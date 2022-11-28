ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, ME

WGME

83-year-old Maine man crashes car into railroad tamper in Belgrade

BELGRADE (WGME) -- Police say an 83-year-old Maine man was injured after his car crashed into a railroad tamper in Belgrade Thursday morning. The crash happened at the railroad crossing near Route 27 around 6:25 a.m. Maine State Police say an 83-year-old Smithfield man was driving a blue Hyundai Elantra...
BELGRADE, ME
wabi.tv

23-year-old woman’s death in Portland ruled homicide

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The death of a 23-year-old woman in Portland has been ruled a homicide. Police say people walking on Kennebec Street near Chestnut Street found the body of Bethany Kelley on Nov. 18, just after 7:30 a.m. According to officials, Kelley had last been seen alive the...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Driver twice fled traffic stop prior to Windham crash, police say

WINDHAM, Maine — Two people were hurt after police say a driver who sped away from officers twice hit another vehicle in Windham. Police say a Cumberland County Sheriff's Department detective tried to stop a 2001 Volkswagen Beetle on River Road Tuesday morning for making an unsafe pass, but the driver refused to stop and sped off. The detective did not chase the vehicle, but spotted it again a short time later when the vehicle spun out near Majestic Heights. Police say the driver again sped away and the detective still did not chase.
WINDHAM, ME
WMTW

Citizens save woman, baby from burning van following crash in Topsham

TOPSHAM, Maine — A woman and her 2-month-old child were pulled from a burning van by citizens who spotted the crash in Topsham last week. The Topsham police and fire departments were called to a crash around 6:20 p.m. Nov. 22 on Middlesex Road for a car that crashed into a tree and caught fire.
TOPSHAM, ME
wabi.tv

Police investigating death of man found shot in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - A man is dead after being shot in Portland on Tuesday evening, police confirmed. Authorities were called to the area of Sherman Street and Mellen Street on a report of gunshots. When they arrived, officials say they found a 26-year-old man who had been shot. The...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Man dies after being shot in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) -- A 26-year-old Maine man died after being shot in Portland Tuesday night. Police say officers responded to a report of gunshots near Sherman Street and Mellen Street around 9:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old Portland man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Man sentenced to 3 years in prison after 9-hour police standoff in Brewer

BANGOR (WGME) -- A former Portland man will spend 3 years in prison for a 9-hour standoff at a Walmart in Brewer, which started after a dispute over a $600 towing fee. The Department of Justice says 52-year-old Patrick Mullen pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm in February.
BREWER, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police investigate fatal Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man was shot Tuesday night and later died at Maine Medical Center. Portland police said in a release Wednesday that officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Sherman Street and Mellen Street around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they...
PORTLAND, ME
ngxchange.org

New Gloucester teen seriously hurt in Gray crash

GRAY, Maine — Officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office say an 18-year-old from New Gloucester is being treated for serious injuries following a crash Saturday night. Deputies, along with first responders from Windham and Gray reported to the crash near West Gray Road (Route 115) and Pleasant...
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
WGME

Harpswell lobstermen honor Maine man killed in crash

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Lobstermen on the Midcoast are honoring the loss of one of their own. On October 31 in Harpswell, police say a truck driven by 21-year-old Mason Warren crossed the center line, went off the road and flipped on its roof. Warren died at the scene. Lobstermen in...
HARPSWELL, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Driver Charged in August Death of Maine Mom in Sanford Crash

The driver of a Jeep Wrangler that hit a Wells mother of two daughters head-on in an August crash has been arrested and charged with her death. Sanford police said Ann Sinclair, 32, was traveling west on Country Club Road (Route 4) in a Scion XA SUV near the intersection with Channel Lane around 7:30 a.m. on August 21, where she was hit by an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driven by Cody Michaud, 32, of Sanford.
WELLS, ME
penbaypilot.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 204 calls for service for the period of Nov. 22 to Nov. 29. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,874 calls for service. Craig Demmons, 28, of Bremen was issued a summons Nov. 27 for Failure to Notify Owner of Property Damage Accident, on Nobleboro, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
WGME

Augusta police cruiser unlocked and running when stolen, court documents say

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The man who reportedly stole an Augusta police cruiser took the vehicle while it was unlocked and running outside the police station over the weekend, according to court documents. According to court documents, an AR-15 rifle was also inside the cruiser when the suspect, 27-year-old Kyle King,...
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Lawyer: Maine murder suspect may not understand why he is charged

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - The man accused of killing his brother in Poland on Thanksgiving made his first court appearance virtually in District Court in Lewiston Monday. Justin Butterfield is charged with murder in the death of 38-year-old Gabriel Damour. Butterfield’s lawyer told the judge Monday his client understands what...
LEWISTON, ME
wabi.tv

Woman arrested after setting child’s stroller on fire

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Lewiston Police arrested a woman Thursday after she set an unoccupied child’s stroller on fire. It happened on Summer Street just before 7 a.m. Thursday. Lewiston Police say 32-year-old Kris Burgess, who lives in Maine and Florida, was charged with Class A arson. Police say...
LEWISTON, ME

