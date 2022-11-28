Read full article on original website
Related
Regal gone from AEW? Bryan vs. Dax, Ruby Soho is back, Jade Cargill | Day After Dynamite #38
Will Washington is joined by Cher Delaware to talk about Dynamite and all of the rumors and fall out, including Regal's departure and Ruby Soho's return.
Joe Hendry Recalls A Past Interview Where Scott D'Amore Called Him A Future World Champion
Do you believe in Joe Hendry's chances at becoming a world champion?. Many fans around the world of wrestling were excited when it was revealed back in September that Joe Hendry would be joining the IMPACT Wrestling roster. In just two quick months with the promotion, Hendry has already captured the company's Digital Media Championship and is featured heavily on weekly IMPACT programming.
IMPACT Digital Media Title To Be Defended In The UK, AEW Replica Tag Title News | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, November 29, 2022. - According to a report from Cultaholic, Joe Hendry is set to defend the IMPACT Digital Media Championship at a NORTH Wrestling event on Friday, December 2. This will mark the first time that the belt has been defended in the United Kingdom.
Fuego Del Sol Says 'Son' Fuego 2 Is Presumed Dead, Likely Not Related To Cody Rhodes' AEW Departure
Fuego Del Sol provides an update on his "son," Fuego Del Sol 2. At one point, Too Fast Too Fuego, the tandem of Fuego Del Sol and his son, Fuego 2, appeared poised to take over the AEW tag team division. Then, one day, Fuego disappeared. The disappearance occurred suspiciously as Cody and Brandi Rhodes left AEW. Now, Fuego has provided a heartbreaking update on his son, telling AJ Awesome that Fuego 2 is presumed dead.
CM Punk Being Trolled Or Teased By AEW? The List & Ya Boy 11/30/2022
Sean Ross Sapp battles illness (unlike Jimmy) to team up with Jimmy Van for November 30's wrestling news!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Miracle Brand sheets stay cleaner longer! Get a set at TryMiracle.com/Fightful!
Garett Bischoff Discusses His Recent Appearance In IMPACT, Says He Was Contacted At The Last Second
Garett Bischoff discusses his recent return to IMPACT Wrestling. IMPACT Wrestling has had plenty of major storylines in 2022, but many fans will argue that the story involving the Honor No More faction is still the biggest and most newsworthy story that the company has put out this year. IMPACT clearly made a effort to make it a big storyline as well, as they brought in plenty of the company's past names to face Honor No More during their run.
WWE Raw On 11/28 Records Slight Increase In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Decreases
Check out the viewership numbers for the November 28 episode of WWE Raw. Showbuzz Daily reports WWE Raw on November 28 averaged 1.668 million viewers. This number is up slightly from the 1.646 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. The show averaged a 0.40 rating in the 18 to...
AEW Dynamite (11/30) Preview: MJF Speaks, A Baddie Celebration, Dax vs. Danielson, More
It's Wednesday, November 30, 2022, and you know what that means!. Tonight, Maxwell Jacob Friedman will address AEW for the first time as its World Champion. Jade Cargill will host a Baddie Celebration, and the Best of Seven continues. Tonight, AEW fans will see all of that and more. Here's...
Report: Ronda Rousey Asked For Brian Kendrick To Be Producer For WWE Survivor Series Match
An update on Brian Kendrick. Fightful Select reported after WWE Survivor Series that Brian Kendrick worked as the producer for Ronda Rousey's WWE SmackDown Title defense against Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series. Jason Jordan was also listed as a producer for the match. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling...
Stephanie McMahon Discusses 'White Rabbit Project,' Getting A Horror Writer And Record Store Involved
At WWE Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt made his return to the company over a year after his release. His return was teased as part of The White Rabbit project that started at WWE live events with "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane playing and gained social media buzz, featured QR codes popping up on WWE television.
Stokely Hathaway Says The Firm Was Supposed To Work With CM Punk, Punk Wanted To Work With Stokely
Plans changed for The Firm. At AEW All Out, MJF return to the company, winning the Casino Ladder match after he was handed the chip from Stokely Hathaway. MJF's return also marked the formation of The Firm, a group put together by Stokely in the weeks leading up to AEW All Out that consisted of Ethan Page, The Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn), Lee Moriarty, & W. Morrissey.
Ronda Rousey To Be Playable Character In RAID: Shadow Legends
Ronda Rousey is part of the RAID. RAID: Shadow Legends announced that Ronda Rousey is now a playable character in the game. Fans can play as the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion for free when they download the game and play for seven days. From RAID:. If you want something done...
Behind The Scenes With Mia Yim At WarGames, Dijak Calls Out Elon Musk | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, November 28, 2022. - WWE has released a new video documenting Mia Yim's full circle moment at Survivor Series WarGames. You can see that video linked above. - Dijak is coming after Elon Musk on Twitter:. - Nick Aldis is seemingly interested...
11/25 AEW Rampage Draws Lowest Viewership Number In A Month, Key Demo Rating Also Drops
The numbers are in for the November 25 episode of AEW Rampage, which aired at a special start time of 4PM EST. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that Friday's AEW Rampage drew 411,000 viewers. This number is down from the 445,000 viewers the show drew on November 18. This is the lowest viewership number that the show has drawn since October 28.
AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (11/28): Konosuke Takeshita, Eddie Kingston, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling will air the November 28, 2022 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation on their YouTube channel at 7PM EST. The lineup features names like Konosuke Takeshita, Eddie Kingston, Athena, and more. The stream for the show can be seen below. Full results can be seen below. AEW Dark:...
Road Dogg: I Don't Care That Austin Theory Lost A Lot With The Briefcase, He Was Having Great Matches
Austin Theory won the Money in the Bank briefcase at WWE Money in the Bank, giving him a title shot at any title at any time. Theory decided to use his guaranteed title match on Seth Rollins and the WWE United States Title on the November 7 episode of WWE Raw, unsuccessfully cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase. Before cashing in his briefcase, Theory was thwarted on multiple cash in attempts and constantly losing on television.
Matt Sydal Talks Tony Khan's Reaction To His Injury In Early 2022
Matt Sydal discusses Tony Khan's reaction to his recent injury. Back in February 2022, AEW star Matt Sydal competed at Prime Time Wrestling event in Chorzow, Oberschlesien, Polen. During that show, Sydal injured his knee in a bout against Nano Lopez. The injury would go on to cost Sydal nearly three months of his career in All Elite Wrestling and on the independent scene.
Tony Khan Would Love To Have Ricky Steamboat Back In AEW
Ricky Steamboat returned to the ring at Big Time Wrestling on November 27, teaming with FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) to take on Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, & Nick Aldis. It was Steamboat's first match since 2010. It is unknown if Steamboat will wrestle again, but Tony Khan would welcome him back to AEW in any capacity.
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 11 Results (11/26): WOW Tag Title Triple Threat
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode eleven of its show on November 26. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 11 Results (11/26) - Sahara Spars def. The Disciplinarian (w/...
Bron Breakker And Apollo Crews Break Bread, Dijak Returns To Action, Stark Hurts Lyons | Fight Size
Here's your Fight Size update following WWE NXT on November 29, 2022:. - Apollo Crews spent some time journaling at a diner. NXT Champion Bron Breakker approached him, and they discussed their upcoming title match at NXT Deadline. Crews stated that he's the only one who will be able to dethrone Breakker. They agreed that something will have to give at NXT Deadline.
Fightful
14K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0