Joe Hendry Recalls A Past Interview Where Scott D'Amore Called Him A Future World Champion

Do you believe in Joe Hendry's chances at becoming a world champion?. Many fans around the world of wrestling were excited when it was revealed back in September that Joe Hendry would be joining the IMPACT Wrestling roster. In just two quick months with the promotion, Hendry has already captured the company's Digital Media Championship and is featured heavily on weekly IMPACT programming.
Fuego Del Sol Says 'Son' Fuego 2 Is Presumed Dead, Likely Not Related To Cody Rhodes' AEW Departure

Fuego Del Sol provides an update on his "son," Fuego Del Sol 2. At one point, Too Fast Too Fuego, the tandem of Fuego Del Sol and his son, Fuego 2, appeared poised to take over the AEW tag team division. Then, one day, Fuego disappeared. The disappearance occurred suspiciously as Cody and Brandi Rhodes left AEW. Now, Fuego has provided a heartbreaking update on his son, telling AJ Awesome that Fuego 2 is presumed dead.
CM Punk Being Trolled Or Teased By AEW? The List & Ya Boy 11/30/2022

Sean Ross Sapp battles illness (unlike Jimmy) to team up with Jimmy Van for November 30's wrestling news!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Miracle Brand sheets stay cleaner longer! Get a set at TryMiracle.com/Fightful!
Garett Bischoff Discusses His Recent Appearance In IMPACT, Says He Was Contacted At The Last Second

Garett Bischoff discusses his recent return to IMPACT Wrestling. IMPACT Wrestling has had plenty of major storylines in 2022, but many fans will argue that the story involving the Honor No More faction is still the biggest and most newsworthy story that the company has put out this year. IMPACT clearly made a effort to make it a big storyline as well, as they brought in plenty of the company's past names to face Honor No More during their run.
Stokely Hathaway Says The Firm Was Supposed To Work With CM Punk, Punk Wanted To Work With Stokely

Plans changed for The Firm. At AEW All Out, MJF return to the company, winning the Casino Ladder match after he was handed the chip from Stokely Hathaway. MJF's return also marked the formation of The Firm, a group put together by Stokely in the weeks leading up to AEW All Out that consisted of Ethan Page, The Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn), Lee Moriarty, & W. Morrissey.
Ronda Rousey To Be Playable Character In RAID: Shadow Legends

Ronda Rousey is part of the RAID. RAID: Shadow Legends announced that Ronda Rousey is now a playable character in the game. Fans can play as the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion for free when they download the game and play for seven days. From RAID:. If you want something done...
Road Dogg: I Don't Care That Austin Theory Lost A Lot With The Briefcase, He Was Having Great Matches

Austin Theory won the Money in the Bank briefcase at WWE Money in the Bank, giving him a title shot at any title at any time. Theory decided to use his guaranteed title match on Seth Rollins and the WWE United States Title on the November 7 episode of WWE Raw, unsuccessfully cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase. Before cashing in his briefcase, Theory was thwarted on multiple cash in attempts and constantly losing on television.
Matt Sydal Talks Tony Khan's Reaction To His Injury In Early 2022

Matt Sydal discusses Tony Khan's reaction to his recent injury. Back in February 2022, AEW star Matt Sydal competed at Prime Time Wrestling event in Chorzow, Oberschlesien, Polen. During that show, Sydal injured his knee in a bout against Nano Lopez. The injury would go on to cost Sydal nearly three months of his career in All Elite Wrestling and on the independent scene.
Tony Khan Would Love To Have Ricky Steamboat Back In AEW

Ricky Steamboat returned to the ring at Big Time Wrestling on November 27, teaming with FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) to take on Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, & Nick Aldis. It was Steamboat's first match since 2010. It is unknown if Steamboat will wrestle again, but Tony Khan would welcome him back to AEW in any capacity.
