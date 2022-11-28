Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to get Italian sandwiches in Portland, MaineStephen L DaltonPortland, ME
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
WGME
83-year-old Maine man crashes car into railroad tamper in Belgrade
BELGRADE (WGME) -- Police say an 83-year-old Maine man was injured after his car crashed into a railroad tamper in Belgrade Thursday morning. The crash happened at the railroad crossing near Route 27 around 6:25 a.m. Maine State Police say an 83-year-old Smithfield man was driving a blue Hyundai Elantra...
wabi.tv
23-year-old woman’s death in Portland ruled homicide
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The death of a 23-year-old woman in Portland has been ruled a homicide. Police say people walking on Kennebec Street near Chestnut Street found the body of Bethany Kelley on Nov. 18, just after 7:30 a.m. According to officials, Kelley had last been seen alive the...
WMTW
Driver twice fled traffic stop prior to Windham crash, police say
WINDHAM, Maine — Two people were hurt after police say a driver who sped away from officers twice hit another vehicle in Windham. Police say a Cumberland County Sheriff's Department detective tried to stop a 2001 Volkswagen Beetle on River Road Tuesday morning for making an unsafe pass, but the driver refused to stop and sped off. The detective did not chase the vehicle, but spotted it again a short time later when the vehicle spun out near Majestic Heights. Police say the driver again sped away and the detective still did not chase.
WMTW
Citizens save woman, baby from burning van following crash in Topsham
TOPSHAM, Maine — A woman and her 2-month-old child were pulled from a burning van by citizens who spotted the crash in Topsham last week. The Topsham police and fire departments were called to a crash around 6:20 p.m. Nov. 22 on Middlesex Road for a car that crashed into a tree and caught fire.
wabi.tv
Police investigating death of man found shot in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - A man is dead after being shot in Portland on Tuesday evening, police confirmed. Authorities were called to the area of Sherman Street and Mellen Street on a report of gunshots. When they arrived, officials say they found a 26-year-old man who had been shot. The...
Police: Tractor-trailer driver found dead after I-95 crash in Wells
WELLS, Maine — The operator of a tractor-trailer was found dead after a crash early Monday afternoon along I-95 in Wells. At approximately 1:31 p.m., Maine State Police were notified of a crash at mile marker 23 southbound in Wells, according to a Twitter post by the Maine State Police.
WGME
Man dies after being shot in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) -- A 26-year-old Maine man died after being shot in Portland Tuesday night. Police say officers responded to a report of gunshots near Sherman Street and Mellen Street around 9:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old Portland man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
WGME
Man sentenced to 3 years in prison after 9-hour police standoff in Brewer
BANGOR (WGME) -- A former Portland man will spend 3 years in prison for a 9-hour standoff at a Walmart in Brewer, which started after a dispute over a $600 towing fee. The Department of Justice says 52-year-old Patrick Mullen pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm in February.
Police investigate fatal Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man was shot Tuesday night and later died at Maine Medical Center. Portland police said in a release Wednesday that officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Sherman Street and Mellen Street around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they...
ngxchange.org
New Gloucester teen seriously hurt in Gray crash
GRAY, Maine — Officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office say an 18-year-old from New Gloucester is being treated for serious injuries following a crash Saturday night. Deputies, along with first responders from Windham and Gray reported to the crash near West Gray Road (Route 115) and Pleasant...
WGME
Maine man charged with manslaughter, OUI in connection with deadly Sanford crash
SANFORD (WGME) -- Police say a Maine man was under the influence when he allegedly caused a head-on crash in Sanford that killed a Wells woman. Police charged 32-year-old Cody Michaud of Sanford on Nov. 18 with operating under the influence involving death, manslaughter, and violation of bail. The arrest...
Man charged in connection with fatal August crash in Sanford
SANFORD, Maine — A Sanford man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with an August crash that killed a Wells woman. Cody Michaud, 32, was arrested without incident on Nov. 18, Sanford police said in a release. He is also charged with operating under the influence involving death and violation of bail.
WGME
Harpswell lobstermen honor Maine man killed in crash
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Lobstermen on the Midcoast are honoring the loss of one of their own. On October 31 in Harpswell, police say a truck driven by 21-year-old Mason Warren crossed the center line, went off the road and flipped on its roof. Warren died at the scene. Lobstermen in...
Driver Charged in August Death of Maine Mom in Sanford Crash
The driver of a Jeep Wrangler that hit a Wells mother of two daughters head-on in an August crash has been arrested and charged with her death. Sanford police said Ann Sinclair, 32, was traveling west on Country Club Road (Route 4) in a Scion XA SUV near the intersection with Channel Lane around 7:30 a.m. on August 21, where she was hit by an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driven by Cody Michaud, 32, of Sanford.
penbaypilot.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 204 calls for service for the period of Nov. 22 to Nov. 29. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,874 calls for service. Craig Demmons, 28, of Bremen was issued a summons Nov. 27 for Failure to Notify Owner of Property Damage Accident, on Nobleboro, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.
WGME
Augusta police cruiser unlocked and running when stolen, court documents say
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The man who reportedly stole an Augusta police cruiser took the vehicle while it was unlocked and running outside the police station over the weekend, according to court documents. According to court documents, an AR-15 rifle was also inside the cruiser when the suspect, 27-year-old Kyle King,...
wabi.tv
Lawyer: Maine murder suspect may not understand why he is charged
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - The man accused of killing his brother in Poland on Thanksgiving made his first court appearance virtually in District Court in Lewiston Monday. Justin Butterfield is charged with murder in the death of 38-year-old Gabriel Damour. Butterfield’s lawyer told the judge Monday his client understands what...
wabi.tv
Woman arrested after setting child’s stroller on fire
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Lewiston Police arrested a woman Thursday after she set an unoccupied child’s stroller on fire. It happened on Summer Street just before 7 a.m. Thursday. Lewiston Police say 32-year-old Kris Burgess, who lives in Maine and Florida, was charged with Class A arson. Police say...
Incredible Video Of Semi Truck Crashing Into Cars On Icy New Sharon Road
Authorities in some parts of the state were kept quite busy Friday because of the weather. Motorists in New Sharon were met with icy conditions Friday morning, which led to multiple accidents along one particular stretch of road. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers started to receive 911...
WMUR.com
1 dead, several injured after rollover crash at Portsmouth Traffic Circle, state police say
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — One person is dead and several others were injured after an early Thanksgiving morning rollover crash at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle. New Hampshire State Police said around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to a reported rollover crash involving a single vehicle at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle and Route 1 Bypass South in Portsmouth.
Comments / 0