ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Comments / 1

Related
The Oakland Press

Prison sentence handed to last of 3 people charged in severed fingers case

The last of three people charged in connection with the assault of a man who had his fingers cut off was sentenced recently to a prison term far longer than his co-defendants. On Nov. 21, Oakland County Circuit Judge David Cohen handed Patrick Leak, 42, a sentence of 15-45 years for the Sept. 20, 2020 attack on Mauricio Miller of Pontiac. Leak, also known as Patrick Sykes, was sentenced as a four-time habitual offender.
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit News

Mt. Clemens boy, 10, charged in knife incident at school

A 10-year-old Mount Clemens boy accused of bringing a knife to his school with a so-called "hit list" now faces criminal charges, officials said Thursday. Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said the boy, who has been charged as a juvenile, allegedly brought the knife with him to classes Tuesday at Prevail Academy, a charter school in Mount Clemens.
MOUNT CLEMENS, MI
Detroit News

Families shattered by Oxford shooting share their heartache and hopes

Navigating life without your child after a violent attack feels different for every family forever impacted by the Nov. 30, 2021, mass shooting at Oxford High School. One family is focused on a garden memorial named for the daughter they lost and to honor all four teens who lost their lives that day, while another family is putting energy into a peer-to-peer mentoring program that carries on the selflessness their son showed in his daily life before it was cut short.
Detroit News

LeDuff: In Flint, two dead children spark another scandal

Flint just can't seem to get its justice. First the water, now the fire. This time around, it is the former fire chief who is pouring gasoline on the controversy with shouts of a cover-up. For his part, Barton characterizes his firing as just more of the “same-old politics” in...
FLINT, MI
The Oakland Press

Mother of 9 accused of stabbing teen and others pleads to 4 felonies

A Pontiac mother of nine has pleaded guilty to felony charges for stabbing four people, including a teenager, last summer. On Nov. 29, Candis Wright-McDonald, 40, entered her plea before Judge Victoria Valentine of Oakland County Circuit Court to four counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm for the June 25 incident on Newman Lane in Pontiac.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Judge revisits Ethan Crumbley’s placement in adult jail

An Oakland County judge has again ruled that accused school shooter Ethan Crumbley will remain in the Oakland County Jail rather than be transferred to Children’s Village, the county’s juvenile facility. At the monthly placement hearing Tuesday morning held via Zoom, Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe made...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Detroit girl, 2, allegedly kidnapped by father found safe

A 2-year-old Detroit girl who was allegedly kidnapped by her father at knifepoint Sunday has been found safe, police said. Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said Miyah Macon was "returned and is doing fine." He said the police are not releasing any further information, but said her father dropped the toddler off with a relative.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Man, 35, charged in Warren shooting sparked by family dispute

A 35-year-old Clinton Township man faces several felony charges after a family dispute on Thanksgiving led to multiple shots being fired in Warren, officials said. Michael Kamal Sinnawi was arraigned Tuesday in Warren's 37th District Court in Warren on several charges, including assault with intent to murder, a life felony, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle-causing injury, a 15-year felony, possession of a firearm, a 5-year felony, and two counts of using a firearm during a felony, a 2-year felony, according to Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.
WARREN, MI
The Oakland Press

Man accused of peeping in child’s bedroom window in western Oakland Co.

A Northville man has been charged as a window peeper after he was observed looking into a child’s bedroom at a Wixom apartment complex, police said. Michael Kenneth Nordstrom, 54, was arraigned before a magistrate of the 52-1 District Court on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly person – window peeper, and a felony charge of resisting and obstructing a police officer. He was taken to the Oakland County Jail.
WIXOM, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy