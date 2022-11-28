Navigating life without your child after a violent attack feels different for every family forever impacted by the Nov. 30, 2021, mass shooting at Oxford High School. One family is focused on a garden memorial named for the daughter they lost and to honor all four teens who lost their lives that day, while another family is putting energy into a peer-to-peer mentoring program that carries on the selflessness their son showed in his daily life before it was cut short.

1 DAY AGO