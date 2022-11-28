Read full article on original website
Related
Mainers Say These Are the Best Christmas Tree Farms in Southern Maine
Even though some Mainers started decorating before Thanksgiving, now that Turkey Day has officially come and gone, locals that celebrate have their eyes on all things Christmas. And generally, when decorating for Christmas, one of the first things to go up is the family Christmas tree. The big question, though,...
An Open Letter to Mainers: Stop Abusing the Grocery Store Self-Scan Line
We have a problem, Maine. In fact, it's what you might call a "growing epidemic". It's an issue that needs to be recognized and addressed before it's too late. I first recognized the issue the other day while shopping at my local grocery store. The store is the perfect size for my liking, and the customer service is outstanding, especially through the pandemic.
wabi.tv
Governor Mills Announces $5.4 Million in Climate Investments to Protect Communities and Create Jobs
WATERVILLE, Maine - Governor Janet Mills announced Thursday that she will invest $5.4 million in State and Federal funds in two climate initiatives to protect Maine communities and to create good-paying clean energy jobs. The Governor made the announcement at Colby College on the second anniversary of the State’s climate...
10 Crazy, Odd and Funny Items Bought at Marden’s in Maine
I did buy it when I saw it at Marden's. Ya gotta love Marden's. A store with everything you had no idea you needed and wanted. There are 14 Marden's in Maine but there are only really three that I frequent. The big one (with a part-time produce department!) in Scarborough I often find myself there. If you were one of the dozens of people recently in Marden's scarfing up all the snow markers - good for you! Then in the summertime, I am at the Marden's in Lincoln and Houlton. That's because those are the towns that sandwich where I have a camp.
The Frustrated Opinion of Someone Trying to Find an Apartment in Maine
I’ve gone on this tangent before and I’m sure you have, too. What used to be a quiet, quaint oasis tucked away in the Northernmost part of our country is now a tourist trap sucking in out-of-staters causing our rent prices to skyrocket. Maine is changing and it...
WMTW
Maine Governor Janet Mills to roll out winter energy cost relief plan
Maine Governor Janet Mills is expected to unveil a new plan targeting financial relief to low-and-middle-income Mainers for their heating oil and electricity costs by the end of this week. The funds will be drawn from a new $282 million revenue surplus announced Tuesday by Maine’s nonpartisan Revenue Forecasting Committee...
wabi.tv
Gov. Mills unveils new plan for heating oil and electricity cost relief
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills is expected to unveil a new plan targeting financial relief to low-and-middle-income Mainers for their heating oil and electricity costs. The funds will be drawn from a new $282 million revenue surplus announced this week by Maine’s nonpartisan Revenue Forecasting Committee. Mills intends...
Piscataquis Named the ‘Worst’ County in Maine
For those that have lived in Maine for a long time, Piscataquis County rarely comes up in the news. It is Maine's smallest county by population, with roughly 17,000 residents total calling it home. While the population may be sparse, the square footage is not. Piscataquis County is actually about the same size as the state of Connecticut in acreage. With few people and a lot of space, it should come as a surprise that Piscataquis County was named the worst in Maine. Here are the reasons why.
wabi.tv
How to celebrate the holidays and stay COVID-safe
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Thanksgiving holiday brought many families back together for in-person gatherings, but it could have brought an unwelcome visitor as well: COVID-19. Director of the Maine CDC Dr. Nirav Shah says family gatherings like holiday dinners are the perfect place for respiratory illnesses to spread. These...
observer-me.com
Got your deer yet? These historic Maine hunters did
PORTLAND — It’s an age-old question still uttered over many a Thanksgiving feast this week. “No” is the usual answer. These days, only 15 to 17 percent of Maine hunters get their buck or doe. Even so, last year’s hunt was historically good. Across the regular firearms, archery and muzzleloader seasons, hunters bagged nearly 39,000 deer, the biggest haul since 1968.
WATCH: Huge Monster Lobster Caught in Maine is Pushing 100 Years Old
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Look at the size of this Maine lobster. It's wicked huge!. Giant Maine Lobster. That is one old, scary, enormous, and slightly beaten-up lobster. Jacob Knowles,...
mainebiz.biz
A real estate report touts proximity to a Trader Joe's or Whole Foods, but here's the caveat
Maine’s home values rose dramatically in the past five years. Now a new study by the real estate tracking firm ATTOM shows that a home’s proximity to certain grocery stores may have an effect on its value. On average over the past five years, homes in the same...
foxbangor.com
Additional $282.8 million projected for Maine’s general fund
AUGUSTA — Maine’s General Fund is projected to see hundreds of millions of dollars in surplus revenue for the current biennium. Maine’s non-partisan Revenue Forecasting Committee announced it’s expected to upgrade the state’s General Fund revenue forecast by roughly $283 million dollars. The projections are...
wabi.tv
Power outages reported across Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Power outages are being reported across the state. Central Maine Power is reporting 18,561 customers without power as of 7:00 Thursday morning. Versant is reporting 6,982 customers without power.
Maine’s Favorite Alcohol Now Comes In A Can
Lone Pine Brewing Company has a new product that may interest Mainers. Allen’s Coffee Breakfast Stout, gives you the Allen's Coffee, without the brandy. The state of Maine is well known for its love of Allen's Coffee Brandy, as it one of the top alcoholic beverages of choice. You know doubt no someone who has ordered a "Fat A** In A Glass" on any given night out at a local watering hole.
WMTW
Mainers can now apply for heating assistance online
AUGUSTA, Maine — MaineHousing has launched a new online application for the Home Energy Assistance Program. The new online portal lets people start the application process remotely while sending their application information directly to the local community action agency that will verify and process the application. It will also...
Is It Illegal to Cut Down Your Own Christmas Tree in Maine?
Now that Thanksgiving has passed, most people's attention has turned fully towards Christmas. Black Friday is the unofficial kickoff to the gift giving season, as people shop furiously for the items they want to place under the tree. Speaking of that tree, there's plenty of options on how you'll acquire one. Many people opt for an artificial tree, as it's easy to set up and tear down. But if you're going for a more traditional route, there are plenty of rules in place you should know about.
Mainers Come to Total Stranger’s Rescue in Portland, Maine
It's said repeatedly and probably will be until the end of time -- Mainers are some of the best humans on the planet. Hell, it was less than two weeks ago that a total stranger invited a South Portland woman to his family's Thanksgiving after she asked about places to get a meal from since her husband was working and cooking an entire dinner would be too much in her third trimester.
mainebiz.biz
Millinocket nonprofit touts modular homes as a possible win-win for Maine economy
A Millinocket nonprofit is looking at modular homes as a way to help alleviate the state's housing shortage while also using forest products from the Katahdin region. The zero-energy homes would incorporate materials produced in Maine into affordable, environmentally sustainable homes, said Our Katahdin, a nonprofit founded in December 2014 to support community and economic development in the region. The building components would include dimensional lumber, sheathing, exterior siding, cellulose insulation, wood flooring, trim and cabinetry.
proclaimerscv.com
$1,700 Inflation Relief Check Hits the Bank; Maine Gov. Janet Mills Says
Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced that an amount of between $850 to $1,700 relief checks have bent sent to the eligible residents in the state. States across the country have different ways to support their residents amidst the soaring and increasing inflation rate. One of these is by giving inflation relief checks which was funded through the taxpayers’ money. In Maine, Gov. Janet Mills announced that an amount of between $850 to $1,700 have been released.
Comments / 3