impacted by the Nov. 30, 2021, mass shooting at Oxford High School. One family is focused on a garden memorial named for the daughter they lost and to honor all four teens who lost their lives that day, while another family is putting energy into a peer-to-peer mentoring program that carries on the selflessness their son showed in his daily life before it was cut short.
Music video recorded inside Macomb County prison raises safety concerns
Two prisoners will likely spend more time behind bars after recording a rap music video inside a Macomb County prison.
fox2detroit.com
Wrongfully imprisoned for 25 years, brothers sue Oakland County for $125 million
FOX 2 (WJBK) - They spent a quarter-century behind bars for crimes they did not commit. Now exonerated, two brothers have filed a $125 million lawsuit against Oakland County. Pontiac brothers George and Melvin DeJesus are searching for justice with their lawsuit filed by their attorney on Tuesday. "We are...
10-year-old charged after bringing knife to Macomb County school, threatening to stab children on 'hit list'
A young boy was charged and arraigned in Macomb County after prosecutors say he brought at knife to school on Tuesday and threatened to stab fellow students who had allegedly bullied him and called him names.
Detroit News
LeDuff: In Flint, two dead children spark another scandal
Flint just can't seem to get its justice. First the water, now the fire. This time around, it is the former fire chief who is pouring gasoline on the controversy with shouts of a cover-up. For his part, Barton characterizes his firing as just more of the “same-old politics” in...
The Oakland Press
Mother of 9 accused of stabbing teen and others pleads to 4 felonies
A Pontiac mother of nine has pleaded guilty to felony charges for stabbing four people, including a teenager, last summer. On Nov. 29, Candis Wright-McDonald, 40, entered her plea before Judge Victoria Valentine of Oakland County Circuit Court to four counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm for the June 25 incident on Newman Lane in Pontiac.
The Oakland Press
Judge revisits Ethan Crumbley’s placement in adult jail
An Oakland County judge has again ruled that accused school shooter Ethan Crumbley will remain in the Oakland County Jail rather than be transferred to Children’s Village, the county’s juvenile facility. At the monthly placement hearing Tuesday morning held via Zoom, Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe made...
Detroit News
Detroit girl, 2, allegedly kidnapped by father found safe
A 2-year-old Detroit girl who was allegedly kidnapped by her father at knifepoint Sunday has been found safe, police said. Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said Miyah Macon was "returned and is doing fine." He said the police are not releasing any further information, but said her father dropped the toddler off with a relative.
Michigan family seeks living donor for dying father
That includes one family from west Michigan looking for a living donor for their father, who is dying.
'It's the worst kind of thing that can visit a community': Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard reflects on 1 year anniversary of Oxford school shooting
It’s been exactly one year since the tragic events unfolded at Oxford High School, greatly impacting and forever changing the lives of students, staff, parents, the community and local law enforcement, authorities reflected.
Detroit News
Man, 35, charged in Warren shooting sparked by family dispute
A 35-year-old Clinton Township man faces several felony charges after a family dispute on Thanksgiving led to multiple shots being fired in Warren, officials said. Michael Kamal Sinnawi was arraigned Tuesday in Warren's 37th District Court in Warren on several charges, including assault with intent to murder, a life felony, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle-causing injury, a 15-year felony, possession of a firearm, a 5-year felony, and two counts of using a firearm during a felony, a 2-year felony, according to Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.
Threat at Livonia Stevenson HS prompts police response, investigation on one-year anniversary of Oxford shooting
An investigation is underway after a threatening message was found in a school bathroom, prompting a police response at Livonia’s Stevenson High School Wednesday afternoon.
Detroit News
Oxford High shooter stays in jail, but new prison hearing date set
Pontiac — Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley is remaining in the Oakland County Jail after a Tuesday hearing before Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Kwame Rowe, a short meeting that occurred a day before the one year anniversary of the shooting. A month after he pleaded guilty to...
The Oakland Press
Lengthy prison sentence for man who beat another with baseball bat, leaving him injured for life
A 32-year-old Fowlerville man will likely spend the rest of his life incarcerated after being sentenced to a minimum of 62 and a-half years for a savage beating of a Northville man in 2019. On Nov. 29, Oakland County Circuit Judge Victoria Valentine handed down the sentence to Christopher Allen...
Michigan Supreme Court pauses trial against Crumbley parents in Oxford H.S. shooting case
The Michigan Supreme Court has ordered a pause on proceedings on the involuntary manslaughter cases against James and Jennifer Crumbley in connection with the shooting that claimed the lives of four students last year
Macomb prosecutors dismissed from wrongful arrest lawsuit filed by Rev. Rideout
The Macomb County prosecutor and three assistant prosecutors have been dismissed from a federal lawsuit filed by the Rev. W.J. Rideout in which he says his First Amendment rights were violated and he was wrongfully arrested during a rally in Shelby Township in July 2020. The lawsuit in U.S. District...
The Oakland Press
Man accused of peeping in child’s bedroom window in western Oakland Co.
A Northville man has been charged as a window peeper after he was observed looking into a child’s bedroom at a Wixom apartment complex, police said. Michael Kenneth Nordstrom, 54, was arraigned before a magistrate of the 52-1 District Court on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly person – window peeper, and a felony charge of resisting and obstructing a police officer. He was taken to the Oakland County Jail.
