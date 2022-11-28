ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 3

103.7 WCYY

An Open Letter to Mainers: Stop Abusing the Grocery Store Self-Scan Line

We have a problem, Maine. In fact, it's what you might call a "growing epidemic". It's an issue that needs to be recognized and addressed before it's too late. I first recognized the issue the other day while shopping at my local grocery store. The store is the perfect size for my liking, and the customer service is outstanding, especially through the pandemic.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

10 Crazy, Odd and Funny Items Bought at Marden’s in Maine

I did buy it when I saw it at Marden's. Ya gotta love Marden's. A store with everything you had no idea you needed and wanted. There are 14 Marden's in Maine but there are only really three that I frequent. The big one (with a part-time produce department!) in Scarborough I often find myself there. If you were one of the dozens of people recently in Marden's scarfing up all the snow markers - good for you! Then in the summertime, I am at the Marden's in Lincoln and Houlton. That's because those are the towns that sandwich where I have a camp.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine Governor Janet Mills to roll out winter energy cost relief plan

Maine Governor Janet Mills is expected to unveil a new plan targeting financial relief to low-and-middle-income Mainers for their heating oil and electricity costs by the end of this week. The funds will be drawn from a new $282 million revenue surplus announced Tuesday by Maine’s nonpartisan Revenue Forecasting Committee...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Gov. Mills unveils new plan for heating oil and electricity cost relief

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills is expected to unveil a new plan targeting financial relief to low-and-middle-income Mainers for their heating oil and electricity costs. The funds will be drawn from a new $282 million revenue surplus announced this week by Maine’s nonpartisan Revenue Forecasting Committee. Mills intends...
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

Piscataquis Named the ‘Worst’ County in Maine

For those that have lived in Maine for a long time, Piscataquis County rarely comes up in the news. It is Maine's smallest county by population, with roughly 17,000 residents total calling it home. While the population may be sparse, the square footage is not. Piscataquis County is actually about the same size as the state of Connecticut in acreage. With few people and a lot of space, it should come as a surprise that Piscataquis County was named the worst in Maine. Here are the reasons why.
PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

How to celebrate the holidays and stay COVID-safe

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Thanksgiving holiday brought many families back together for in-person gatherings, but it could have brought an unwelcome visitor as well: COVID-19. Director of the Maine CDC Dr. Nirav Shah says family gatherings like holiday dinners are the perfect place for respiratory illnesses to spread. These...
MAINE STATE
observer-me.com

Got your deer yet? These historic Maine hunters did

PORTLAND — It’s an age-old question still uttered over many a Thanksgiving feast this week. “No” is the usual answer. These days, only 15 to 17 percent of Maine hunters get their buck or doe. Even so, last year’s hunt was historically good. Across the regular firearms, archery and muzzleloader seasons, hunters bagged nearly 39,000 deer, the biggest haul since 1968.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Additional $282.8 million projected for Maine’s general fund

AUGUSTA — Maine’s General Fund is projected to see hundreds of millions of dollars in surplus revenue for the current biennium. Maine’s non-partisan Revenue Forecasting Committee announced it’s expected to upgrade the state’s General Fund revenue forecast by roughly $283 million dollars. The projections are...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Power outages reported across Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Power outages are being reported across the state. Central Maine Power is reporting 18,561 customers without power as of 7:00 Thursday morning. Versant is reporting 6,982 customers without power.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Maine’s Favorite Alcohol Now Comes In A Can

Lone Pine Brewing Company has a new product that may interest Mainers. Allen’s Coffee Breakfast Stout, gives you the Allen's Coffee, without the brandy. The state of Maine is well known for its love of Allen's Coffee Brandy, as it one of the top alcoholic beverages of choice. You know doubt no someone who has ordered a "Fat A** In A Glass" on any given night out at a local watering hole.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Mainers can now apply for heating assistance online

AUGUSTA, Maine — MaineHousing has launched a new online application for the Home Energy Assistance Program. The new online portal lets people start the application process remotely while sending their application information directly to the local community action agency that will verify and process the application. It will also...
AUGUSTA, ME
103.7 WCYY

Is It Illegal to Cut Down Your Own Christmas Tree in Maine?

Now that Thanksgiving has passed, most people's attention has turned fully towards Christmas. Black Friday is the unofficial kickoff to the gift giving season, as people shop furiously for the items they want to place under the tree. Speaking of that tree, there's plenty of options on how you'll acquire one. Many people opt for an artificial tree, as it's easy to set up and tear down. But if you're going for a more traditional route, there are plenty of rules in place you should know about.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Mainers Come to Total Stranger’s Rescue in Portland, Maine

It's said repeatedly and probably will be until the end of time -- Mainers are some of the best humans on the planet. Hell, it was less than two weeks ago that a total stranger invited a South Portland woman to his family's Thanksgiving after she asked about places to get a meal from since her husband was working and cooking an entire dinner would be too much in her third trimester.
PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

Millinocket nonprofit touts modular homes as a possible win-win for Maine economy

A Millinocket nonprofit is looking at modular homes as a way to help alleviate the state's housing shortage while also using forest products from the Katahdin region. The zero-energy homes would incorporate materials produced in Maine into affordable, environmentally sustainable homes, said Our Katahdin, a nonprofit founded in December 2014 to support community and economic development in the region. The building components would include dimensional lumber, sheathing, exterior siding, cellulose insulation, wood flooring, trim and cabinetry.
MILLINOCKET, ME
proclaimerscv.com

$1,700 Inflation Relief Check Hits the Bank; Maine Gov. Janet Mills Says

Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced that an amount of between $850 to $1,700 relief checks have bent sent to the eligible residents in the state. States across the country have different ways to support their residents amidst the soaring and increasing inflation rate. One of these is by giving inflation relief checks which was funded through the taxpayers’ money. In Maine, Gov. Janet Mills announced that an amount of between $850 to $1,700 have been released.
MAINE STATE

